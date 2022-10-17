ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police use pepper spray during fight at Akron football game

By Cris Belle
 2 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Police used pepper spray to break up a crowd when a fight broke out after a football game in Akron on Friday.

According to Akron police, it happened after the game between Ellet and Firestone high schools near one of the locker rooms.

Investigators say that it allegedly started when players, students and spectators were insulting and taunting each other.

The uniformed officers who deployed the pepper spray were providing security at the game at the time of the incident, police say. Additional officers were called to the scene, but the crowd had already dispersed when they arrived.

No arrests have been made at this point.

Police continue to investigate.

