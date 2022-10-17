ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

KTBS

Pumpkin Shine

SHREVEPORT, La. - Glowing, decorated, and painted jack-o-lanterns will line the sidewalks of Betty Virginia Park in Shreveport today. KTBS 3's Patrick Dennis gives us a preview of the 30th Annual Pumpkin Shine event.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Frosty start to Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Abnormally cold weather pushed into the ArkLaTex early this week bringing a frost and a freeze on Wednesday morning. Shreveport was just a few degrees shy of a record low and tying a record early freeze date (October 19th). The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also experienced the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Place to be with Patrick D: "Ghosts of the Past"

MANSFIELD, La. - People in the ArkLaTex can soon experience the gruesome aftermath of a civil war battle. KTBS 3's Patrick Dennis shows us the 'Place to Be' this Saturday, October 22, is at Mansfield Historic Site. For more information: "Ghosts of the Past" Nighttime Battlefield Tours.
MANSFIELD, LA
KTBS

ArkLaTex Made: Rapid Orthopaedic Care

SHREVEPORT, La. - An urgent Orthopaedic center is offering same day medical care in the Shreveport area without having to get a referral or waiting at the ER. Rapid Orthopaedic Care specialists treat most Orthopaedic injuries due to sports, recreational, or accidents at work. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe takes a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

What's Happening: Oct. 21-23

Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. BPCC Theatre has been known to conjure up a wickedly good version of the classic vampire thriller, Dracula. The story begins with Dr. Seward’s discovery that his daughter, Lucy Seward, has been attacked by a mysterious illness. Dr. Seward, who owns and operates a sanatorium, calls upon Dr. Abraham Van Helsing to determine what is wrong with his dear Lucy. It is then that Van Helsing uncovers the truth behind Lucy’s illness; he believes that she is the victim of a vampire attack. However, it’s not just any vampire. Lucy has had an encounter with Count Dracula, a ghostly being that sucks the blood from his victims at night. Dracula’s powers of seduction are irresistible, but Van Helsing vows to end his seemingly immortal existence on Earth.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Pumpkin Shine on Line forecast

SHREVEPORT, La. - Look for clear and quite cool weather for the Pumpkin Shine on Line at Betty Virginia Park this evening. It continues until 8 p.m. Temperatures will be in the 50s early and 40s toward the end. Rain is not expected. Enjoy!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

A guide to the 85th annual East Texas Yamboree

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – The 85th annual East Texas Yamboree is set to take place from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22 and will include a livestock show, queen’s coronation, concerts and more. The Yamboree started in 1935 in honor of the return of sweet potatoes, also known as yams, after a weevil infestation resulted in […]
GILMER, TX
CBS19

Gilmer's East Texas Yamboree kicks off Wednesday

GILMER, Texas — The city of Gilmer will kick off its 85th East Texas Yamboree this Wednesday. A four-day event celebrating yams and bringing tourism and excitement to the city every year. Diana Seahorn, who is a cosmetologist at Charm Beauty Salon, said she moved to East Texas in...
GILMER, TX
KLTV

First Lady of Texas attends event in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The First Lady of Texas, Cecilia Abbott, along with her dog Pancake, attended an event sponsored by the Republican Women of Gregg County in Longview Wednesday. Mrs. Abbott posed for pictures with those in attendance and talked about the importance of getting out the vote and...
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday

A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
Kiss Country 93.7

Here Is Why So Many People Think Bossier High School Is Haunted

Living in Shreveport-Bossier, You Will Randomly Learn of New Hauntings. From JuJu Road to the Old Chicago building downtown there are so many stories illustrating how haunted the Shreveport-Bossier area is. Before you start saying that Shreveport has the most haunted spots, remember Bossier has its fair share of scary spots that I would hate to be at alone at night.
SHREVEPORT, LA
101.5 KNUE

This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners

I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
TYLER, TX
TexasHighways

How an East Texas Preacher Beat the Wright Brothers Into the Sky

The turn of the 20th century was a time of technological dreams. The harnessing of petroleum had spawned the automobile, as well as the hope for something greater—powered, controlled flight. All sorts of weird-looking “flying machines,” as they were then called, were emerging from workshops around the world. One of the weirdest arose, perhaps literally, from a pasture in Pittsburg, the work of sawmill operator, inventor, and part-time Baptist preacher Burrell Cannon.
PITTSBURG, TX
KLTV

Beto O’Rourke in Longview for Wednesday evening rally

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke will be in Longview on Wednesday for what his campaign calls a “Get Out the Vote” rally. The rally began at 6 p.m. at The Exchange Locale & Marketplace at 314 Tyler Street in Longview. KLTV anchor...
LONGVIEW, TX
ktalnews.com

Shreveport restaurant closes doors due to rising inflation

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – After serving up delicious food in Shreveport for 12 years, Real BBQ and More has decided to close its doors. Harvey Clay is a Co-owner of Real BBQ and More, located at 5863 Fairfield Ave in Shreveport. He says shutting down was the hardest decision he had to make.
SHREVEPORT, LA

