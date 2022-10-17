Read full article on original website
Man steals from Cortlandville Walmart, found with narcotics
On October 16th, Cortland County Sheriff's officers responded to the Walmart on Bennie Road in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported larceny.
Forcible touching, making graffiti, conspiracy: 302 arrests added to syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Sept. 16 and Oct. 16, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those charged were ages 18 to 78.
Man killed outside Frank’s was local doctor
A car pedestrian accident in the Town of Maine Friday evening took the life of a longtime local doctor.
Former Oneida City Chamberlain arrested, stealing over $78,000 in city funds
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Oneida City Chamberlain Nancy Andrews was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 from the city over the past 14 years, according to New York State Police, State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, and Madison County District Attorney William G. Gabor. 77-year-old Nancy Andrews is charged with allegedly stealing $78,881.55 in […]
Syracuse man charged with arson after setting shower curtain on fire to get visitors to leave
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was charged with arson after police said he set his shower curtain on fire in his apartment to try to get visitors to leave on Friday. At 12:21 a.m. Daniel Hart, 39, wanted the people inside of his apartment at 304 Court St. to leave, police said in a criminal complaint filed in city court.
Oswego County man charged with raping woman in his vehicle, troopers say
Scriba, N.Y. — A Scriba man was charged Tuesday with raping a woman in his vehicle, troopers said. Rusty D. Gates, 37, was charged with first-degree criminal sex act, according to a state police news release. The assault happened outside Gates’ home in December 2021, troopers said. Gates is...
Three men arrested after Syracuse double murder
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have made two additional arrests surrounding the double murder that happened in late August. On Wednesday, August 24, Officers arrived on the scene to find a 32-year-old woman, Alexis Sellin, and a 46-year-old man, Jamie Crawford, both dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment building on the 3100 […]
Mom & Daughter Stalked at CNY Walmart Prompting Situational Awareness Talk!
A viral video of a mom and daughter being stalked at a Central New York Walmart is prompting a "situational awareness" talk with our "gun guy" Matt Mallory from PS&Ed on Syracuse's Morning News with Dave Allen!. LISTEN LIVE!
Bridgewater man charged with felony for attempting to stab coworker
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department reports that a Bridgewater man has been charged with felony assault after attempting to stab a coworker during a fight that occurred at Café DelBuono on October 15th. Around 5:15 pm on Saturday, officers responded to Café DelBuono...
Cortland man charged with burglary and assault
On July 25th, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported assault.
Man who killed girlfriend’s brother sentenced to 13 years
In January 20-year-old Christien Smith-Bartlett stabbed 29-year-old Randy Glezen, Junior of Lisle to death.
Willet Teen Dies in Crash in Town of Greene
Officials in Chenango County are continuing to investigate a crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old Cortland County boy. Authorities say Deputies received a call shortly after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 18 about a car crashing into a guiderail and a tree on New York State Highway 206 near Chenango County Road 2 in the Town of Greene.
Motorcycle accident with deer injures man in Marcy
MARCY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man was injured in a motorcycle accident with a deer in the Town of Marcy on October 18th. At around 6:50 pm on Tuesday, 29-year-old Seth Buck was on his 2022 Yamaha motorcycle driving south...
CNY man arrested after stabbing coworker, sending him to hospital, police say
New Hartford, N.Y. — A restaurant employee was arrested after stabbing his coworker in the kitchen of the New Hartford cafe they were working on Saturday, police said. Ivan Rivera, 45, of Bridgewater, was fighting with another coworker Saturday around 5:15 p.m. at Café DelBuono on Commercial Drive, according to a news release from the New Hartford Police Department.
The U.S. 2nd Oldest Pizzeria Is In Utica and is Serving An ‘Upside Down Pizza’
I just can't get enough of pizza. Last week, I had lunch with a friend that I hadn't seen in a long time. While we both pored over the large menu, neither of us could make a decision on what we wanted for lunch. I then blurted out, how about...
On the Lookout: Two wanted Syracuse men
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for not one, but two wanted men. 31-year-old Jamal Victrum of Syracuse is wanted for a felony bench warrant for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. […]
Neighborhood watch groups of Syracuse hold meeting
SEDGWICK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Local residents are understandably concerned with a spike in home burglaries and car thefts in Syracuse’s Sedgwick neighborhood in recent weeks. On Tuesday, October 18 residents had their chance to hear from Syracuse Police. A neighborhood watch meeting was held at Salem Hyde Elementary School. According to a recent crime analysis […]
Why is most court paperwork redacted in case against ex-CBA swim coach?
Elizabeth Tucker-Schultz, who worked as a swim coach at Christian Brothers Academy and is a school psychologist in the Syracuse City School District at Salem Hyde, has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse in Cayuga County. Her arraignment took place in Fleming on Tuesday. The court documents given to the...
