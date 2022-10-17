ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Oneida City Chamberlin allegedly steals over $78K in city funds

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Office of the Comptroller has reported that the former Oneida City Chamberlin has been arrested on multiple felonies for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 in city funds for the past 14 years. According to State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Madison...
ONEIDA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Three men arrested after Syracuse double murder

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have made two additional arrests surrounding the double murder that happened in late August. On Wednesday, August 24, Officers arrived on the scene to find a 32-year-old woman, Alexis Sellin, and a 46-year-old man, Jamie Crawford, both dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment building on the 3100 […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Bridgewater man charged with felony for attempting to stab coworker

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department reports that a Bridgewater man has been charged with felony assault after attempting to stab a coworker during a fight that occurred at Café DelBuono on October 15th. Around 5:15 pm on Saturday, officers responded to Café DelBuono...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Willet Teen Dies in Crash in Town of Greene

Officials in Chenango County are continuing to investigate a crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old Cortland County boy. Authorities say Deputies received a call shortly after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 18 about a car crashing into a guiderail and a tree on New York State Highway 206 near Chenango County Road 2 in the Town of Greene.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Motorcycle accident with deer injures man in Marcy

MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man was injured in a motorcycle accident with a deer in the Town of Marcy on October 18th. At around 6:50 pm on Tuesday, 29-year-old Seth Buck was on his 2022 Yamaha motorcycle driving south...
MARCY, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY man arrested after stabbing coworker, sending him to hospital, police say

New Hartford, N.Y. — A restaurant employee was arrested after stabbing his coworker in the kitchen of the New Hartford cafe they were working on Saturday, police said. Ivan Rivera, 45, of Bridgewater, was fighting with another coworker Saturday around 5:15 p.m. at Café DelBuono on Commercial Drive, according to a news release from the New Hartford Police Department.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Two wanted Syracuse men

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for not one, but two wanted men. 31-year-old Jamal Victrum of Syracuse is wanted for a felony bench warrant for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Neighborhood watch groups of Syracuse hold meeting

SEDGWICK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Local residents are understandably concerned with a spike in home burglaries and car thefts in Syracuse’s Sedgwick neighborhood in recent weeks.  On Tuesday, October 18 residents had their chance to hear from Syracuse Police.  A neighborhood watch meeting was held at Salem Hyde Elementary School. According to a recent crime analysis […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Why is most court paperwork redacted in case against ex-CBA swim coach?

Elizabeth Tucker-Schultz, who worked as a swim coach at Christian Brothers Academy and is a school psychologist in the Syracuse City School District at Salem Hyde, has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse in Cayuga County. Her arraignment took place in Fleming on Tuesday. The court documents given to the...
SYRACUSE, NY
