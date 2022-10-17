Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Protesting lobstermen call on Maine to join lawsuit against NOAADoug StewartMaine State
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Maine this weekKristen WaltersBiddeford, ME
It's Time to Focus on Halloween Fun In MaineThe Maine WriterFreeport, ME
Related
WMTW
Maine Mall Road exit closing this weekend
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Contractors will be demolishing and removing the old barrier at a busy Maine Turnpike exit this weekend. The Maine Turnpike Authority announced the Maine Mall Road will be closed beginning Friday morning. All on- and off-ramps will be closed to traffic at 9 a.m. Friday...
WPFO
Rt. 9 in Durham closed for 2 weeks after culvert fails, 17-mile detour in place
DURHAM (WGME) -- There's a 17-mile detour in Durham after heavy rains on Tuesday washed out a culvert. A section of Route 9 will be closed for at least 2 weeks. The closure is between Royalsborough Road to Pinkham Brook Road, which is Route 136 and Route 125 respectively. The...
WPFO
South Portland City Council split on ordinance to add EV charging stations
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – The South Portland City Council is still split on an ordinance aimed at preparing the city to add more charging stations for electric vehicles. “I think it’s time for us to keep up with technology," South Portland Mayor Deqa Dhalac said. The majority of...
WPFO
Middle Street Starbucks in Portland votes to unionize
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Workers at the Starbucks on Middle Street in Portland voted to unionize. According to an employee at that location, they voted to unionize on Monday. In a text shared with CBS13 Johnny Maffei, the worker said, "We won! 10-3. We are officially unionized!" Workers in August said...
WPFO
Berwick residents demand more from town after issues at water treatment plant
BERWICK (WGME) -- After multiple issues with the Berwick Water Department in recent months, some residents are demanding action from the town to prevent more problems. Residents of Berwick have been worried for their own health and safety, not just because of the recent issues at the town’s water treatment plant, but also how the town is communicating those problems.
What The Heck Is That In The Middle Of Maine’s Kennebec River?
Earlier today (October 16th), on my way home from church, I crossed the Kennebec River in Augusta using the Memorial Bridge. The "big bridge", as my daughters call it, provides people in all but the smallest (lowest) vehicles great views up and down the river. Looking north you can see the Calumet Bridge and, at the right angle, Mill Park. Looking south you can see beyond the Kennebec Arsenal.
WPFO
Award-winning pumpkin turned into beer fermentation vessel at Saco River Brewing
FRYEBURG (WGME) -- You probably know by now that CBS13 Chief Meteorologist Charlie Lopresti is quite the pumpkin grower, winning biggest pumpkin at the Damariscotta Pumpkin Fest this year. Now that giant one-ton gourd is being used to make beer. It is now officially a beer fermentation vessel. CBS13 Chief...
The Generosity Of This Maine Food Truck Owner Will Make You Cry
Even though we have had food trucks in Maine for decades, it has only been in the last few years that the state has gone through a food truck revolution. It seems like the pandemic, and its social distancing requirements, just ramped up that revolution. In just a few years, we went from seeing places that served chicken fingers and hot dogs, to food trucks serving gourmet mac & cheese, Pad Thai, and more.
mainebiz.biz
Portland native named CEO of door-to-door delivery business
Portland native Nancy Pak was named CEO of Walden Local Meat Co., a Massachusetts-based, direct-to-consumer share program that hand-delivers meat products to consumers' doorsteps across the Northeast, including Maine and New Hampshire. Pak spent more than 20 years at Colgate-Palmolive, where she eventually rose to vice president and general manager...
themainewire.com
George Hale: Why aren’t Maine’s newspapers covering Gray-New Gloucester teacher scandal?
Maine Wire EIC Steve Robinson joined WVOM’s George Hale and Ric Tyler show Tuesday morning to talk about Maine Wire’s exclusive reporting on the controversy over a Gray-New Gloucester teacher subjecting an 8th grade student to bizarre political ranting. Gray-New Gloucester Middle School teacher Ann Cook was secretly recorded on tape lecturing a student with brazen, one-sided left-wing ideas, and that recording was provided by parents to The Maine Wire.
How an Augusta Police Officer Destroyed Something in Lizzy’s Lewiston Home
We celebrated my beautiful son, Bentley's 6 year old birthday this past Friday at my new home in Lewiston. Boy, was it perfect. The night was magical with about 15 or so very energetic kids making loud memories in our new house. We were breaking the house in with this party because we just bought it but I didn't realize things were actually going to break, like in pieces.
mainebiz.biz
Scarborough contractor has a lot of steel going up in Portland
Landry/French Construction, which is based in Scarborough, has two major projects underway in Portland -— both with a lot of steelwork being hoisted into place. At 201 Federal St., the firm is managing construction of a 263-unit apartment complex. The steel structure is in place — and makes up the bones of what will be Maine’s tallest building, at 18 stories and 201 feet.
The Bittersweet Feeling of Seeing the Piscataqua River Bridge on the Road
If you’ve traveled to or from Maine then you are familiar with our infamous bridge, the Piscataqua River Bridge. This river bridge is the iconic link between Portsmouth, New Hampshire and the stateline of Maine in Kittery. This bridge is the sign of being on the move; Instagram stories,...
Windham, Maine Police Warn of a Rash of Car Thefts in Cumberland County
The Windham Police Department posted a warning to their Facebook page on Monday for car owners to be aware of a series of car thefts recently in Cumberland County. Car thefts in Maine are something that we rarely worried about back in the 80s and 90s. We never locked our cars and oftentimes would leave the keys right in them. In fact, we never even locked our doors when we left the house. It was a different time when you knew all your neighbors, family and friends walked into your house unannounced and it was all good.
WMTW
Deputies: Two dead after van collides with car in Waterboro
WATERBORO, Maine — Two people are dead following a crash in Waterboro Tuesday morning. York County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the 600 block of Townhouse Road for a two-car crash around 7:45 a.m. Officials say a van, owned by Southern Maine Transportation, was heading south when it...
Good News Topsham Maine – You Are Getting a Market Basket
They first came to Maine when opening a store in Biddeford. Now they are opening their third location in Topsham. There's a Market Basket in Biddeford (opened in 2013) and one in Westbrook at Rock Row (opened in 2020). Back in December discussions started about a third Market Basket in Topsham Maine. Back in November 2021, the Press Herald had a story about the possibility of one opening and now WGME 13 confirms - yup, it was approved.
Two Mainers killed in Waterboro crash
WATERBORO, Maine — Two people died and two others were injured after two vehicles collided in Waterboro Tuesday morning. In a news release, York County Sheriff William King said a preliminary investigation showed that a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country van traveling south and a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu traveling north collided around 7:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Townhouse Road.
'We are polarized': Sndyer says homelessness, crime have divided Portland in State of the City Address
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Mayor Kate Snyder delivered a State of the City Address that highlighted a divided community, immense struggles and some signs of progress for Maine's largest municipality. Snyder delivered the remarks Monday night for the first time in-person at City Hall since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
The need for Mexican street tacos in Maine made this couple switch careers
WINDHAM, Maine — Reporter Hannah Yechivi is highlighting Hispanic community members who call Maine home and are contributing to making Maine a better place to live and work for all on NEWS CENTER Maine. The features are in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month. It all started with a...
wgan.com
Search for shooting suspect leads to standoff in Lewiston
The search for a shooting suspect led to a seven-hour standoff in Lewiston Sunday morning. Police received a tip that 21-year-old Abdirahman Duale was at a home on Oxford Street. Police surrounded the home, and the Maine State Police tactical team was called to the scene. After about seven hours,...
Comments / 0