there is not a lack of workers...there is a lack of workers that will work for little to no money. Then to make things worse the rent for the area is high af. How are we supposed to live if the pay is low and the rent is high. Minimum wage here is 7.25 the average job tends to pay 12.50 (if that). You can't even afford a one bedroom or studio with that. Then jobs want you to have a bachelor degree and the pay is 12.50 (that doesn't even pay for my student loans). At so.e point the minimum wage needs to be increased. And for those that said if the minimum wage is increased the prices are going to go up.....well the prices still went up, mortgage rates went up, rent went up, prices of gas, food, and utilities went up but pay has not wavered in more than 20 yrs. This also the reason as to why there are more homeless and evictions.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Light the Night - Cancer Charity Hosting Fundraiser at Koka Booth on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Comments / 8