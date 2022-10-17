Read full article on original website
Related
Enter our weekly contest: Make your NFL picks in the Prop Bet Showdown for a chance to win a prize
Think you know Buffalo Bills football? Prove it by playing the syracuse.com Prop Bet Showdown!. Even with the Bills on a bye in Week 7, the contest continues. Each week there will be 10 prop questions revolving around the Bills game and/or their opponents or rivals. This week, it will focus on other teams in the conference.
Live scoreboard, recaps for Thursday’s high school football games (Week 7)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The final week of the Section III football regular season begins Thursday with a pair of games between teams looking to build momentum heading into the playoffs. >> Section III football playoffs: Who’s in, who’s out, who’s on the bubble?
Section III football passing leaders, ranked by sectional class
Section III football passing leaders, ranked by sectional class, as reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If statistics are missing, please encourage coaches to send them to hssports@syracuse.com.
Meet the Section III girls soccer goal scoring champs
Here are the Section III girls soccer regular-season goal scoring champions. These stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If statistics are missing, please encourage coaches to send them to hssports@syracuse.com. >> Section III playoff brackets.
Section III boys soccer rankings (Week 7): Final regular-season poll
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly boys soccer poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, boys soccer polls will be published on Wednesdays.
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Oct. 20
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Thursday, Oct. 20. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
Section III field hockey playoff preview: Favorites, dark horses, predictions
The Section III field hockey playoffs begin this week, so here is a look at the favorites, the contenders, the dark horses and predictions for each class. >> Section III final regular-season field hockey stats.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0