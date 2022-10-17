ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford 12th Street murder suspect in custody

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department announced Wednesday that Bruce Lambert, 28, has been arrested in connection with a 12th Street shooting that left one person dead. Rockford Police were called to the 12th Street and 5th Avenue area around 6:40 p.m. for reports of a traffic accident and a shooting. They found […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WQAD

Pecatonica police chief arrested and charged with DUI

PECATONICA, Ill. — A northern Illinois police chief has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence, according to WTVO. Pecatonica Police Chief Michael Mund was arrested on Sunday by the Rockford Police Department. Rockford police arrested Mund for driving under the influence of alcohol and improper left turn.
PECATONICA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Rockford man charged after exposing himself

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested on Tuesday after reportedly exposing himself. The Rockford Police Department received reports of a man exposing himself in the 1400 block of East State Street back on September 14, according to the department. The Sensitive Crimes Unit conducted a follow-up investigation. Officers were able to identify […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man pleads guilty to killing ex-girlfriend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man plead guilty to First Degree Murder on Wednesday in the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Ashley Hardin was reported missing in the early morning hours of July 23. Hardin and her child smelled gasoline and went outside to investigate. She never returned to the residence. Officers learned during an […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Car hit by gunfire in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport Police Department is investigating after a shooting incident Monday in the unit block of South Johanna Avenue. According to police, officers responded to the scene at around 7:45 p.m., and spoke to a 42-year-old man who said he was sitting in his car when a suspect start shooting at him. […]
FREEPORT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Carjacking in Winnebago County, Suspects Allegedly used The vehicle To Commit Multiple Crimes. Once Again, Police are ENCRYPTED AND SILENT On the Numerous Violent Crimes in Winnebago County…


WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Suspect found guilty of 2019 Rockford murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was convicted of murder on Monday in a 2019 shooting death. Quinton Smith, 27, chased Joseph Hernandez onto State Street in front of Swedish American Hospital in June 2019, according to Winnebago State’s Attorney J. Hanley. Smith shot a firearm twice during the chase, missing Hernandez both times and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Sterling Woman Arrested for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Other Charges

On Wednesday October 12, Sterling Police responded to Lynn Blvd and Avenue E for a report of a stolen vehicle. During their investigation, 40-year-old Amy Dunham of Sterling was taken into custody for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Resisting/Obstructing a Peace Officer, Obstructing Identification and Expired Driver’s License. Dunham...
STERLING, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery To A Citizen Reported Tonight


ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois inmate charged with killing his cellmate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A federal inmate housed in Illinois has been indicted for allegedly killing his cellmate. Prosecutors say on Dec. 15, 2021, Donta Maddox assaulted Bobby Evans at the United States Penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois. Evans later died from his injuries. Maddox, 44, is now charged with second-degree murder and assault. An indictment […]
THOMSON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man shot in arm in Auburn Street shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is recovering from being shot in the arm Sunday night. It happened in the 2400 block of Auburn Street around 9:45 p.m., near N. Rockton Avenue. Police said that the 43-year-old male victim is expected to survive, but there are no details yet on any suspects involved. He was […]
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found dead in Aurora home, police investigating

AURORA, Ill. - Suburban police are investigating after a man was found dead in his home last week in west suburban Aurora. On Friday, shortly before 9 p.m., Aurora police responded to a home in the 700 block of Grove Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from fatal injuries.
AURORA, IL
WGN TV

Ex-prisoner who argued programs are key to staying free dies 63 days after release

CHICAGO — A former prisoner who argued that programs are vital to staying free has died after only being able to enjoy 63 days of freedom. Robert Merriweather, imprisoned on drug charges, was profiled last month on WGN Investigates. Merriweather said his health deteriorated while behind bars. When he was finally freed, prison staff gave him a train ticket to Chicago, where, despite his concerns, he says he was on his own without access to treatment or programs.
CHICAGO, IL

