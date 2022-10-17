Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTBS
Pumpkin Shine
SHREVEPORT, La. - Glowing, decorated, and painted jack-o-lanterns will line the sidewalks of Betty Virginia Park in Shreveport today. KTBS 3's Patrick Dennis gives us a preview of the 30th Annual Pumpkin Shine event.
KTBS
Frosty start to Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Abnormally cold weather pushed into the ArkLaTex early this week bringing a frost and a freeze on Wednesday morning. Shreveport was just a few degrees shy of a record low and tying a record early freeze date (October 19th). The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also experienced the...
KTBS
Place to be with Patrick D: "Ghosts of the Past"
MANSFIELD, La. - People in the ArkLaTex can soon experience the gruesome aftermath of a civil war battle. KTBS 3's Patrick Dennis shows us the 'Place to Be' this Saturday, October 22, is at Mansfield Historic Site. For more information: "Ghosts of the Past" Nighttime Battlefield Tours.
East Texas Festivals Celebrate Yams, Feral Hogs And More This Weekend
When it comes to attending a fall festival this year in East Texas, we've had nothing but perfect weather so far this season and this weekend is going to be another great one to get out and enjoy one of the six events that's happening this weekend. Tents are up...
KTBS
ArkLaTex Made: Rapid Orthopaedic Care
SHREVEPORT, La. - An urgent Orthopaedic center is offering same day medical care in the Shreveport area without having to get a referral or waiting at the ER. Rapid Orthopaedic Care specialists treat most Orthopaedic injuries due to sports, recreational, or accidents at work. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe takes a...
KTBS
What's Happening: Oct. 21-23
Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. BPCC Theatre has been known to conjure up a wickedly good version of the classic vampire thriller, Dracula. The story begins with Dr. Seward’s discovery that his daughter, Lucy Seward, has been attacked by a mysterious illness. Dr. Seward, who owns and operates a sanatorium, calls upon Dr. Abraham Van Helsing to determine what is wrong with his dear Lucy. It is then that Van Helsing uncovers the truth behind Lucy’s illness; he believes that she is the victim of a vampire attack. However, it’s not just any vampire. Lucy has had an encounter with Count Dracula, a ghostly being that sucks the blood from his victims at night. Dracula’s powers of seduction are irresistible, but Van Helsing vows to end his seemingly immortal existence on Earth.
KTBS
Pumpkin Shine on Line forecast
SHREVEPORT, La. - Look for clear and quite cool weather for the Pumpkin Shine on Line at Betty Virginia Park this evening. It continues until 8 p.m. Temperatures will be in the 50s early and 40s toward the end. Rain is not expected. Enjoy!
A guide to the 85th annual East Texas Yamboree
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – The 85th annual East Texas Yamboree is set to take place from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22 and will include a livestock show, queen’s coronation, concerts and more. The Yamboree started in 1935 in honor of the return of sweet potatoes, also known as yams, after a weevil infestation resulted in […]
Gilmer's East Texas Yamboree kicks off Wednesday
GILMER, Texas — The city of Gilmer will kick off its 85th East Texas Yamboree this Wednesday. A four-day event celebrating yams and bringing tourism and excitement to the city every year. Diana Seahorn, who is a cosmetologist at Charm Beauty Salon, said she moved to East Texas in...
KLTV
First Lady of Texas attends event in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The First Lady of Texas, Cecilia Abbott, along with her dog Pancake, attended an event sponsored by the Republican Women of Gregg County in Longview Wednesday. Mrs. Abbott posed for pictures with those in attendance and talked about the importance of getting out the vote and...
Longview’s Own Neal McCoy, the Best Choice for New Coach on “The Voice”
Last week country superstar Blake Shelton announced he'll be leaving NBC's The Voice, and I think we've got the perfect replacement right here in Longview, TX. He's one of country music's all-time great entertainers, and now even Neal McCoy is campaigning to replace his buddy Blake Shelton. And we believe...
inforney.com
Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday
A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
Here Is Why So Many People Think Bossier High School Is Haunted
Living in Shreveport-Bossier, You Will Randomly Learn of New Hauntings. From JuJu Road to the Old Chicago building downtown there are so many stories illustrating how haunted the Shreveport-Bossier area is. Before you start saying that Shreveport has the most haunted spots, remember Bossier has its fair share of scary spots that I would hate to be at alone at night.
This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners
I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
How an East Texas Preacher Beat the Wright Brothers Into the Sky
The turn of the 20th century was a time of technological dreams. The harnessing of petroleum had spawned the automobile, as well as the hope for something greater—powered, controlled flight. All sorts of weird-looking “flying machines,” as they were then called, were emerging from workshops around the world. One of the weirdest arose, perhaps literally, from a pasture in Pittsburg, the work of sawmill operator, inventor, and part-time Baptist preacher Burrell Cannon.
KLTV
Beto O’Rourke in Longview for Wednesday evening rally
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke will be in Longview on Wednesday for what his campaign calls a “Get Out the Vote” rally. The rally began at 6 p.m. at The Exchange Locale & Marketplace at 314 Tyler Street in Longview. KLTV anchor...
Shreveport School Lands on List of Top Performing in State
ACT scores in Louisiana are down for the 5th consecutive year and the same holds true in the Shreveport area. The highest performing schools locally are Caddo Magnet with a 26.8, 5th highest in the state and Byrd with a 21. The lowest performing schools are Woodlawn with a 14 and BTW with a 14.1.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport restaurant closes doors due to rising inflation
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – After serving up delicious food in Shreveport for 12 years, Real BBQ and More has decided to close its doors. Harvey Clay is a Co-owner of Real BBQ and More, located at 5863 Fairfield Ave in Shreveport. He says shutting down was the hardest decision he had to make.
Shreveport man charged in Texas, Louisiana jewelry store heists
hreveport man wanted for a string of jewelry store heists in Texas and Louisiana is in custody in Natchitoches Parish.
KTBS
Petition drive aims to stop adult novelty retailer in West Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. -- An effort to stop a sex industry business from opening in West Shreveport ramped up Monday afternoon with a petition drive in a parking lot at the intersection of Pines and Buncombe Roads. The business in question is Hustler Hollywood on Financial Plaza. It is not open...
Comments / 0