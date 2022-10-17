ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Local business showcase coming to Glens Falls

The Glens Falls/Lake George area is full of local businesses of all sizes and scopes, from restaurants to construction to advertisement firms and beyond. On Wednesday evening, many of those local faces will be showcased for anyone looking to network in the North Country.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Hartford Central School talks about inclusivity after bullying claims

Hartford Central School District is in the heart of a historically conservative region in Washington County, but it appears the school is trying to change with the times: highlighting unity day on social media. It calls for kindness, acceptance, and inclusion. However, when Grayson Barrachina sees that post, “I think...
HARTFORD, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Florist ‘Petals it Forward’ in Glens Falls

If you were in downtown Glens Falls this morning, you may have noticed two women outside a local florist-branded van, bearing flowers. This year, an annual tradition encompasses a somewhat smaller scale than in years past - but each flower, and each smile, still packs its own power.
GLENS FALLS, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul pledges to continue to expand State Police ranks

Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged Wednesday to continue to increase the ranks of the New York State Police as the law enforcement agency inducted 218 new troopers in Albany. At the same time, she touted efforts by the State Police to curtail the spread of illegal guns into New York amid an increase in violent crimes over the last several years. The comments come as Hochul is locked in an election battle for a full term against Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, who has pressed the issue of crime and public safety during the campaign.
ALBANY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Firefighters battle mental health

As the nation continues to observe Fire Prevention Week, one might be surprised to learn that not much help is offered to preserve their mental health. Fire fighters see a plethora of emergency situations that can take a toll on their mental health. “Most folks who fight with it, it’s...
ALBANY, NY
Big Frog 104

Is It Only a Matter of Time Before ‘Woke’ People Cancel This NY Lake?

With how touchy everyone is these days, it's hard to believe nobody's trumpeting for a name change for this popular Adirondack lake. I want to be clear here, I'm not actually suggesting we change the name of this lake. I really don't care one way or another... which is how I feel about cancel culture in general. People forget they can take the road of apathy. I spare myself a lot of mental anguish by not getting riled up over stupid stuff. Instead, I much prefer to watch arguments play out from the sidelines.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY

