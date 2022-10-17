ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
there is not a lack of workers...there is a lack of workers that will work for little to no money. Then to make things worse the rent for the area is high af. How are we supposed to live if the pay is low and the rent is high. Minimum wage here is 7.25 the average job tends to pay 12.50 (if that). You can't even afford a one bedroom or studio with that. Then jobs want you to have a bachelor degree and the pay is 12.50 (that doesn't even pay for my student loans). At so.e point the minimum wage needs to be increased. And for those that said if the minimum wage is increased the prices are going to go up.....well the prices still went up, mortgage rates went up, rent went up, prices of gas, food, and utilities went up but pay has not wavered in more than 20 yrs. This also the reason as to why there are more homeless and evictions.

Who is hiring in Triangle? These 40 firms are looking for 4,000 people

RALEIGH – There are the more than 4,000 jobs available at these 40 Triangle-area firms, despite job openings falling on the majority of the job boards tracked by WRAL TechWire for the weekly WRAL TechWire Jobs Report. The number of open positions has remained stable in recent weeks with...
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

These NC metro areas rank among the top 10 fastest-growing economies in the US

These are relatively good economic times for North Carolina’s two biggest metro regions: The Charlotte and Raleigh/Durham areas rank in the top 10 fastest-growing economies among U.S. metro areas, according to a new report. The Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise’s report “2022’s Fastest-Growing Cities in the U.S., Ranked,” released...
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Raleigh

Raleigh and Durham push to keep up with affordable housing needs

In the past few years, Triangle leaders have made ambitious plans to add affordable housing to their cities to combat rising rents and a rapidly growing population. What's happening: "We've had some cities take more action than they've ever taken and do historically big things for them," Samuel Gunter, CEO of the N.C. Housing Coalition, told Axios. "And yet it's still not enough."One study by the United Way of the Capital Area pegged Raleigh's affordable housing shortage at nearly 20,000 rental units. The number is large, but the nonprofit reported it was actually better than most large cities. Why it...
DURHAM, NC
multihousingnews.com

Stoneweg Sells Raleigh Luxury Apartments

The sale takes place as Stoneweg expands its multifamily presence across the South and Midwest. Stoneweg US has completed its sale of Alcove Garner, a six-building, 170-unit, garden-style luxury apartment community located at 26 Anvil Peak Drive in Garner, N.C. The property was sold to Yankee Capital Partners for an undisclosed amount. Foundry Commercial’s Multifamily Investment Group represented Stoneweg in the transaction. Foundry had previously worked with the seller when it purchased the property in 2020 for $23.9 million, CommercialEdge data shows.
GARNER, NC
cbs17

Costco plans new store in fast-growing area of Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Costco is considering opening a new location in Fayetteville near Fort Bragg. Preliminary plans submitted to Cumberland County indicate the store would be next to All American Way and Interstate 295. The area under consideration is a location that’s becoming prime property. Fayetteville Cumberland Economic...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

SAFEchild will triple capacity with new 20,000-square-foot facility in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The capacity to make a meaningful difference in child abuse intervention and prevention in Wake County is soon to see a major increase. SAFEchild, the only Wake County nonprofit that offers a full range of these services at no cost, broke ground on a new facility Tuesday that will eventually triple the organization’s reach. The organization, whose name stands for “Stop Abuse For Every child,” has been working to eliminate child abuse in Wake County for 30 years.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
beckerspayer.com

10,000 patients out of network in Duke-UnitedHealthcare dispute

Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health is encouraging its patients to select another Medicaid managed care plan after its contract with UnitedHealthcare Community Plan expired Oct. 15. The expiration affects about 10,000 patients, CBS affiliate WNCN reported Oct. 17. Duke told the news outlet it would not elaborate on its decision to...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

New food & beverage destination coming to North Hills

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new food and beverage destination will be coming to the North Hills Innovation District (NHID). Kane Realty announced the plans for a 6,000-square-foot destination that will also include an outdoor seating area. Stacey Buescher, Kane’s managing director of operations, shared how this new space...
RALEIGH, NC
Vox

Why Cheri Beasley might be Democrats’ most underrated Senate candidate

DURHAM, North Carolina — Before locals packed inside Beyú Caffè in downtown Durham on a Tuesday evening in October, Rheba Heggs arrived early to save her seat. A retired attorney, she had come to see Democrat Cheri Beasley, who could become the first Black person to represent North Carolina in the US Senate.
DURHAM, NC
Technician Online

OPINION: NC State’s ‘own’ Bo Hines is not for the Wolfpack

As election season looms, one of the state’s most contentious races is playing out just south of NC State’s Centennial Campus. North Carolina’s newly drawn 13th Congressional District could have dramatic implications on the balance of power in Congress come next year and is headlined by the involvement of former NC State football player Bo Hines. While Hines' single season at the University in 2014 exemplified his considerable capacities as wide receiver, his campaign for Congress has shown that these skills did not translate to politics.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

FAQs: New COVID-19 booster shots

Editor’s note: This article originally ran September 6, 2022, and was updated October 17 to reflect the expansion of the bivalent vaccines to children ages 5 and older. It’s been a long slog that isn’t over yet—as temperatures begin to fall, cases of COVID-19 are expected to rise. Fortunately, updated vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer targeting the most widely circulating version of the omicron variant are now available.
nationalhogfarmer.com

Founder of Prestage Farms passes away

William “Bill” Prestage, the founder, owner and patriarch of Clinton, North Carolina-based Prestage Farms and the namesake for North Carolina State University’s Prestage Department of Poultry Science, passed away Monday, Oct. 10, at the age of 87. The foundation for the family-owned operation was created by the...
CLINTON, NC
