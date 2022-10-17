ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News-Medical.net

Avian Influenza Prevention Zone declared across Great Britain to mitigate the risk of disease

Following an increase in the number of detections of avian influenza (bird flu) in wild birds and on commercial premises, the Chief Veterinary Officers from England, Scotland and Wales have declared an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) across Great Britain to mitigate the risk of the disease spreading amongst poultry and captive birds.
BBC

Park attraction closes amid national bird flu outbreak

A﻿ visitor attraction in a city park has been closed amid the country's largest ever bird flu outbreak. L﻿eicester City Council said Pets Corner had been temporarily shut after an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) was brought in across Great Britain. Bird keepers in England, Scotland and Wales...
The Independent

What is Ebola and what are the symptoms as Uganda hit by deadly new outbreak

Four health workers are among 10 people who have died after an Ebola outbreak in Uganda, prompting huge concern from health authorities.The country’s health ministry confirmed at the end of September that a 24-year-old man from the central Mubende district showed symptoms of the disease and later died.There have so far been 44 confirmed cases and 10 deaths since the first case was diagnosed.The World Health Organisation (WHO) said the latest outbreak was of the relatively rare Sudan strain, for which there is no current vaccine available.No Ebola cases from the outbreak have yet been reported outside Uganda. However the...
The Hill

US warned to get ready as Europe deals with new COVID-19 rise

Rising COVID-19 cases in Europe are setting off warnings that the U.S. could experience a new surge this winter. Previous jumps in the U.S. have followed a pattern in which cases first rise in Europe, making officials nervous they could see a spike in U.S. cases as the weather turns.
BBC

Ex-UK pilots lured to help Chinese military, MoD says

Former British military pilots are being lured to China with large sums of money to pass on their expertise to the Chinese military, it is claimed. Up to 30 former UK military pilots are thought to have gone to train members of China's People's Liberation Army. The UK is issuing...
The Independent

Ebola: Uganda announces three-week lockdown and curfew in two areas

Uganda has imposed a three-week lockdown on two areas of the country affected by the spread of Ebola.President Yoweri Museveni said on Saturday that the government was implementing an overnight curfew in Mubende and Kassanda, in central Uganda.Nineteen people have died, he said, since the east African nation announced the outbreak on 20 September.At least 58 cases of the viral disease have been recorded – and the number of cases and deaths could be higher.Movement in and out of the two districts will be restricted for 21 days. All transport will be stopped except for cargo trucks.Places of worship and...
getnews.info

nationalhogfarmer.com

Working together to keep African swine fever out

As African swine fever (ASF) continues to spread throughout Asia and parts of Europe, we see firsthand the devastation it causes to swine populations. The United States remains ASF free but, in 2021, ASF was detected in Haiti and the Dominican Republic. These are the closest detections to the United States in decades and pose an increased threat to the U.S. swine herd. The U.S. has remained on high alert and has aggressively taken steps to protect not only U.S. pigs but the rural communities that support the swine industry’s half a million jobs.
NBC News

CDC confident Ebola outbreak in Uganda can be contained

As an outbreak of Ebola spreads in Uganda, officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention remain confident that the virus can be contained. Joel Montgomery, who leads the agency's Viral Special Pathogens branch, recently returned from Uganda, where he met with CDC teams already on the ground and officials from the country's Health Ministry.
MedicalXpress

Cholera outbreaks in six regions of Kenya: health ministry

Six regions in Kenya have been hit with cholera outbreaks including the capital Nairobi, the health ministry announced Wednesday, with a total of 60 cases registered nationwide. Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection causing sometimes fatal dehydration. It is generally contracted from food or water contaminated with vibrio cholera bacteria.
getnews.info

contagionlive.com

With Ebola Outbreak, Uganda Places Two Regions in Lockdown

That country is trying to contain the virus to prevent further cases, as well as other African countries met to try to prevent an outbreak inside their own borders. The President of Uganda announced yesterday he was locking down 2 regions within his country to avoid further spread of the Ebola virus.
foodsafetynews.com

U.S. groups among respondents to UK import inspection plans

More than a dozen comments were received on plans in the United Kingdom to change the rate of checks on specific imported products. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) comment period earlier this year covered amending official controls and special conditions on some food and feed of non-animal origin from certain countries.
The Independent

Uganda to deploy Ebola vaccine in 2 weeks, says WHO official

Experimental Ebola vaccines will be deployed in Uganda in about "two weeks,” a World Health Organization official said Wednesday, as the East African country carried out tough preventive measures that include a lockdown in the Ebola-hit areas. Potentially hundreds of thousands of trial vaccine doses will buttress a response effort that still must focus on tracing Ebola contacts and community engagement, Dr. Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam, the WHO representative in Uganda, told The Associated Press.“We are getting closer and closer to deploying vaccines,” he said. “This is a study. This is just another tool that we are going to try.”Vaccines...

