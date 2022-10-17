Read full article on original website
New series of scam calls target Beeville residents
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents of Bee County are being warned about a series of scam calls that are going through the community. The scammers are impersonating the Bee County Clerk's Office, telling people that they have warrants or owe fines. They then threaten to have them arrested if they don't pay.
Enchanted Gardens Apartment Homes to make its grand entrance
VICTORIA, Texas – Enchanted Gardens Apartment Homes will make its grand entrance into the Victoria community this month. The Victoria Housing Finance Corporation, in partnership with Realtex Development Corporation, will host a grand opening of the newly constructed, affordable housing community at 10 a.m. on Oct. 25, beginning with a ribbon cutting. Assistant City Manager Mike Etienne released the following...
Victoria police department to introduce Midnight Basketball
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department is introducing a new community engagement initiative, Midnight Basketball. Lauren Meaux with the Victoria Police Department joined 25 News Now Karina F. Garcia on Community Crossroads to share the details. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Vehicle burglary suspect wanted in Victoria
VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Crime Stoppers seek help for solving a vehicle burglary on August 16th. The suspect stole a handgun from a vehicle parked at the hotel on 6700 Block of NE Zac Lentz Pkwy. Though he stole from one car, he pulled the handles of several cars. Security cameras show that the suspect is a black man with...
Victoria Fire Department investigating structure fire that spread to travel camper
VICTORIA, Texas — Victoria first responders say a small structure fire spread to a travel camper on a property Tuesday morning in Victoria. Crews responded to the call on Stoney Lane just after 6:45 a.m. The Victoria Fire Department says a small, detached structure caught on fire and spread to the travel camper. Both structures appear to be a total...
crossroadstoday.com
Battle of the Class 2A-DI monsters
REFUGIO, Texas — The Game of the Week is one Texas high school football fans have had circled on their calendar once the districts were revealed earlier in the year. The Shiner Comanches and Refugio Bobcats are both historic programs and this time they meet in the regular season.
Hallettsville authorities respond to a disturbance at Snappy’s Market Monday night
HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – At approximately 9:35 p.m. on Monday, the Hallettsville Police Department responded to an unknown type of investigation at Snappy’s Market. Upon arrival, officers found an intoxicated, adult male subject. The subject was behaving “disorderly” inside the store. HPD and the Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office attempted to place the man in custody, but he physically resisted arrest. After...
The Twenty-Fourth Anniversary of the Flood of 1998
October 20th marks the 24th Anniversary of the Flood of 1998 and for many of us, it seems just like yesterday! The one image that has stayed with me is the cow standing on the rooftops in Cuero that made National Media. If you remember back, 30-plus inches of rain fell upriver in San Marcos and New Braunfels, which caused the Guadalupe River to crest at a historic high that has not been seen since. The Guadalupe crested in Victoria at 33.85 feet at 2 p.m. that Tuesday afternoon, October 20, 1998. The flood stage is 21 feet. While those numbers were high, Cuero had it much worse. The Guadalupe River in Cuero crested at 49.8 feet in Cuero, flood stage is 20 feet.
950 GVEC customers without power in Lavaca County
LAVACA COUNTY, Texas – The Lavaca County Office of Emergency Management is reporting a power outage. LCRA has lost half of the substation that serves a portion of the GVEC service area. About 950 GVEC customers are affected. Crews are en route. No timeline as to when workers will have service restored. Click here for the outage viewer online. COPYRIGHT...
mysoutex.com
Parents fed up with school bullies
A video depicting an incident of violent bullying at Moreno Junior High School made its way to Facebook on Oct. 1, prompting a massive discussion between parents and a campaign for justice from Desiree Trevino for her son, Jayden Trevino. Desiree noted that in the video and based on a...
Local college students react to the federal student loan debt relief program
VICTORIA, Texas – The student loan debt relief website is now live and expected to provide relief to as many as 43 million borrowers, with some of those 43 million being students right here in the Crossroads. Alicia Akinnuoye, a junior at UHV didn’t waste any time applying. “Already did, already did immediately, did not waste any time,” says Akkinnuoye....
Victoria County Sheriff’s Office investigating burglary at Outlaw Pass
VICTORIA, Texas – On Saturday, October 8, 2022, a broke into Outlaw Pass on US 77 N. The suspect broke glass to get into the building. Several cash registers were damaged as the suspect broke into them. The surveillance video is not so great but authorities hope someone recognizes something in the photos. An unknown type vehicle dropped the suspect...
Victoria Police arrest 2 subjects during a traffic stop late Monday night
VICTORIA, Texas – Late Monday night, Victoria Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop leading to the arrest of Brian Buck, 45, and Gina Mahan, 36. During the traffic stop, officers discovered that the license plates on the vehicle did not return to that vehicle. In response, they instructed Buck to exit the vehicle. While exiting the vehicle, officers observed...
Powerball Surpasses Half a Billion – Let’s Revisit 2022 Top Prize Wins in Victoria
As far as I know, there has been three top-prize scratch jackpot wins in Victoria this year. Back in July, a $1,000,000.00 scratch jackpot was sold in Victoria! The ticket was sold at Walden's Mini Mart on Moody Street. The winning ticket was the $20 Million Dollar Loteria ticket. This was the 9th $1 million jackpot ticket in this series.
lavacacountytoday.com
Highway 111 crash leaves two teens dead Saturday
*Note: This article has been edited for brevity and clarity. Lavaca County Today will continue to update the article as information becomes available. A two-vehicle head-on collision just before noon on Saturday, Oct. 15, left two teenagers dead and sent a third to an Austin hospital, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported Sunday.
Victoria County Jail assault investigation
VICTORIA, Texas – On Oct. 5, at approximately 10:50 p.m., two inmates reported a physical assault to on-duty detention staff. The two inmates are identified as a 22-year-old male and a 21-year-old male. The two inmates were transported to a hospital and then transferred to hospitals outside of Victoria for additional tests and treatment. Both inmates returned to the Victoria...
Calhoun County man found guilty
CALHOUN COUNTY, Texas – On December 29, 2019, 29-year-old Casey Lane Canion entered the home of Andrew Ortega on 500 block of Garner Street in Port Lavaca with a .22 caliber. His intentions were to rob Ortega. Canion shot Ortega in the hand, body, and head. He left Ortega alone in his bedroom with bullet wounds. Ortega’s body wasn’t discovered...
wtaw.com
College Station Police Arrest Colorado County Man On Drugs And Weapon Charges
Weekend arrests in the Northgate district by College Station police includes a Colorado County man who was blocked by a bar doorman from entering because he had a handgun. According to the CSPD arrest report, 19 year old old Kaycon Wilson of Columbus was searched after an officer smelled marijuana.
Head-on collision near Yoakum kills two and leaves one other in critical condition
YOAKUM, Texas – A head-on collision near Yoakum kills two and leaves one other in critical condition. On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. a truck traveling west on State Highway 11, about four and a half miles west of Yoakum, crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and struck another truck head-on, says Sergeant Ruben San Miguel with...
2 local residents arrested on multiple charges, including abandoning and endangering four children
VICTORIA, Texas – On Monday, Oct. 10, at approximately 2:50 p.m., a Victoria Police Department officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of Stayton Avenue and Brownson Street. Law enforcement identified the driver as 34-year-old Jamel Galindo and the passenger as 37-year-old Maricella Siller. While speaking to the occupants, the officer detected the smell of marijuana...
