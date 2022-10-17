ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Deontay Wilder has his next opponent picked: “If he a man of his word, what a hell of a fight it would be”

By Ryan Harkness
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 84

Charles
2d ago

he ran his mouth like this to intimidate Fury... what happened? when he got beat up he pouted, wouldnt even shake hands like a man.

Reply(4)
20
QuestionEverything77
2d ago

like his last fixed fight fighting his sparring partner according to his fans....then he cries about it...what a circus. This dude should of retired...fury exposed him badly. There is no rebound from that.

Reply(4)
11
Tony Solange
2d ago

I think Andy and Deontay have a problem. Andy more so. Deontay does lean into shots, but it's usually after he has landed big shots, while Andy leans to deliver big shots. On the latter, he'll have a problem with Wilder (see Wilder v. Ortiz 2 or Wilder v. Hellenius). They were knocked out because they were reaching. Aside from being able to send an opponent to the canvas with either hand, he had a vicious counter. If he catches you coming in, it's [usually] over.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MiddleEasy

Anderson Silva Is Ruling Out Retirement Following Paul Fight, He Is Having Too Much Fun

Anderson Silva will not be leaving his gloves in the ring after his bout with Jake Paul. Anderson Silva has had a long and successful career in mixed martial arts. He has been at the very top of the sport of MMA and holds records in the UFC to this day. Although his MMA career might be behind him, that does not mean that Silva is ready to walk into retirement. The opposite is true, he is now embarking on a whole new career in boxing.
ringsidenews.com

Call For Jey Uso To Defeat Roman Reigns For WWE Undisputed Universal Title

Roman Reigns rules over WWE as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Head of the Table completely reinvented himself after his return in 2020 and the momentum is clearly with him right now. Jimmy Uso suffered a knee injury in March 2020 which put him on the shelf until May...
Yardbarker

Bobby Lashley told Vince McMahon last year he would put on 70 pounds and 'just be fat' for 'severe depression' storyline

Bobby Lashley appeared on the NotSam Wrestling podcast this week. Lashley revealed that pitched an idea for an angle to Vince McMahon a year or two ago:. "I told Vince a year ago, I think a year or two ago, I told him, 'I want to do this character.' He said, 'What is it?' I said, 'If I get beat one time, I want to go into the severe depression and put on like 40, 50, 60, or 70 pounds and just be fat, and then be a completely different character and then have like somebody like an MVP, or somebody that's on my side, kind of like, pull me back and then have the crowd watch his transition back to me.’ He said, ‘There’s no way you can do that.’ I said, ‘Man, I think I can.’”
ESPN

Women's boxing pound-for-pound rankings: A new No. 1 and the debut of Alycia Baumgardner in the top 10

Claressa Shields is back on top in the ESPN women's pound-for-pound rankings after a dominant victory over Savannah Marshall. With the victory, Shields (13-0, 2 KOs), became the undisputed middleweight champion for the second time. She is the first fighter, male or female, to be undisputed in the same division twice. She's also a former undisputed junior middleweight champion.
Boxing Scene

Peter Fury: The 7-3 Score For Shields Ridiculous; Marshall Fight Could’ve Went Either Way

Peter Fury feels good about what Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall accomplished for women’s boxing Saturday night in London. Tyson Fury’s uncle, who trains Marshall, didn’t have a problem, either, with the United States’ Shields winning their 10-round, 160-pound championship match unanimously over England’s Marshall on the scorecards. What Fury cannot accept, however, is that two judges scored seven of the 10 rounds for Shields, who left the ring at a sold-out O2 Arena with the IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO middleweight titles.
MICHIGAN STATE
mmanews.com

Watch: MMA Fighter KO’s Opponent In Just 16 Seconds

MMA Fighter Mikhail Gazaev flatlined Yuri Kiselov in no time at AMC Fight Night 115. Heavyweights Gazaev and Kiselov met on the main card of the event on Friday in Sochi, Russia. Gazaev was making his return to the cage after six years on the sidelines, in what was just his fourth professional fight.
ClutchPoints

Randy Orton’s net worth in 2022

Randy Orton is a professional wrestler who is currently signed to WWE. He is a 14-time WWE Champion, one-time Intercontinental Champion, one-time United States Champion, and four-time Tag Team Champion. Orton has also won some of WWE’s iconic matches such as the Royal Rumble and the Money In the Bank Ladder Match. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Randy Orton’s net worth in 2022.
TENNESSEE STATE
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Stars Were “Held Hostage” In Saudi Arabia

Dave Meltzer has claimed that WWE stars were indeed “held hostage” to some extent when the company couldn’t fly them home after a show in Saudi Arabia in 2019. The 2019 edition of Crown Jewel took place in October 2019 and emanated from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Former UFC star Cain Velasquez and boxing supremo Tyson Fury were both on the card in a show headlined by The Fiend Bray Wyatt winning the Universal Championship from Seth Rollins.
wrestlinginc.com

Jon Moxley Comments On Renee Paquette Signing With AEW

AEW's newest signing, Renee Paquette, is fully ready to embrace her new role in the All Elite ranks and so is her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. In an interview with "Cincy 360," the champ shared his excitement about his significant other joining him in the company and the inevitability that it would happen eventually.
Boxing Scene

Shields Wins Big But Baumgardner Might be Biggest Winner: Weekend Afterthoughts

Women’s boxing delivered two events in 2022 that had all the ingredients one could ask for. In Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano, and then this past weekend, fight fans could look forward to fights that had proper but not overlong builds, genuine competitive animosity, and then delivery in the ring. On...
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Believes There Could Be Rumblings Of WWE Tag Team Splitting Up

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has a hunch that there have been discussions in WWE about splitting up a tag team based on its recent lack of television appearances. "Street Profits, they've been pretty quiet lately," Booker said on the "Hall of Fame Live!" podcast. "We haven't seen a whole lot from the Street Profits. There still could be some rumblings behind the curtain as far as breaking those guys up. I don't know or anything like that. ... Right now, I do not think it's time to break up the Street Profits. I think we can get a whole lot more out of that tag team if we just line these guys up in the right direction."
bjpenndotcom

Oscar De La Hoya explains why he thinks Jake Paul will KO Anderson Silva

Oscar De La Hoya believes Jakes Paul will remain undefeated after he faces Anderson Silva in two weeks’ time. Paul is set for the toughest test of his career as he faces the former UFC champ, Silva. It’s an intriguing matchup as Paul is coming off back-to-back wins over Tyron Woodley while Silva has had success in boxing beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., and Tito Ortiz. However, De La Hoya believes Paul’s power will be too much for the Brazilian.
PWMania

Possible Heel Turn for WWE RAW Superstar Coming Soon

Matt Riddle challenged Seth Rollins for the United States Championship but was unsuccessful, and WWE appears to be teasing a new feud for him. Riddle appeared in a segment with the returning Elias prior to the main event. Elias seemed unsure about Riddle interrupting him, but he eventually agreed and stayed at ringside for the title match.
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy