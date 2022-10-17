Read full article on original website
Local business showcase coming to Glens Falls
The Glens Falls/Lake George area is full of local businesses of all sizes and scopes, from restaurants to construction to advertisement firms and beyond. On Wednesday evening, many of those local faces will be showcased for anyone looking to network in the North Country.
WNYT
Hartford Central School talks about inclusivity after bullying claims
Hartford Central School District is in the heart of a historically conservative region in Washington County, but it appears the school is trying to change with the times: highlighting unity day on social media. It calls for kindness, acceptance, and inclusion. However, when Grayson Barrachina sees that post, “I think...
North Country COVID cases prompt push for boosters
Officials confirmed nearly 30 new cases in a three-country region Sunday.
Hoffman Carwash offering free car wash with food donation
For the 11th consecutive year, and the second time in 2022, Hoffman's Car Wash is collecting non-perishable food items in exchange for a free ultimate car wash.
Best bakeries in the Albany area, according to Yelp
If you're looking for some baked goods such as bread, cake, and cookies, you have quite a few options in the Albany area. These are the highest-rated bakeries near Albany, according to Yelp.
RPI graduate student named Miss United States
A Graduate student from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) Lily Donaldson was named Miss United States on Sunday.
Vegan bakery moving from Rensselaer to Troy
The vegan bakery, The Cakerino, is moving locations from Rensselaer to Troy. Owner Bri Harrington said in a Facebook Reel that the new space is much bigger than their current one at 63A Washington Avenue.
Florist ‘Petals it Forward’ in Glens Falls
If you were in downtown Glens Falls this morning, you may have noticed two women outside a local florist-branded van, bearing flowers. This year, an annual tradition encompasses a somewhat smaller scale than in years past - but each flower, and each smile, still packs its own power.
Voting opens for the scariest house in Glens Falls
It's a haunting time of the year in Glens Falls. The best Halloween-themed house in town is a powerful title to wield, and 19 houses across the city are duking it out with jack-o-lanterns, cobwebs and festive spirit.
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul pledges to continue to expand State Police ranks
Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged Wednesday to continue to increase the ranks of the New York State Police as the law enforcement agency inducted 218 new troopers in Albany. At the same time, she touted efforts by the State Police to curtail the spread of illegal guns into New York amid an increase in violent crimes over the last several years. The comments come as Hochul is locked in an election battle for a full term against Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, who has pressed the issue of crime and public safety during the campaign.
Anderson Center Clinic in Latham plans grand opening
Anderson Center for Autism announced Wednesday that it will debut its additional location at 7 Century Hill Drive in Latham with a ribbon-cutting event on Thursday, November 3, at 3 p.m.
Albany pickleball courts close to completion
According to Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, Albany's first pickleball courts are close to being finished.
Saratoga begins water valve replacement project
DPW Commissioner Jason Golub announced a water infrastructure improvement project is underway. The project aims to replace the 24-inch water valves that were originally installed in the 1930s.
cnyhomepage.com
Firefighters battle mental health
As the nation continues to observe Fire Prevention Week, one might be surprised to learn that not much help is offered to preserve their mental health. Fire fighters see a plethora of emergency situations that can take a toll on their mental health. “Most folks who fight with it, it’s...
Popular Saratoga Cafe Expanding Finally Opening 2nd Albany Location
There is a popular cafe in Saratoga that opened thirty years ago and is adding a fourth location. It will be the second one in Albany. This location has been in the works for quite some time and we finally have an opening date. Uncommon Grounds Finally Opening in Albany...
Police Boot 100s of Partygoers at Landmark Building in Upstate NY
Police were sent in to disperse hundreds of people partying over the weekend inside a beautiful, old and historic Troy building that was built back in 1936. The problem is, they weren't supposed to be there!. "Police said patrols noticed the large parties on both Friday and Saturday nights. Officers...
Favorite Saratoga Cnty Seafood Spot For Decades Getting the Hook!
In a short message on their Facebook page, a popular Saratoga County seafood spot known for its fish fries, New England clam chowder, onion rings, and many other delicious items is closing. First Ted's Fish Fry in North Troy Now This Favorite Fish Fry Spot. Yesterday we found out that...
“Only Theater Worth Going To” is Now Permanently Closed
Last month, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley announced it was closing its doors temporarily while they worked on the details of a new business strategy. Unfortunately, that temporary closure has just been announced as permanent. Movie Theater Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY.
Is It Only a Matter of Time Before ‘Woke’ People Cancel This NY Lake?
With how touchy everyone is these days, it's hard to believe nobody's trumpeting for a name change for this popular Adirondack lake. I want to be clear here, I'm not actually suggesting we change the name of this lake. I really don't care one way or another... which is how I feel about cancel culture in general. People forget they can take the road of apathy. I spare myself a lot of mental anguish by not getting riled up over stupid stuff. Instead, I much prefer to watch arguments play out from the sidelines.
Guilderland students walkout after incident at football game
Around 100 students walked out of Guilderland High School on Tuesday in response to an incident that took place at the football game on Friday.
