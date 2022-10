“A good weekend away from football. Our guys got a good break and came back yesterday and had our first workout. Today we’ll put pads back on for the first time and get ready to play a really good TCU team. We talk about one week seasons and we’ve got six left and the stakes keep getting higher. We’ve got a really good TCU team at their place. They are playing really well. I was able to watch a little bit of it Saturday, was able to see the second half and (Max) Duggan is playing really well. He’s playing with a lot of confidence and you can see how their defense is continuing to grow in the new system they are running. They are playing with a lot of confidence so it’ll be a big challenge for us and we need a great week of preparation.”

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO