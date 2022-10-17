Read full article on original website
Gilmer's East Texas Yamboree kicks off Wednesday
GILMER, Texas — The city of Gilmer will kick off its 85th East Texas Yamboree this Wednesday. A four-day event celebrating yams and bringing tourism and excitement to the city every year. Diana Seahorn, who is a cosmetologist at Charm Beauty Salon, said she moved to East Texas in...
Phone lines down in East Texas
TEXAS, USA — Certain areas in East Texas are experiencing outages in different city phone lines. The following cities are listed below:. The city announced that they will be changing its phone service between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. today. For about 30 minutes during that time, phone lines will be down. They have advised for anyone to dial 911 if there's an emergency in between.
Shreveport furniture store expanding to Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Johnson's Furniture and Mattress Gallery has been watching delivery patterns from its operations base in Shreveport-Bossier City to to the Longview area. "We see there's a demand for our furniture in your area," said Zach Johnson, company CEO and a part of the fourth generation to operate the business that his great-grandmother, Ruby Johnson, started in 1963.
Kilgore College to hold COVID vaccine clinic on campus
KILGORE, Texas — UPDATE: Event canceled. Kilgore College will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Parks Fitness Center on campus. The clinic will be hosted by the Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) and will offer the new...
Prank 911 phone calls cause lockdown at Gilmer elementary, intermediate campuses
GILMER, Texas — Gilmer Elementary and Intermediate Schools were placed on lockdown briefly after a series of prank phone calls to 911 Friday afternoon. Gilmer ISD Superintendent Rick Albritton said in a Facebook post that the calls were made during student release at the elementary and intermediate campuses. Those...
AUTHORITIES: Vehicle hydroplanes, strikes tree in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Officials in Rusk County are responding to a crash after heavy rains moved through the area. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, a vehicle hydroplaned and struck a tree on US 259 N. near County Road 182. "Road conditions are deteriorating due...
East Texas woman killed after two-vehicle wreck in Gregg County
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas woman died last week after she failed to yield a right of way and another vehicle crashed into her driver's side in Gregg County. Christen A. Brewer, 28, of Jefferson, was traveling east on Judson Road at the intersection of US Highway 259 on Oct. 13, while Lagena M. Davis, 48, of Lone Star, was moving southbound on the same highway, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Dallas man seeks quilt created by enslaved East Texans currently housed in British museum
LEIGH, Texas — A Dallas man with East Texas roots is on a mission to bring back a quilt made by enslaved people on a plantation just outside of Marshall that's currently housed in a British museum. Eric Williams began his journey back to East Texas as he was...
1 dead, 2 injured in Panola County crash
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two more were injured following a two-vehicle crash near Carthage. According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, around 5 p.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a crash on US 59, just south of Carthage in Panola County. DPS reports...
Officials responding to fiery 1-vehicle crash in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County crews are responding to a one-vehicle crash in which the vehicle reportedly caught fire. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the major wreck occurred on Highway 322 near County Road 243A. The vehicle had two people in it who were able to escape the vehicle.
Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center gets strange with Stranger Things
LONGVIEW, Texas — When you walk into the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, you may notice something a little 'strange'. The center is doing a promotion in hopes of getting more animals adopted. “Every fall, we look for opportunities to find ways to boost our adoptions,” said Chris...
3 people arrested in connection with reports of gunfire in Marshall neighborhood
MARSHALL, TENNESSEE, Tenn. — Three people were arrested Thursday night in connection with reported gunfire in a Marshall neighborhood. Jacarrion Green, 21, JerBraylon Brazzell, 17, and Tyson Smith, 21, all from Marshall, have been charged with deadly conduct and engaging in organized criminal activity. They were all booked into the Harrison County Jail, police said.
Man shot, killed by Rusk County deputy, family seeks answers
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A local family is demanding answers, more than a month after a Price man was shot and killed by a Rusk County deputy during a traffic stop. The family of Timothy Michael Randall known to them as "Mike" said they're doing the best they can as they continue grieving.
Marshall community honors voting rights leader Fred Lewis with historical marker
MARSHALL, Texas — With the general election about four weeks away, we take a look back at some of the trailblazers and leaders who used their platform to advocate for equal voting rights. It took the hard work of generations, past and present, to ensure we all have the...
Ex-Longview officer facing federal charge must have digital devices approved, monitored
A former Longview police lieutenant charged with looking for sex with girls on social media faces restrictions on digital devices he uses and will have his location monitored, according to the conditions of his release on bail. Seth Estes Vanover, 50, of Diana was booked Oct. 12 into Smith County...
Crews on scene of Longview house fire
LONGVIEW, Texas — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in South Longview. Shortly before 5:30 p.m., Longview firefighters were working the scene in the 1600 block of Hawthorne Street. Details were limited. This story will be updated as more information is available. Read more from our...
UPDATE: Officials identify body of man discovered on side of road by Gilmer ISD bus driver
GILMER, Texas — The Upshur County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the body of a man was found on the side of the road by a Gilmer ISD bus driver. Gilmer ISD Superintendent Rick Albritton said in a Facebook post that the driver discovered the dead person on the side of the road while taking students home from school.
Officials say East Texas teen hospitalized accidentally shot by younger sibling playing with gun
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old who was injured in an accidental shooting was shot by their younger sibling playing with a handgun Wednesday night. Spokesperson Capt. Tyler Owen confirmed how the teen was shot when they suffered a gunshot wound to...
Candidates for Texas' Congressional District 1 receive major endorsements
TYLER, Texas — Two endorsements came out from major political figures for both candidates running for Congressional District 1 here in East Texas. On Monday former President Donald Trump endorsed Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran. Then on Tuesday democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke endorsed Moran's challenger Jrmar "JJ" Jefferson.
FBI arrests Longview police lieutenant on federal online solicitation of minor charge
LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview police officer is behind bars for federal accusations of attempting to solicit sex from a minor online. Seth Estes Vanover, 50, of Diana, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a federal detainer Wednesday and later released to another agency the next day, according to online records.
