ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Why the US House of Representatives has 435 seats – and how that could change

By Steven L. Taylor, Dean, College of Arts, Sciences; Professor of Political Science, Troy University
Sioux City Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Cook Report shifts three more House races toward Democrats

Nonpartisan election analyst Cook Political Report shifted three House races toward Democrats on Wednesday. The group changed Rep. David Schweikert’s (R) reelection contest in Arizona’s newly drawn 1st Congressional District from “lean Republican” to “toss up” and Rep. Tom O’Halleran’s (D) race in a neighboring Arizona district from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican.”
ARIZONA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Previewing Alaska’s second U.S. House election of 2022

Incumbent Rep. Mary Peltola (D), Nicholas Begich III (R), Sarah Palin (R), and Chris Bye (L) are running for Alaska’s at-large congressional district on Nov. 8, 2022. Peltola, Begich, Palin, and Tara Sweeney (R) advanced from the Aug. 16, 2022, top-four primary. Sweeney withdrew, meaning Bye, the fifth-place finisher, advanced.
ALASKA STATE
CBS DFW

GOP keeps lead for House control as Democrats' momentum stalls

For two months the Democrats chipped away at the Republicans' lead in the battle for House control, helped by motivated abortion-rights voters and what turned out to be fleeting glimmers of optimism about the economy. But that momentum has stalled, at least for now, and the Republicans' House lead has stabilized today at 224 seats to the Democrats' 211. The Republicans' lead had shrunk in the two previous model runs of September and August.What's behind this? Today's views of the economy have gotten worse amid continuing inflation, a volatile stock market and — in a stark reversal from August —...
Kurt Dillon

A Historic Gallup Polling Indicator Shows One Party May Do Much Better in the Midterms than Previously Thought

We will explain how this polling question has been extremely accurate since the 1940s. Sure, we’ve all seen those polls that ask voters which issue, currently facing the nation, is most important to them. Back in the 1940s, Gallup, one of the oldest and most respected national polling institutions in the country, decided to put the question to Americans in an open-ended format, meaning a respondent can answer any way they like - from the common issues most voters claim to be important to them, (like inflation) to the crazy, (like the difficulty in finding Blackjack brand bubble gum).
CNN

CNN Poll: Voters tilt toward Republicans over Democrats in competitive districts

CNN — Americans are closely divided over which party’s candidate they would support in their congressional districts, with preferences in competitive districts tilting toward Republicans, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. But about 4 in 10 voters say neither party’s candidates in their congressional districts have a clear plan for solving the country’s problems.
Washington Examiner

GOP greatly outspending Democrats in House midterm races a month before election

Democrats are facing a serious money problem ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, as they are unable to provide proper funding to several races in the final weeks. Due to a lack of resources available to fund races in the House of Representatives, the Democratic Party has been forced to prioritize some races while letting others go underfunded. For example, in the 2nd District of Arizona, retiring Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ) has asked Democrats to help Kirsten Engel, the Democratic nominee running to take her seat, as Republicans have spent over $1.3 million so far on TV, according to Politico.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: Sasse owes Nebraska residents an explanation for likely departure from Senate

Ben Sasse appears likely to leave the U.S. Senate early to become the next president of the University of Florida. Less than two years into his second six-year term — which he asked Nebraskans to give him in 2020 — Sasse clearly has changed his mind about serving his home state in the Senate. He is the sole finalist under consideration for the Florida job.
NEBRASKA STATE
19thnews.org

The midterms are weeks away, and the largest voting demographic is still undecided

More than half of older women voters remain undecided about who they will back in the midterm elections, a recent AARP poll has found. While the overturning of Roe v. Wade this summer has moved abortion up on their list of concerns, these members of the electorate have remained focused all year on a raft of issues – inflation, health care and Social Security – that they feel many candidates have not addressed adequately.
Idaho8.com

Ballot measures in at least eight states will set ground rules for future elections

A version of this story appeared in the CITIZEN BY CNN newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here. A ballot measure in Arizona would add new identification requirements to vote. Nevadans, meanwhile, will weigh in on whether to adopt ranked-choice voting. And voters in Ohio will decide whether to block local governments from allowing non-US citizens to cast ballots.
ARIZONA STATE
KOAT 7

Supreme Court to hear Republican Party of New Mexico's redistricting lawsuit

The ballots will look different for some New Mexicans for this election season. That's because of the new congressional district map. Our state takes updated census data every 10 years and redraws state lines. In the new congressional district map that was decided on earlier this year, there are some major changes to our only Republican represented district — Congressional District 2.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy