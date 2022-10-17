Read full article on original website
Libby Bar-Kochba
2d ago
If the prisons are so full then maybe it's time to carry out sentences on those who have been waiting to be put to sleep you mainly unlike the people that they killed.
8
Jessii
2d ago
but Cruz got life for killing 17 kids. smh
Reply(5)
22
NBC Miami
Man Out on Bond on Weapons Charge Accused of Killing Teen Girl in Miami-Dade
A young man who'd been out on bond on a weapons charge has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl in northwest Miami-Dade. Diamante Jean-Philippe, 18, was arrested early Wednesday on a charge of second-degree murder, Miami-Dade jail records showed. Jean-Philippe was already out on a $5,000...
Click10.com
New York woman back in Broward to face charge in murder of Tamarac woman
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities extradited a New York woman back to Broward County to face a first-degree murder charge in the July killing of Kayla Hodgson. The 23-year-old was slain in her Tamarac apartment in the afternoon hours of July 13, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
NBC Miami
New York Woman Arrested, Indicted and Extradited for Tamarac Murder
A 28-year-old New York woman was booked into the Broward County Jail Tuesday after being indicted in the stabbing death of a 23-year-old Tamarac woman. Sakiyna Thompson was arrested in Springfield Gardens and was extradited to Broward County to face one charge of first-degree murder. She is accused of fatally...
NBC Miami
Toddler Overdoses on Fenantyl, Oakland Park Mother Arrested: BSO
A 16-month-old is in the hospital, the mother is charged with child neglect, and the Broward Sheriff’s Office was looking for the child’s father after the infant ingested a potentially deadly drug, according to court officials. Antwanette Shambria Davis, 30, told her public defender attorney she was fighting...
Man held in shooting death of teen girl in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a teen girl, authorities said.Police responded to NW 16th Avenue and 77th Terrace late Tuesday night after receiving a gunfire alert in the area from Shot Spotter.When police arrived, they found Tanecia McElliott, 17, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.The girl was rushed for medical treatment to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center, where she was initially listed in critical condition but died later, police said.The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Diamante Jean-Phillipe. Police said their investigation revealed that the victim and Jean Phillipe were involved in a verbal dispute, which escalated when he produced a firearm and shot her several times. Phillipe then fled from the scene on foot and was located a short time later in an abandoned residence, police said.Authorities said Phillipe was seen armed with a rifle. He was taken into custody without incident and a firearm was recovered. Phillipe faces one count of second-degree murder with a weapon.
NBC Miami
2 Men Killed in Lauderhill Double Shooting: Police
Police are investigating a late-night shooting Wednesday in Lauderhill that left two men dead. Lauderhill Police said officers responded to the 5800 block of Blueberry Court just after 9 p.m. regarding a shooting. Once officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot. Both men,...
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Killing Woman on Rollerblades in Pompano Beach Re-Arrested
A 28-year-old Lauderdale Lakes man has been re-arrested more than two years after a woman was killed while rollerblading in Pompano Beach. Endail Thomas was going an estimated 96 miles per hour on a 35 MPH street when he lost control of the 2007 Nissan Murano and struck Aline Palla Acosta, 27, on a recreation path before the SUV hit a tree and split in half, according to the original arrest report.
NBC Miami
‘Ain't Nobody Gonna Mess With My Homeboy': Fort Lauderdale Gunman Arrested After Two Men Killed
Two men were shot dead and a crowd of witnesses scattered when a 29-year-old man opened fire in a picnic table pavilion in Fort Lauderdale, police said. Keith Allen Owens was identified by three of those witnesses as the gunman who fired up to six shots at another man suspected of beating up Owens' friend. A second man was also hit and he died after running about 200 feet from the pavilion, investigators said.
wlrn.org
As dust settles on Parkland verdict, how jury came to a life sentence decision
It’s been more than four years since the mass shooting that left 17 dead and 17 injured at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The long trial and criminal court proceedings against the shooter have started to draw to a close. The jury recommended the shooter, Nikolas Cruz,...
Click10.com
Police investigating after 2 men shot, killed in Lauderhill
Lauderhill, Fla. – Police are investigating a double shooting that ended with two men killed in Lauderhill on Wednesday night. The shooting just after 9 p.m. near the 5000 block of Blueberry Court. Authorities said Lauderhill police arrived on the scene and encountered 2 adult males suffering from apparent...
NBC Miami
Mom's Birthday Gift Lands Son in Broward County Jail: Police
He said he was just getting his mother some jewelry for her birthday, but instead of money he had a gun and now he’s spending her birthday in jail, police said. Everton Francis, 18, entered the Lauderhill Jewelry Exchange about 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 and was shown a gold necklace and pendant worth $4,700. He told the employee he was going to shop around, according to an arrest report.
cw34.com
Man goes from customer to thief in robbery at South Florida Publix
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Publix in Hollywood. On Oct. 18, a little after 8 a.m., an unknown man pretended to make a purchase at the register and then robbed the clerk of cash at the store at 1700 Sheridan Street.
Click10.com
94-year-old Broward woman burglarized by lying ‘landscapers,’ police say
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Coconut Creek police are warning residents to be alert after a 94-year-old resident fell victim to a “distraction scam” last Thursday. Police said a man and a woman knocked on the older woman’s door, claiming to be landscapers hired by her homeowners association.
Click10.com
CBP instructor dies after accidental shooting at west Miami-Dade gun range
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A U.S. Customs and Border Protection firearms instructor conducting a course was accidentally shot and killed at a west Miami-Dade gun range Wednesday morning, officials said. Crews responded to the Trail Glades Range just before 10:30 a.m. The county-owned range is located near the intersection...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Broward County Sheriff Office Aviation Unit wins international law enforcement award
Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony on Tuesday accepted the 2022 Leadership in Police Aviation Award from the International Association of Chiefs of Police for the “exemplary form of leadership” demonstrated by the Broward County Sheriff Office (BSO) Aviation Unit. With a keen eye trained from high above, the Broward...
NBC Miami
Customs and Border Protection Officer Killed in Accidental Shooting at SW Miami-Dade Gun Range
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer has died after he was accidentally shot at a gun range in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday, officials said. Miami-Dade Police confirmed that a man was shot in the chest accidently around 10:30 a.m. at the Trail Glades Gun Range located near the intersection of Southwest 8th Street and Krome Avenue.
NBC Miami
Deerfield Beach Mom Accused of Leaving 3 Kids Home Alone
A child found wandering around a Deerfield Beach apartment complex wearing nothing more than a diaper and T-shirt has resulted in three charges of child neglect against the mother. Gutshani Methelusfils, 30, was re-arrested Monday on the charges that were upgraded from contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a...
cw34.com
Fired Riviera Beach police officer suing the city for age discrimination
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fired Riviera Beach police officer is suing the city, claiming his age played a factor in his firing and the denial of his attempts at an appeal. According to the lawsuit, 54-year-old Edgar Foster was fired on Sept. 7, 2021. He'd been with...
Facing South Florida: Parkland Shooter Sentencing Trial Verdict
Jim goes one-on-one with Fred Guttenberg about the jury's verdict of life in prison with no parole for the Parkland shooter. Guttenberg's daughter Jaime, was one of the 17 victims. Guest: Fred Guttenberg/JAIME'S FATHER
NBC Miami
Broward Teacher Arrested, Accused of Touching Girl Students in Class
A Broward County school teacher has been arrested and accused of caressing the legs of at least two girls in his first-grade class in Lauderhill. Damian Jude Francis, 44, is charged with lewd and lascivious conduct by a person over 18, records show. He was arrested Monday following an investigation...
