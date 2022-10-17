ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, TX

Gilmer's East Texas Yamboree kicks off Wednesday

GILMER, Texas — The city of Gilmer will kick off its 85th East Texas Yamboree this Wednesday. A four-day event celebrating yams and bringing tourism and excitement to the city every year. Diana Seahorn, who is a cosmetologist at Charm Beauty Salon, said she moved to East Texas in...
GILMER, TX
Phone lines down in East Texas

TEXAS, USA — Certain areas in East Texas are experiencing outages in different city phone lines. The following cities are listed below:. The city announced that they will be changing its phone service between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. today. For about 30 minutes during that time, phone lines will be down. They have advised for anyone to dial 911 if there's an emergency in between.
OVERTON, TX
Shreveport furniture store expanding to Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Johnson's Furniture and Mattress Gallery has been watching delivery patterns from its operations base in Shreveport-Bossier City to to the Longview area. "We see there's a demand for our furniture in your area," said Zach Johnson, company CEO and a part of the fourth generation to operate the business that his great-grandmother, Ruby Johnson, started in 1963.
LONGVIEW, TX
Kilgore College to hold COVID vaccine clinic on campus

KILGORE, Texas — UPDATE: Event canceled. Kilgore College will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Parks Fitness Center on campus. The clinic will be hosted by the Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) and will offer the new...
KILGORE, TX
East Texas woman killed after two-vehicle wreck in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas woman died last week after she failed to yield a right of way and another vehicle crashed into her driver's side in Gregg County. Christen A. Brewer, 28, of Jefferson, was traveling east on Judson Road at the intersection of US Highway 259 on Oct. 13, while Lagena M. Davis, 48, of Lone Star, was moving southbound on the same highway, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
1 dead, 2 injured in Panola County crash

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two more were injured following a two-vehicle crash near Carthage. According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, around 5 p.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a crash on US 59, just south of Carthage in Panola County. DPS reports...
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
Officials responding to fiery 1-vehicle crash in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County crews are responding to a one-vehicle crash in which the vehicle reportedly caught fire. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the major wreck occurred on Highway 322 near County Road 243A. The vehicle had two people in it who were able to escape the vehicle.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
3 people arrested in connection with reports of gunfire in Marshall neighborhood

MARSHALL, TENNESSEE, Tenn. — Three people were arrested Thursday night in connection with reported gunfire in a Marshall neighborhood. Jacarrion Green, 21, JerBraylon Brazzell, 17, and Tyson Smith, 21, all from Marshall, have been charged with deadly conduct and engaging in organized criminal activity. They were all booked into the Harrison County Jail, police said.
MARSHALL, TX
Crews on scene of Longview house fire

LONGVIEW, Texas — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in South Longview. Shortly before 5:30 p.m., Longview firefighters were working the scene in the 1600 block of Hawthorne Street. Details were limited. This story will be updated as more information is available. Read more from our...
LONGVIEW, TX
