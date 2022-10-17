Why the US House of Representatives has 435 seats – and how that could change

Read full article on original website
Republicans Close to Flipping a House Seat Where Democrats Least Expect it
Beyond the suburbs, there's a lot of open space between Oregon's liberal enclaves of Portland and Salem—the type of regions Republicans, in recent elections, have made their domain. Both cities voted safely Democratic in 2020. But in the surrounding counties, Democrat Joe Biden only narrowly eked out victories in...
Cook Report shifts three more House races toward Democrats
Nonpartisan election analyst Cook Political Report shifted three House races toward Democrats on Wednesday. The group changed Rep. David Schweikert’s (R) reelection contest in Arizona’s newly drawn 1st Congressional District from “lean Republican” to “toss up” and Rep. Tom O’Halleran’s (D) race in a neighboring Arizona district from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican.”
Previewing Alaska’s second U.S. House election of 2022
Incumbent Rep. Mary Peltola (D), Nicholas Begich III (R), Sarah Palin (R), and Chris Bye (L) are running for Alaska’s at-large congressional district on Nov. 8, 2022. Peltola, Begich, Palin, and Tara Sweeney (R) advanced from the Aug. 16, 2022, top-four primary. Sweeney withdrew, meaning Bye, the fifth-place finisher, advanced.
These Democrats flipped House in 2018. 2022 will be harder.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Moments after she flipped a longtime Republican congressional seat in 2018, Iowa Democrat Cindy Axne declared that “Washington doesn’t have our back and we deserve a heck of a lot better.”. Now seeking a third term in one of the most competitive House races,...
GOP keeps lead for House control as Democrats' momentum stalls
For two months the Democrats chipped away at the Republicans' lead in the battle for House control, helped by motivated abortion-rights voters and what turned out to be fleeting glimmers of optimism about the economy. But that momentum has stalled, at least for now, and the Republicans' House lead has stabilized today at 224 seats to the Democrats' 211. The Republicans' lead had shrunk in the two previous model runs of September and August.What's behind this? Today's views of the economy have gotten worse amid continuing inflation, a volatile stock market and — in a stark reversal from August —...
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022
The race for the Senate is in the eye of the beholder less than six weeks from Election Day, with ads about abortion, crime and inflation dominating the airwaves in key states as campaigns test the theory of the 2022 election.
A Historic Gallup Polling Indicator Shows One Party May Do Much Better in the Midterms than Previously Thought
We will explain how this polling question has been extremely accurate since the 1940s. Sure, we’ve all seen those polls that ask voters which issue, currently facing the nation, is most important to them. Back in the 1940s, Gallup, one of the oldest and most respected national polling institutions in the country, decided to put the question to Americans in an open-ended format, meaning a respondent can answer any way they like - from the common issues most voters claim to be important to them, (like inflation) to the crazy, (like the difficulty in finding Blackjack brand bubble gum).
CNN Poll: Voters tilt toward Republicans over Democrats in competitive districts
CNN — Americans are closely divided over which party’s candidate they would support in their congressional districts, with preferences in competitive districts tilting toward Republicans, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. But about 4 in 10 voters say neither party’s candidates in their congressional districts have a clear plan for solving the country’s problems.
College student leaves Democratic Party ahead of midterms, calling for dramatic change to two-party system
Holden Culotta left the Democratic Party, saying he’s never had faith in the two-party system. Now a member of the Forward Party, Culotta is calling for dramatic change to America's political system. Culotta is a 21-year-old college student from Connecticut. He said on "Fox & Friends" Monday that the...
Voters are more worried than ever about the economy — and they think Republicans can fix it
A new poll shows bad news for Democrats as voters cite the economy as their biggest concern. Republicans are ready to extend tax cuts for the rich.
GOP is no longer the party of old, white men. Meet the conservative women on the rise.
Conservative women are working on the front lines and behind the scenes to shape politics and policy that affect all Americans.
GOP greatly outspending Democrats in House midterm races a month before election
Democrats are facing a serious money problem ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, as they are unable to provide proper funding to several races in the final weeks. Due to a lack of resources available to fund races in the House of Representatives, the Democratic Party has been forced to prioritize some races while letting others go underfunded. For example, in the 2nd District of Arizona, retiring Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ) has asked Democrats to help Kirsten Engel, the Democratic nominee running to take her seat, as Republicans have spent over $1.3 million so far on TV, according to Politico.
OTHER VOICES: Sasse owes Nebraska residents an explanation for likely departure from Senate
Ben Sasse appears likely to leave the U.S. Senate early to become the next president of the University of Florida. Less than two years into his second six-year term — which he asked Nebraskans to give him in 2020 — Sasse clearly has changed his mind about serving his home state in the Senate. He is the sole finalist under consideration for the Florida job.
The Republicans All-In on Trump in the Primaries Who Have Now Changed Tune
Running in a crowded primary field for governor in Wisconsin earlier this year, Tim Michels—a prominent businessman and a several-time Republican candidate for a number of seats in the state—adopted a perspective once shared by some GOP candidates following the 2020 election: that widespread and systemic fraud handed that year's victory to Joe Biden.
2022 Poll: Democratic lead on midterm ballot nearly disappears as election approaches
The shows Republicans gaining ground in the closing weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, narrowing Democrats' longstanding lead to just 2 percentage points — their slimmest to date. When asked which candidate they would vote for in their congressional district if the election were held today, 46% of registered...
When did Democrats and Republicans switch platforms?
The Republicans used to favor big government, while Democrats were committed to curbing federal power. So why did the party switch occur?
The midterms are weeks away, and the largest voting demographic is still undecided
More than half of older women voters remain undecided about who they will back in the midterm elections, a recent AARP poll has found. While the overturning of Roe v. Wade this summer has moved abortion up on their list of concerns, these members of the electorate have remained focused all year on a raft of issues – inflation, health care and Social Security – that they feel many candidates have not addressed adequately.
Ballot measures in at least eight states will set ground rules for future elections
A version of this story appeared in the CITIZEN BY CNN newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here. A ballot measure in Arizona would add new identification requirements to vote. Nevadans, meanwhile, will weigh in on whether to adopt ranked-choice voting. And voters in Ohio will decide whether to block local governments from allowing non-US citizens to cast ballots.
Midterm Memo: Republicans aren't the only ones with questionable Senate candidates
To borrow a phrase from former President Donald Trump, the Republican Party didn’t “send its best” when it nominated a slate of general election candidates to compete for the Senate majority in the midterm elections. But the GOP’s struggle with candidate quality in Arizona and Georgia, some...
Supreme Court to hear Republican Party of New Mexico's redistricting lawsuit
The ballots will look different for some New Mexicans for this election season. That's because of the new congressional district map. Our state takes updated census data every 10 years and redraws state lines. In the new congressional district map that was decided on earlier this year, there are some major changes to our only Republican represented district — Congressional District 2.
