Textron Aviation expanding its Wichita headquarters. Here are the details

Textron Aviation is expanding in Wichita by adding another 180,000 square feet to its headquarters, the company announced Monday.

The expansion to Textron’s parts distribution operation on west Southwest Boulevard is intended enhance support for customers who own and operate Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker planes manufactured by the company.

A Textron spokesperson said the company plans to maintain current staffing levels at the Wichita distribution center, which employs 350 people. The spokesperson did not immediately respond to a question about how much the project would cost.

“We take pride in supporting the thousands of aircraft manufactured by Textron Aviation,” said Kriya Shortt, senior vice president for global parts and distribution. “Customers expect us to have parts available to keep them flying and this expansion will allow us to more efficiently support our customers’ parts needs.”

Construction is expected to begin later this month and be completed by the end of 2023. Process improvements made possible by the expansion will consolidate shipments and reduce vehicle travel by an estimated 40,000 miles annually while expediting support to Textron’s Wichita Service Center.

“The new footprint includes room for warehouse space, an extension of the existing mezzanine structure for parts storage and offices and additional room for dedicated customer support analysts,” the release states.