News-Medical.net
Avian Influenza Prevention Zone declared across Great Britain to mitigate the risk of disease
Following an increase in the number of detections of avian influenza (bird flu) in wild birds and on commercial premises, the Chief Veterinary Officers from England, Scotland and Wales have declared an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) across Great Britain to mitigate the risk of the disease spreading amongst poultry and captive birds.
BBC
Park attraction closes amid national bird flu outbreak
A visitor attraction in a city park has been closed amid the country's largest ever bird flu outbreak. Leicester City Council said Pets Corner had been temporarily shut after an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) was brought in across Great Britain. Bird keepers in England, Scotland and Wales...
What is Ebola and what are the symptoms as Uganda hit by deadly new outbreak
Four health workers are among 10 people who have died after an Ebola outbreak in Uganda, prompting huge concern from health authorities.The country’s health ministry confirmed at the end of September that a 24-year-old man from the central Mubende district showed symptoms of the disease and later died.There have so far been 44 confirmed cases and 10 deaths since the first case was diagnosed.The World Health Organisation (WHO) said the latest outbreak was of the relatively rare Sudan strain, for which there is no current vaccine available.No Ebola cases from the outbreak have yet been reported outside Uganda. However the...
US warned to get ready as Europe deals with new COVID-19 rise
Rising COVID-19 cases in Europe are setting off warnings that the U.S. could experience a new surge this winter. Previous jumps in the U.S. have followed a pattern in which cases first rise in Europe, making officials nervous they could see a spike in U.S. cases as the weather turns.
BBC
Ex-UK pilots lured to help Chinese military, MoD says
Former British military pilots are being lured to China with large sums of money to pass on their expertise to the Chinese military, it is claimed. Up to 30 former UK military pilots are thought to have gone to train members of China's People's Liberation Army. The UK is issuing...
Ebola outbreak in Uganda puts California doctors on alert
California officials are urging doctors to be on alert for any signs of Ebola symptoms among people who have recently traveled to Uganda, the East African nation currently undergoing a significant outbreak. So far, the Ebola outbreak in Uganda has been limited to rural areas of that East African country....
The U.S. will start screening passengers from Uganda for Ebola as the African country deals with an outbreak
WASHINGTON — The United States will begin screening travelers coming from Uganda for Ebola as an additional precaution aimed at trying to prevent an outbreak in the African country from spreading, the Biden administration said Thursday. There have been no Ebola cases from the outbreak reported outside Uganda, and...
Uganda locks down two districts amid Ebola outbreak: President orders night curfew, bans personal travel and shuts markets, bars and churches as fears grow over spread of killer virus
Two districts in Uganda have entered an immediate 21-day lockdown which will include a nightly curfew, travel bans and the closure of places of worship in a bid to stem the spread of a new wave of Ebola. President Yoweri Museveni said on Saturday he would impose an overnight curfew...
Global cholera vaccine shortage worsens amid rising cases, WHO says
Amid what it calls an "unprecedented rise in cholera cases worldwide," the World Health Organization said Wednesday that a shortage of cholera vaccines is requiring the temporary suspension of its two-dose strategy.
US warned to prepare as COVID cases rise in Europe
As COVID-19 cases rise in Europe, U.S. health officials are warning of a potential surge as temperatures turn cooler. The number of Americans receiving the booster dose is lagging.
Ebola: Uganda announces three-week lockdown and curfew in two areas
Uganda has imposed a three-week lockdown on two areas of the country affected by the spread of Ebola.President Yoweri Museveni said on Saturday that the government was implementing an overnight curfew in Mubende and Kassanda, in central Uganda.Nineteen people have died, he said, since the east African nation announced the outbreak on 20 September.At least 58 cases of the viral disease have been recorded – and the number of cases and deaths could be higher.Movement in and out of the two districts will be restricted for 21 days. All transport will be stopped except for cargo trucks.Places of worship and...
WHO: 'Concerned' about Ebola spread as latest eight cases not contacts of others infected
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The eight most recent Ebola cases reported during the outbreak in Uganda have no known links with current patients, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, raising concerns over the spread of the deadly disease.
getnews.info
nationalhogfarmer.com
Working together to keep African swine fever out
As African swine fever (ASF) continues to spread throughout Asia and parts of Europe, we see firsthand the devastation it causes to swine populations. The United States remains ASF free but, in 2021, ASF was detected in Haiti and the Dominican Republic. These are the closest detections to the United States in decades and pose an increased threat to the U.S. swine herd. The U.S. has remained on high alert and has aggressively taken steps to protect not only U.S. pigs but the rural communities that support the swine industry’s half a million jobs.
CDC confident Ebola outbreak in Uganda can be contained
As an outbreak of Ebola spreads in Uganda, officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention remain confident that the virus can be contained. Joel Montgomery, who leads the agency's Viral Special Pathogens branch, recently returned from Uganda, where he met with CDC teams already on the ground and officials from the country's Health Ministry.
MedicalXpress
Cholera outbreaks in six regions of Kenya: health ministry
Six regions in Kenya have been hit with cholera outbreaks including the capital Nairobi, the health ministry announced Wednesday, with a total of 60 cases registered nationwide. Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection causing sometimes fatal dehydration. It is generally contracted from food or water contaminated with vibrio cholera bacteria.
contagionlive.com
With Ebola Outbreak, Uganda Places Two Regions in Lockdown
That country is trying to contain the virus to prevent further cases, as well as other African countries met to try to prevent an outbreak inside their own borders. The President of Uganda announced yesterday he was locking down 2 regions within his country to avoid further spread of the Ebola virus.
foodsafetynews.com
U.S. groups among respondents to UK import inspection plans
More than a dozen comments were received on plans in the United Kingdom to change the rate of checks on specific imported products. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) comment period earlier this year covered amending official controls and special conditions on some food and feed of non-animal origin from certain countries.
Uganda to deploy Ebola vaccine in 2 weeks, says WHO official
Experimental Ebola vaccines will be deployed in Uganda in about "two weeks,” a World Health Organization official said Wednesday, as the East African country carried out tough preventive measures that include a lockdown in the Ebola-hit areas. Potentially hundreds of thousands of trial vaccine doses will buttress a response effort that still must focus on tracing Ebola contacts and community engagement, Dr. Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam, the WHO representative in Uganda, told The Associated Press.“We are getting closer and closer to deploying vaccines,” he said. “This is a study. This is just another tool that we are going to try.”Vaccines...
