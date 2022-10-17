ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton Manors, FL

Comments / 17

Libby Bar-Kochba
2d ago

If the prisons are so full then maybe it's time to carry out sentences on those who have been waiting to be put to sleep you mainly unlike the people that they killed.

Reply
8
Jessii
2d ago

but Cruz got life for killing 17 kids. smh

Reply(5)
22
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

New York Woman Arrested, Indicted and Extradited for Tamarac Murder

A 28-year-old New York woman was booked into the Broward County Jail Tuesday after being indicted in the stabbing death of a 23-year-old Tamarac woman. Sakiyna Thompson was arrested in Springfield Gardens and was extradited to Broward County to face one charge of first-degree murder. She is accused of fatally...
TAMARAC, FL
NBC Miami

Toddler Overdoses on Fenantyl, Oakland Park Mother Arrested: BSO

A 16-month-old is in the hospital, the mother is charged with child neglect, and the Broward Sheriff’s Office was looking for the child’s father after the infant ingested a potentially deadly drug, according to court officials. Antwanette Shambria Davis, 30, told her public defender attorney she was fighting...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
CBS Miami

Man held in shooting death of teen girl in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a teen girl, authorities said.Police responded to NW 16th Avenue and 77th Terrace late Tuesday night after receiving a gunfire alert in the area from Shot Spotter.When police arrived, they found Tanecia McElliott, 17, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.The girl was rushed for medical treatment to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center, where she was initially listed in critical condition but died later, police said.The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Diamante Jean-Phillipe. Police said their investigation revealed that the victim and Jean Phillipe were involved in a verbal dispute, which escalated when he produced a firearm and shot her several times. Phillipe then fled from the scene on foot and was located a short time later in an abandoned residence, police said.Authorities said Phillipe was seen armed with a rifle.    He was taken into custody without incident and a firearm was recovered.  Phillipe faces one count of second-degree murder with a weapon.        
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

2 Men Killed in Lauderhill Double Shooting: Police

Police are investigating a late-night shooting Wednesday in Lauderhill that left two men dead. Lauderhill Police said officers responded to the 5800 block of Blueberry Court just after 9 p.m. regarding a shooting. Once officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot. Both men,...
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

Man Accused of Killing Woman on Rollerblades in Pompano Beach Re-Arrested

A 28-year-old Lauderdale Lakes man has been re-arrested more than two years after a woman was killed while rollerblading in Pompano Beach. Endail Thomas was going an estimated 96 miles per hour on a 35 MPH street when he lost control of the 2007 Nissan Murano and struck Aline Palla Acosta, 27, on a recreation path before the SUV hit a tree and split in half, according to the original arrest report.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

‘Ain't Nobody Gonna Mess With My Homeboy': Fort Lauderdale Gunman Arrested After Two Men Killed

Two men were shot dead and a crowd of witnesses scattered when a 29-year-old man opened fire in a picnic table pavilion in Fort Lauderdale, police said. Keith Allen Owens was identified by three of those witnesses as the gunman who fired up to six shots at another man suspected of beating up Owens' friend. A second man was also hit and he died after running about 200 feet from the pavilion, investigators said.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating after 2 men shot, killed in Lauderhill

Lauderhill, Fla. – Police are investigating a double shooting that ended with two men killed in Lauderhill on Wednesday night. The shooting just after 9 p.m. near the 5000 block of Blueberry Court. Authorities said Lauderhill police arrived on the scene and encountered 2 adult males suffering from apparent...
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

Mom's Birthday Gift Lands Son in Broward County Jail: Police

He said he was just getting his mother some jewelry for her birthday, but instead of money he had a gun and now he’s spending her birthday in jail, police said. Everton Francis, 18, entered the Lauderhill Jewelry Exchange about 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 and was shown a gold necklace and pendant worth $4,700. He told the employee he was going to shop around, according to an arrest report.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Deerfield Beach Mom Accused of Leaving 3 Kids Home Alone

A child found wandering around a Deerfield Beach apartment complex wearing nothing more than a diaper and T-shirt has resulted in three charges of child neglect against the mother. Gutshani Methelusfils, 30, was re-arrested Monday on the charges that were upgraded from contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Broward Teacher Arrested, Accused of Touching Girl Students in Class

A Broward County school teacher has been arrested and accused of caressing the legs of at least two girls in his first-grade class in Lauderhill. Damian Jude Francis, 44, is charged with lewd and lascivious conduct by a person over 18, records show. He was arrested Monday following an investigation...
LAUDERHILL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy