Appeals court ruling allows Arizona abortions to restart
PHOENIX (AP) — Abortions can take place again in Arizona, at least for now, after an appeals court on Friday blocked enforcement of a pre-statehood law that almost entirely criminalized the procedure. The three-judge panel of the Arizona Court of Appeals agreed with Planned Parenthood that a judge should...
In battle against abortion rights, Kansas Supreme Court is the next target
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Amii Castle is a professor at the University of Kansas, where she teaches at the law and business schools. Kris Kobach says the abortion issue is […] The post In battle against abortion rights, Kansas Supreme Court is the next target appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal
The Supreme Court declined Tuesday to decide whether fetuses are entitled to constitutional rights in light of its June ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which had legalized abortion nationwide, steering clear for now of another front in America’s culture wars. The justices turned away an appeal...
Voters to decide on 3 Texas Supreme Court justices in November — why it matters
It's the highest court in Texas, but there's been little talk about the justices' races for the Texas Supreme Court this November.
WISH-TV
Indiana Supreme Court delays abortion ban arguments to Jan. 19
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Supreme Court on Tuesday pushed back arguments in the lawsuit that’s paused Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion. Justices will hear oral arguments in the Planned Parenthood abortion case on Jan. 19, one week later than first planned. Planned Parenthood and the American...
Supreme Court won't let MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell dodge Dominion's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit
Voting machine company Dominion sued Lindell in February 2021, alleging defamation from his false conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
After sharp right turn, U.S. Supreme Court conservatives step on the gas
Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court last March rebuffed an emergency request by North Carolina Republicans to allow the use in November's congressional elections of an electoral map they drew that a lower court invalidated for unlawfully disadvantaging Democrats.
BET
Supreme Court Declines to Hear Appeal of Killer of Nine at Mother Emanuel AME Church in South Carolina
The United States Supreme Court declined to hear white supremacist Dylann Roof's appeal to overturn his conviction and death sentence for fatally shooting nine Black people at a church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015. According to Reuters, the 28-year-old shooter asked the Supreme Court in his appeal to consider...
Supreme Court rejects appeal from Dylann Roof, who killed 9 in racist South Carolina church shooting
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Dylann Roof, who challenged his death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation. Roof had asked the court to decide how to handle disputes over mental illness-related evidence between...
Arizona is using a 121-year-old law — written more than a decade before it achieved statehood — to enforce a near-total abortion ban
The law banning abortion was created years before Arizona became a state in 1912. The 1901 law only allows abortion if a woman's life is in jeopardy.
Lizzo Says Supreme Court “Politicized Law and Made It a Weapon Against Human Rights” With Roe v. Wade Decision
Lizzo says her decision to support abortion rights “shouldn’t matter if I had a personal experience or knew somebody” and has condemned the U.S. Supreme Court for turning the law into “a weapon against human rights.” In a new cover story for Vanity Fair, the Grammy and Emmy-winning artist discussed her $500,000 donation to Planned Parenthood and the National Network of Abortion Funds — which was then matched by Live Nation — after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The singer shared that she went out to both of the organizations about any real action she could take to address the...
Everyone Gives Herschel Walker a Pass on Abortion Scandal During GA Senate Debate
Herschel Walker entered Friday night’s Georgia Senate debate with his campaign reeling from the fallout of revelations he paid for a former girlfriend to get an abortion. When it was over, Walker left the debate stage without ever having to answer meaningful questions about the credible allegations. The debate moderators asked Walker to respond to the story, he said it was a lie, and simply moved on.
CNBC
'Day Without Us' protesters walk out over abortion-rights reversal, days before Supreme Court returns
People across the United States skipped work on Friday in protest of the Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to an abortion. The "Day Without Us" event comes days before the start of the next term. Partner organizations include the Movement for Black Lives, Move On, the Women's March...
Walker acknowledges sending $700 check to woman who alleges he paid for abortion but denies it was for that purpose
Republican Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker acknowledged in a new interview that he sent a $700 check to a woman who alleges the money was provided to reimburse her for an abortion, though Walker denies the check was for that purpose.
coloradopolitics.com
COURT CRAWL | Death of federal judge, state Supreme Court returns for arguments
Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government. A trailblazing judge in Colorado who spent nearly 50 years on the bench died earlier this month, and the state Supreme Court returns this week to hear arguments in five cases. 'Everything we could aspire...
In response to Dobbs, abortion-rights activists turn to state constitutions
On June 24, the conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that it couldn't find protections in the federal Constitution of a woman's right to abortion — in the process overturning nearly a half-century of decided law. Now abortion-rights activists are turning to state courts and arguing that those protections exist in state constitutions. And at least temporarily, they're having some success. The post In response to Dobbs, abortion-rights activists turn to state constitutions appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
‘Michigan could become Texas’ — Voters see stark choice on abortion referendum
A ballot initiative years in the making asks voters whether the state constitution should protect abortion rights.
AZFamily
Court halts Arizona’s near-total abortion ban; 15-week abortion law still in effect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A three-judge panel halted Arizona’s near-total abortion ban Friday afternoon. This comes after Planned Parenthood of Arizona appealed a Pima County judge’s ruling that allowed prosecutors to enforce the Civil War-era law banning abortion in nearly all cases, except when the mother’s life was at risk. This new ruling blocks enforcement of the ban, allowing abortion care to resume in the state effective immediately. However, the ruling doesn’t impact the new state law signed by Gov. Doug Ducey banning abortions after 15 weeks, which went into effect this month.
These State Judicial Races Will Determine The Future Of Abortion Rights
Judicial elections in five states are more important than ever, with abortion, voting rights and gerrymandering at stake.
North Dakota judge gets more time to decide on abortion case
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Supreme Court has extended to Oct. 31 the deadline for a lower court judge to reconsider his decision to prevent the state’s abortion ban from taking effect after the judge cited workload and health factors. The state Supreme Court earlier this week ordered Judge Bruce Romanick to weigh an abortion […]
