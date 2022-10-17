ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

SunRail resumes service to all stations in Central Florida

By Valerie Galarza
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 2 days ago
SunRail is back to being fully operational starting today.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the Central Florida Rail Corridor was impacted by Hurricane Ian after it pushed through  Central Florida on Sept. 28.

SunRail issued a statement on their website that it has now resumed full service. However, the train service will be moving at a slower pace than usual between Kissimmee and Tupperware stations.

The FDOT also reminded Floridians to continue to use caution around trains and railroad crossings now that the SunRail system is back and running.


Orlando, FL
Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area's award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando's source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

