Billiards champ & QC native to return for championship event
The Iowa American CueSports Alliance (ACS) State Billiards Championships continues to bring in record number of players to the Quad Cities. The tournament, which has called the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport home since 2016, will return Wednesday-Sunday, according to a news release. There are 1,114 registered players, which is a record number for the […]
Boys Soccer Tournament Opens With Blowouts
Tournament action started last night (October 18th) in WIAA Boys Soccer. And, as usual, there were some first-round blowouts. In the Division-1 Regional, 2nd-seeded Sussex Hamilton shut out Manitowoc Lincoln 11-0, #4 Arrowhead blanked Sheboygan South 6-0, #9 Green Bay East defeated Sheboygan North 3-0, and the 5-seed Bay Port topped Hartford 4-nothing.
Minikel Finishes 5th At State Tennis Tourney
Olivia Minikel of Manitowoc Lincoln High School has returned home with a state medal. The junior Singles player for the Ships won two matches Saturday at the WIAA State Girls Individual Tennis Tournament at Nielsen Stadium in Madison. Minikel, who ends the year with an outstanding 30-and-1 record, ended up...
Spencer Petras vs Alex Padilla: Video game simulation determines who would win if both Iowa QBs faced off
If fans were ever wondering who would win in a Spencer Petras-Alex Padilla matchup, they now have their answer. Cody Hills of the Villages Daily Sun did a simulation on NCAA Football 14 with updated rosters where Iowa played itself with different starting quarterbacks. Padilla’s team beat Petras’ team 27-14...
New Photos Of The Huge Iron Tee Golf Facility Coming To Bettendorf
In February, a new golf, sports, and retail facility across from the TBK Sports Complex in Bettendorf was announced. Now, construction has started, more pictures of what it will look like are here, and, we know what it will be called. Where is the new facility being built?. If you...
What the preseason analytics say about Iowa basketball ahead of the 2022-23 season
Iowa basketball will play a game later this month as the Hawkeyes will host Truman State in a preseason exhibition on Monday, Oct. 31. Iowa will then host Bethune-Cookman on Monday, Nov. 7, for the season opener of the 2022-23 college basketball season. Over the past few weeks, various analytics sites have published their preseason rankings and numbers.
Lancer Runners Compete At Big East Conference Meet
Reedsville hosted the Big East Cross Country Meet on Saturday. Information received from Manitowoc Lutheran coach Abbey Bubolz indicated the Lancer boys placed 5th at the 13-school conference gathering. Receiving 2nd team all-conference honors by virtue of their finishes were senior Jonah Melso, who was 17th in 17:37 and sophomore...
Iowa high school football rankings after Week 8
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week.
Remember Last Time Journey’s Frontman Played The QC, With His Fly Open?
Journey just announced they're headed out on a new tour, and one of the stops includes the Vibrant Arena at The Mark, right here in the Quad Cities, and it reminded me of their show in 2017, when something pretty funny happened that involved lead singer Arnel Pineda and the fly to his pants.
Eastern Iowa Hy-Vee Offering A Different Kind of Snack
The above image is supposed to make you feel a bit uncomfortable. Some people just are when it comes to insects. Especially when it comes to eating them. But at least one Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee store and some local co-ops are offering crickets as a new kind of snack food.
Davenport’s Darkest Legend: “Limb Of Unknown Child”
Towns, cities, and states have their own myths and legends. Davenport Iowa has one that many don't even know about. Every year this legend from Oakdale Cemetery gets more and more popular. The Cemetary itself has a few local legends around it, but the two biggest appear to be "Baby...
Hawkins Ash CPAs Moves Up in National Ranking
A local financial group has moved up in the national ranking of public accounting firms. Hawkins Ash CPAs, based in Green Bay, has moved up INSIDE Public Accounting’s list of accounting firms to number 181. This is a jump of 19 spots from last year. Based on the 2022...
Longtime Corridor Restaurant to Welcome Back Customers Next Week
Customers are ready to flock back to a newly remodeled corridor restaurant that's been closed for nearly 16 months. Next week, you'll again be able to sink your teeth into food like this. *Stock photo. It was on June 30, 2021, that a fire caused approximately $500,000 in damage at...
Eastern Iowa toy factory plans to donate Friday’s entire shift to charity
A small toy manufacturing company in eastern Iowa plans to devote its entire shift on Friday to building and packaging several hundred race car kits that will be donated to local Toys for Tots campaigns. Amy Belding, spokeswoman for Blu Track, says the Anamosa factory makes flexible two-lane racetracks that...
Journey and Toto Announce Moline Tour Stop
Some of the 80's biggest hits will be playing in the Quad Cities for one night very soon, and we have your way in!. Journey's Freedom Tour will be making a stop at the Vibrant Arena at The Mark in Moline on Tuesday, March 21st, 2023, with special guest Toto.
Mississippi River Levels Are So Low, People are Walking Across
Last night, I saw footage on TV I don't believe I've ever seen before. It's footage of the concerningly low river levels of the Mississippi River, which are so low that a sizable island known as Tower Rock is actually accessible by foot. Tower Rock can be reached on foot...
1 stabbed in family fight in Kewanee
A man is recovering today after he was stabbed by a young relative in Kewanee over the weekend. Kewanee police officers were called to the 200 block of South Tremont Street on October 15th at about 11:31 p.m. for a disturbance involving a stabbing. When they arrived, they located an 18-year-old man lying in the […]
Pickers Star And Iowa Native Impaired Following Severe Stroke
Back in July, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe took to social media to ask fans to pray for Iowa native and his Pickers co-star Frank Fritz. Wolfe revealed that Fritz had suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. He asked fans to send their prayers to Fritz. We are now learning details on just how severe Fritz's stroke was.
Man critically wounded in Davenport shooting early Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — An early Wednesday shooting in Davenport left a 40-year-old man with a serious gunshot wound, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. Davenport police responded to the 2000 block of North Linwood Avenue around 1:58 a.m., on Wednesday morning. Officers found the man suffering from a life-threatening wound. He was transferred to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
One Hurt in Waterloo Stabbing
One person was injured after a stabbing in Waterloo on Sunday. Police responded to the 200 block of Ankeny St. on a report of a stabbing that actually took place at 318 Wendell Court around 10:30PM. The stabbing victim was transported to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital before being airlifted to the University of Iowa hospitals in Iowa City. Police say the victim’s injuries were serious, but the victim reportedly is in “stable condition.” No arrests have been made in connection to the stabbing. The investigation is continuing.
