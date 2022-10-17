Read full article on original website
Related
Rockford 12th Street murder suspect in custody
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department announced Wednesday that Bruce Lambert, 28, has been arrested in connection with a 12th Street shooting that left one person dead. Rockford Police were called to the 12th Street and 5th Avenue area around 6:40 p.m. for reports of a traffic accident and a shooting. They found […]
Pecatonica police chief arrested and charged with DUI
PECATONICA, Ill. — A northern Illinois police chief has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence, according to WTVO. Pecatonica Police Chief Michael Mund was arrested on Sunday by the Rockford Police Department. Rockford police arrested Mund for driving under the influence of alcohol and improper left turn.
Police: Rockford man charged after exposing himself
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested on Tuesday after reportedly exposing himself. The Rockford Police Department received reports of a man exposing himself in the 1400 block of East State Street back on September 14, according to the department. The Sensitive Crimes Unit conducted a follow-up investigation. Officers were able to identify […]
Rockford man pleads guilty to killing ex-girlfriend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man plead guilty to First Degree Murder on Wednesday in the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Ashley Hardin was reported missing in the early morning hours of July 23. Hardin and her child smelled gasoline and went outside to investigate. She never returned to the residence. Officers learned during an […]
Freeport man charged with gun offenses after foot chase
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man faces a series of gun charges after leading police on a foot chase Monday on the city’s east side Police say at around 1:40 p.m., an officer with the Freeport Police Department attempted to serve 18-year-old Jomarion Rucker with a notice to appear in the area of Chicago Avenue […]
Car hit by gunfire in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport Police Department is investigating after a shooting incident Monday in the unit block of South Johanna Avenue. According to police, officers responded to the scene at around 7:45 p.m., and spoke to a 42-year-old man who said he was sitting in his car when a suspect start shooting at him. […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Carjacking in Winnebago County, Suspects Allegedly used The vehicle To Commit Multiple Crimes. Once Again, Police are ENCRYPTED AND SILENT On the Numerous Violent Crimes in Winnebago County…
Suspect found guilty of 2019 Rockford murder
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was convicted of murder on Monday in a 2019 shooting death. Quinton Smith, 27, chased Joseph Hernandez onto State Street in front of Swedish American Hospital in June 2019, according to Winnebago State’s Attorney J. Hanley. Smith shot a firearm twice during the chase, missing Hernandez both times and […]
Police investigate in Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton after report of body
The DuPage County Forest Preserve police are investigating after a dead body was reported by a visitor to Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton Wednesday morning.
nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling Woman Arrested for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Other Charges
On Wednesday October 12, Sterling Police responded to Lynn Blvd and Avenue E for a report of a stolen vehicle. During their investigation, 40-year-old Amy Dunham of Sterling was taken into custody for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Resisting/Obstructing a Peace Officer, Obstructing Identification and Expired Driver’s License. Dunham...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery To A Citizen Reported Tonight
Freeport man, Jamar Mayfield, pleads guilty to June murder
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport mother on Tuesday sat in the same room as the man who killed her son. Jamar Mayfield, 35, plead guilty in the death of Daquavenon “Tweet” Jackson this past summer. Jackson was killed back in June. His mother was not ready to talk at a balloon release vigil for […]
Madison police surround building, arrest teens trying to steal Kia
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested four teens Monday who they said were trying to steal a Kia from an underground parking garage. Officers were sent to an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Raymond Road just before 10:30 p.m. for a report of a burglary in progress. Police said the burglars were trying to steal a bicycle and...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting 2 automobile accident scenes in downtown Rockford.
Illinois inmate charged with killing his cellmate
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A federal inmate housed in Illinois has been indicted for allegedly killing his cellmate. Prosecutors say on Dec. 15, 2021, Donta Maddox assaulted Bobby Evans at the United States Penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois. Evans later died from his injuries. Maddox, 44, is now charged with second-degree murder and assault. An indictment […]
Man shot in arm in Auburn Street shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is recovering from being shot in the arm Sunday night. It happened in the 2400 block of Auburn Street around 9:45 p.m., near N. Rockton Avenue. Police said that the 43-year-old male victim is expected to survive, but there are no details yet on any suspects involved. He was […]
Man walks into Rockford hospital with gunshot found to foot
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man walked into a Rockford hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot Sunday. Officers responded to the hospital around 12:35 a.m. for reports of the victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers met with the 34-year-old man when they arrived. His wound was considered to be non-life threatening. […]
fox32chicago.com
Man found dead in Aurora home, police investigating
AURORA, Ill. - Suburban police are investigating after a man was found dead in his home last week in west suburban Aurora. On Friday, shortly before 9 p.m., Aurora police responded to a home in the 700 block of Grove Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from fatal injuries.
Ex-prisoner who argued programs are key to staying free dies 63 days after release
CHICAGO — A former prisoner who argued that programs are vital to staying free has died after only being able to enjoy 63 days of freedom. Robert Merriweather, imprisoned on drug charges, was profiled last month on WGN Investigates. Merriweather said his health deteriorated while behind bars. When he was finally freed, prison staff gave him a train ticket to Chicago, where, despite his concerns, he says he was on his own without access to treatment or programs.
MPD: Suspect caught trying to hide stolen devices in pizza box
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man Monday after they said he stole Apple products and tried to hide them in an old pizza box. Officers were called to a business in the 400 block of West Gilman Street at around 3:15 p.m. Staff said a man took a MacBook computer, an iPad, an iPhone and an iPod and...
