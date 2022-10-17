Read full article on original website
The reasons for rising farmland prices
IARN — A recent farmland sale in Plymouth county set a new state record for Iowa going for $26,250 per acre. That sale was for 55 acres and a total of $1.44 million. Karl Setzer, Commodity Risk Analyst with AgriVisor, says there are many reasons why farmland sale prices are going up despite higher interest rates and high input costs.
Report Suggests $900 Million In ‘Wage Theft’ Impacts 250,000 Iowa Workers
Statewide Iowa — A new study suggests Iowa workers are underpaid by at least 900 million dollars a year. Common Good Iowa, the group issuing the report, calls that wage theft. Sean Finn, the report’s author, says an estimated 250-thousand Iowans are impacted. Finn says some workers are...
Iowans Choose This Type of Bagel Over the Rest of the US
It's pretty serendipitous that a week after Big Apple Bagels' "Stocktober Fest" helped raise money for people in need all throughout the Tri-States, the website Shane Co. published a comprehensive survey examining how each state likes their bagels. This massive survey consisted of just over 3,000 Americans to determine how...
Iowa Utilities Board Urging Eligible Residents to Apply for Heating Assistance
The Iowa Utilities Board is encouraging Iowans to apply for winter heating assistance. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, residents will pay more to heat their homes this winter, with natural gas prices up 28-percent and electricity up ten-percent from last year. Financial assistance is available through the Low-Income...
How to use the student loan forgiveness website; what Nebraska and Iowa residents need to know
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — How does someone fill out an application for student loan forgiveness and how long does it take? 3 News Now Reporter Ron Johnson tried it himself. It’s a fairly simple process and takes just under two minutes. Here's the link: studentaid.gov. It's going to...
90+ Iowa counties are now using Alert Iowa system for instant warnings
Iowans in almost every county can now get instant messages about threatening weather, missing persons, and other emergency situations unfolding nearby. Tracey Bearden, the 911 coordinator for the Polk County Emergency Management Agency, says Iowa’s most populous county is upgrading from Code Red to the new Alert Iowa system starting today.
Des Moines area changes emergency message providers LINK TO SIGN UP
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Des Moines metro area is switching to the statewide Alert Iowa system beginning today. Local alerts will be focused on the Des Moines metro area. "We're going to be alerting for all of Polk County plus Norwalk and Waukee. That's our alert area." Tracy Bearden, Polk County 9-1-1 Coordinator tells WHO Radio News.
MercyOne employees will be paid the same as last paycheck due to ransomware attack
DES MOINES, Iowa — Employees at MercyOne will be paid Friday, but how much they'll be paid will remain the same. A ransomware attack on MercyOne's former parent company CommonSpirit has taken its payroll software offline. Because of that outage, employees will be paid their full-time equivalent plus the same amount of overtime hours as their last paycheck, according to an internal message sent to some employees obtained by KCCI. The same internal communication said vacation time, overtime and other pay will be sorted out once the system comes back online.
$1M unclaimed lottery ticket purchased in Iowa
A $1 million lottery prize was purchased by someone in Woodbury County in western Iowa marking the third million-dollar prize to be purchased in the state over the last two months.
NEWS 10.19.22: Early Voting, Former South Dakota Gov. Dies, Iowa Alert System, and More
Early voting started today in Iowa. In Sioux City, voters began to trickle into the Long Lines Recreation Center, where around twenty voting booths are set up. Woodbury County auditor Pat Gill greeted the steady stream of people, thanking them for voting early in a period that lasts for 20 days.
Stay warm, save money: Here's how to lower your heating costs this winter
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — With temperatures the lowest they've been in more than six months, Iowans are getting a preview of what inevitably comes next: winter. With colder temperatures on the way, experts from MidAmerican Energy and Alliant Energy are sharing ways to keep your home warm and your heating costs low.
An Iowa Hero and His Team Have Completed Their Mission
An Iowa hero has made many various trips across the United States to help people in need. Willie Ray Fairley is the owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack in Cedar Rapids and he and his team have helped provide food to those in Florida who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Growing wait list for services leads to big time expansion for ChildServe in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A heightened need for services for children with special needs is prompting a nonprofit to expand big time in eastern Iowa. ChildServe currently has locations in Johnston, Ames, Des Moines and Coralville. ”We originally lived in Webster City and commuted 45 miles to the Ames location,...
One Of Iowa’s Best Ranked Colleges Is Also One Of Its Drunkest
Would you think that one of the best academic colleges to attend in the nation is also one of the biggest party schools in the country? This Iowa University ranked high on both lists. Every year there are lists that come out to rank the colleges and universities across the...
Iowa clean water still a goal almost 50 years after Clean Water Act
The Clean Water Act was passed on October 18, 1973. At that time there were many cities in the U.S. still dumping raw sewage and other things into rivers. The Clean Water Act was credited with making waterways cleaner and holding polluters responsible. That law was targeting point-source pollution. Where...
Letter from Janice Weiner: An abortion ban spells disaster for Iowa
Throw a stone into a pond and the waves move out in concentric circles, eventually reaching shores far away. Imagine Iowa as that pond and an abortion ban as the stone. If the Iowa legislature bans abortion or the courts instate the six-week ban, per Gov. Reynolds’ Aug. 11 filing, it will have far-reaching consequences.
Iowa Gas Prices On The Decline After Weeks Of Rising Costs
(Des Moines, IA) — Gas prices in Iowa continue to fluctuate after dropping seven-cents in the last week. According to Triple-A, regular unleaded is averaging three-64 a gallon. Prices in Iowa are about 16-cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 55-cents per gallon higher than a year ago. There was an increase in price at the pump over the last few weeks, but the cost is seeing a decline again.
Brr! Four Iowa cities set record lows this morning as wind chills dip below zero
It’ll be one of those weeks in Iowa where our attire may include both winter coats and shorts. This morning, some communities experienced lows in the low 20s and wind chills below zero. Meteorologist Ashley Bury, at the National Weather Service in Johnston, says four Iowa cities had record...
Reynolds, DeJear will meet Monday for only Iowa gubernatorial debate
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and her Democratic challenger Diedre DeJear will face off in a debate Monday, October 17 in the only such meeting scheduled to be held before Election Day. DeJear sought three debates but Reynolds agreed to one. It will be televised...
