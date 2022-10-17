ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

kiwaradio.com

The reasons for rising farmland prices

IARN — A recent farmland sale in Plymouth county set a new state record for Iowa going for $26,250 per acre. That sale was for 55 acres and a total of $1.44 million. Karl Setzer, Commodity Risk Analyst with AgriVisor, says there are many reasons why farmland sale prices are going up despite higher interest rates and high input costs.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
Eagle 102.3

Iowans Choose This Type of Bagel Over the Rest of the US

It's pretty serendipitous that a week after Big Apple Bagels' "Stocktober Fest" helped raise money for people in need all throughout the Tri-States, the website Shane Co. published a comprehensive survey examining how each state likes their bagels. This massive survey consisted of just over 3,000 Americans to determine how...
IOWA STATE
stormlakeradio.com

Iowa Utilities Board Urging Eligible Residents to Apply for Heating Assistance

The Iowa Utilities Board is encouraging Iowans to apply for winter heating assistance. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, residents will pay more to heat their homes this winter, with natural gas prices up 28-percent and electricity up ten-percent from last year. Financial assistance is available through the Low-Income...
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

90+ Iowa counties are now using Alert Iowa system for instant warnings

Iowans in almost every county can now get instant messages about threatening weather, missing persons, and other emergency situations unfolding nearby. Tracey Bearden, the 911 coordinator for the Polk County Emergency Management Agency, says Iowa’s most populous county is upgrading from Code Red to the new Alert Iowa system starting today.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Des Moines area changes emergency message providers LINK TO SIGN UP

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Des Moines metro area is switching to the statewide Alert Iowa system beginning today. Local alerts will be focused on the Des Moines metro area. "We're going to be alerting for all of Polk County plus Norwalk and Waukee. That's our alert area." Tracy Bearden, Polk County 9-1-1 Coordinator tells WHO Radio News.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

MercyOne employees will be paid the same as last paycheck due to ransomware attack

DES MOINES, Iowa — Employees at MercyOne will be paid Friday, but how much they'll be paid will remain the same. A ransomware attack on MercyOne's former parent company CommonSpirit has taken its payroll software offline. Because of that outage, employees will be paid their full-time equivalent plus the same amount of overtime hours as their last paycheck, according to an internal message sent to some employees obtained by KCCI. The same internal communication said vacation time, overtime and other pay will be sorted out once the system comes back online.
DES MOINES, IA
weareiowa.com

Stay warm, save money: Here's how to lower your heating costs this winter

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — With temperatures the lowest they've been in more than six months, Iowans are getting a preview of what inevitably comes next: winter. With colder temperatures on the way, experts from MidAmerican Energy and Alliant Energy are sharing ways to keep your home warm and your heating costs low.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Iowa clean water still a goal almost 50 years after Clean Water Act

The Clean Water Act was passed on October 18, 1973. At that time there were many cities in the U.S. still dumping raw sewage and other things into rivers. The Clean Water Act was credited with making waterways cleaner and holding polluters responsible. That law was targeting point-source pollution. Where...
IOWA STATE
littlevillagemag.com

Letter from Janice Weiner: An abortion ban spells disaster for Iowa

Throw a stone into a pond and the waves move out in concentric circles, eventually reaching shores far away. Imagine Iowa as that pond and an abortion ban as the stone. If the Iowa legislature bans abortion or the courts instate the six-week ban, per Gov. Reynolds’ Aug. 11 filing, it will have far-reaching consequences.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Gas Prices On The Decline After Weeks Of Rising Costs

(Des Moines, IA) — Gas prices in Iowa continue to fluctuate after dropping seven-cents in the last week. According to Triple-A, regular unleaded is averaging three-64 a gallon. Prices in Iowa are about 16-cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 55-cents per gallon higher than a year ago. There was an increase in price at the pump over the last few weeks, but the cost is seeing a decline again.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Reynolds, DeJear will meet Monday for only Iowa gubernatorial debate

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and her Democratic challenger Diedre DeJear will face off in a debate Monday, October 17 in the only such meeting scheduled to be held before Election Day. DeJear sought three debates but Reynolds agreed to one. It will be televised...
Iowa State

