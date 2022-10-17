ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Billiards champ & QC native to return for championship event

The Iowa American CueSports Alliance (ACS) State Billiards Championships continues to bring in record number of players to the Quad Cities.  The tournament, which has called the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport home since 2016, will return Wednesday-Sunday, according to a news release.   There are 1,114 registered players, which is a record number for the […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Boys Soccer Tournament Opens With Blowouts

Tournament action started last night (October 18th) in WIAA Boys Soccer. And, as usual, there were some first-round blowouts. In the Division-1 Regional, 2nd-seeded Sussex Hamilton shut out Manitowoc Lincoln 11-0, #4 Arrowhead blanked Sheboygan South 6-0, #9 Green Bay East defeated Sheboygan North 3-0, and the 5-seed Bay Port topped Hartford 4-nothing.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Minikel Finishes 5th At State Tennis Tourney

Olivia Minikel of Manitowoc Lincoln High School has returned home with a state medal. The junior Singles player for the Ships won two matches Saturday at the WIAA State Girls Individual Tennis Tournament at Nielsen Stadium in Madison. Minikel, who ends the year with an outstanding 30-and-1 record, ended up...
MANITOWOC, WI
Lancer Runners Compete At Big East Conference Meet

Reedsville hosted the Big East Cross Country Meet on Saturday. Information received from Manitowoc Lutheran coach Abbey Bubolz indicated the Lancer boys placed 5th at the 13-school conference gathering. Receiving 2nd team all-conference honors by virtue of their finishes were senior Jonah Melso, who was 17th in 17:37 and sophomore...
REEDSVILLE, WI
Davenport’s Darkest Legend: “Limb Of Unknown Child”

Towns, cities, and states have their own myths and legends. Davenport Iowa has one that many don't even know about. Every year this legend from Oakdale Cemetery gets more and more popular. The Cemetary itself has a few local legends around it, but the two biggest appear to be "Baby...
DAVENPORT, IA
Hawkins Ash CPAs Moves Up in National Ranking

A local financial group has moved up in the national ranking of public accounting firms. Hawkins Ash CPAs, based in Green Bay, has moved up INSIDE Public Accounting’s list of accounting firms to number 181. This is a jump of 19 spots from last year. Based on the 2022...
GREEN BAY, WI
Journey and Toto Announce Moline Tour Stop

Some of the 80's biggest hits will be playing in the Quad Cities for one night very soon, and we have your way in!. Journey's Freedom Tour will be making a stop at the Vibrant Arena at The Mark in Moline on Tuesday, March 21st, 2023, with special guest Toto.
MOLINE, IL
1 stabbed in family fight in Kewanee

A man is recovering today after he was stabbed by a young relative in Kewanee over the weekend. Kewanee police officers were called to the 200 block of South Tremont Street on October 15th at about 11:31 p.m. for a disturbance involving a stabbing. When they arrived, they located an 18-year-old man lying in the […]
KEWANEE, IL
Pickers Star And Iowa Native Impaired Following Severe Stroke

Back in July, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe took to social media to ask fans to pray for Iowa native and his Pickers co-star Frank Fritz. Wolfe revealed that Fritz had suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. He asked fans to send their prayers to Fritz. We are now learning details on just how severe Fritz's stroke was.
DAVENPORT, IA
Man critically wounded in Davenport shooting early Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa — An early Wednesday shooting in Davenport left a 40-year-old man with a serious gunshot wound, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. Davenport police responded to the 2000 block of North Linwood Avenue around 1:58 a.m., on Wednesday morning. Officers found the man suffering from a life-threatening wound. He was transferred to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
DAVENPORT, IA
One Hurt in Waterloo Stabbing

One person was injured after a stabbing in Waterloo on Sunday. Police responded to the 200 block of Ankeny St. on a report of a stabbing that actually took place at 318 Wendell Court around 10:30PM. The stabbing victim was transported to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital before being airlifted to the University of Iowa hospitals in Iowa City. Police say the victim’s injuries were serious, but the victim reportedly is in “stable condition.” No arrests have been made in connection to the stabbing. The investigation is continuing.
WATERLOO, IA

