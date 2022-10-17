[Video] Megan Thee Stallion on SNL

Meg Thee Stallion was the Guest Host and Musical Guest this past weekend on Saturday Night Live. She took the time to announce that she is also going to take a little break from the spotlight too.

While she was in New York doing Saturday Night Live her home in Los Angeles was broken into and robbed. Reports saying two thieves stole between $300,000 to $400,000 in jewelry, cash and electronics. No arrests have been made but there is surveillance footage of this incident. After the news of the break in became public, Meg said that she is going to take a break.