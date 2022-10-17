ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

[Video] Megan Thee Stallion on SNL

By djnailz
Power 107.5/106.3
Power 107.5/106.3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BLlMM_0icGdgGS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GSkUq_0icGdgGS00

Source: Mindy Small / Getty

Meg Thee Stallion was the Guest Host and Musical Guest this past weekend on Saturday Night Live. She took the time to announce that she is also going to take a little break from the spotlight too.

While she was in New York doing Saturday Night Live her home in Los Angeles was broken into and robbed. Reports saying two thieves stole between $300,000 to $400,000 in jewelry, cash and electronics. No arrests have been made but there is surveillance footage of this incident. After the news of the break in became public, Meg said that she is going to take a break.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HipHopDX.com

Megan Thee Stallion Holds Back Tears During Emotional ‘SNL’ Performance

Megan Thee Stallion appeared visibly shaken during one of her performances on Saturday Night Live this weekend, where she pulled double duty as both host and musical guest. Wearing a formal evening gown and a sash reading “Miss Anxiety,” Meg opened a subdued performance of the song “Anxiety” standing in a v-formation with five dancers. Each of the dancers represented one of the personal issues address in the personal song — their sashes reading: “Ms. Underpaid,” “Ms. Overworked,” “Ms. Overwhelmed,” “Ms. Overlooked,” and “Ms. Insecure.”
POPSUGAR

Megan Thee Stallion Speaks Out After Break-In at Her Home: "Material Things Can Be Replaced"

Megan Thee Stallion wants her fans to know she's safe after two men broke into her Los Angeles home on Thursday, Oct. 13. Thankfully, the 27-year-old wasn't home at the time since she's currently in New York City preparing for Saturday's episode of "Saturday Night Live," where she's pulling double duty as the host and musical guest. On Friday, she tweeted to let her followers know she was OK after the scary incident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

‘Tired’ Megan Thee Stallion Says She’s ‘Gotta Take a Break’ After Burglary

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion says she’s throwing in the hat for a bit to recover “physically and emotionally” after her Los Angeles home was burglarized while she was in New York preparing to host Saturday Night Live. “Hotties I’m really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally,” the 27-year-old wrote on Twitter. On Thursday, two men in hoodies and gloves entered the “WAP” rapper’s home, nabbing $300,000 to $400,000 in cash, electronics and jewelry, according to Page Six. “Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe,” the rapper added. Police have yet to announce an arrest but they do have video evidence of the incident. Read it at Page Six
LOS ANGELES, CA
SVG

The Internet Can't Get Enough Of Megan Thee Stallion Dancing With Master Chief

Master Chief has had it rough. Between fighting numerous battles against the Covenant and the Flood, being betrayed by his trusted companion Cortana, and getting tossed out into space for months on end before being recovered, it can occasionally seem like the "Halo" hero has barely ever caught a break in the two-decades-plus that he's been active. That's not even to mention the numerous terrible things Master Chief has done, which he no doubt carries as a hefty burden. Fortunately for John-117, he finally got the chance to blow off some steam over the weekend, stunning audiences at TwitchCon San Diego 2022 as he danced on-stage next to one of the most popular rappers out there.
TheDailyBeast

Rapper NBA Youngboy Has 10th Child at Age of 22

Rapper NBA Youngboy has welcomed his 10th child—a little boy with his fiancée, Jazlyn Mychelle. The 22-year-old hip hop star has another child with Mychelle, and eight other kids with seven women, including Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s daughter. News of the birth comes on the heels of Nick Cannon’s announcement that he is now a father of 10, too—although it’s believed he has No. 11 on the way.Read it at People
ComicBook

Tatiana Maslany and Megan Thee Stallion Twerk in She-Hulk BTS Video

The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Thursday, and it definitely left the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a new status quo going forward. The hero's journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has ebbed and flowed in some hilarious ways, with standout moments that broke the Internet along the way. One of the most buzzed-about was definitely the cameo from Megan Thee Stallion in the show's third episode, with the rapper and social media icon factoring into a subplot — as well as a post-credits scene where she twerked with Jen.
TMZ.com

Megan Thee Stallion Says Physically and Emotionally Exhausted, Taking Break

Megan Thee Stallion is gonna take a break ... because she says she's both physically and emotionally spent. Megan pulled double duty on 'SNL' Saturday night as host and musical guest, but before the show went live she told her fans, "Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I'm so tired, physically and emotionally."
HipHopWired

Jay-Z Files Lawsuit Against Bacardi Over D’Ussé Cognac Financials

One of the largest spirit companies has some answering to do. Jay-Z is suing Bacardi over the financials regarding his D’Ussé Cognac. As spotted on TMZ, the Brooklyn, New York native is taking one of his partners to court. This week the celebrity gossip website obtained paperwork which confirms that Hov’s corporation, SC Liquors, is demanding total financial transparency from the global conglomerate. In addition he is asking some very pointed questions regarding the production process including “the location of all warehouses storing D’Ussé barrels, bottles and accessories.” Furthermore Carter wants Bacardi to fully detail their inventory process in an effort to “monitor the conduct of [Bacardi’s] business to protect SC’s rights as”.
NEW YORK STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Has The Fifth Most Charting Albums In Billboard 200 History, Breaks Tie With Jay-Z

The Baton Rouge spitter is a commercial juggernaut with 25 charting albums, and it’s likely he’ll break Hov’s record soon. Do we even have to say it? Yes. YB better. The Louisiana native has just broken the record for the rapper with the fifth highest number of charting albums on the Billboard 200 chart, breaking a tie with the legendary Jay-Z for the number 5 spot. What’s more is that this will likely be old news very shortly, as Youngboy has announced that he will be dropping his sixth project of the year, Ma’ I Got A Family, later this month.
BATON ROUGE, LA
POPSUGAR

Nicki Minaj Called Out the Grammys For Recategorizing "Super Freaky Girl" as Pop

"Super Freaky Girl" will compete in pop categories at the 2023 Grammy Awards, and Nicki Minaj is not happy about it. The artist submitted the song to the rap category, but the Recording Academy said the sampling of "Super Freak" by Rick James meant it's designated as pop. In a series of social media posts on Oct. 13, Minaj criticized the committee for "moving the goal post," pointing out the fact that this decision doesn't align with the way the award show has categorized songs in the past. The Recording Academy did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment.
Vibe

Nas Announces ‘King’s Disease III’ Album

Nas has announced plans to release his new album, King’s Disease III, on Nov. 11 via Mass Appeal Records. Revealing the news on Twitter, Nas shared a photo of three gold bars with “KD 3” branded on them over a red backdrop. The image also included the release date underneath the gold bars. It remains unclear whether the post is of a promotional photo or the official artwork for the album. King’s Disease III marks Esco’s 16th studio album and comes a full year after 2021’s King’s Disease II and roughly 10 months following his last full-length release, Magic. The album...
Power 107.5/106.3

Power 107.5/106.3

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://mycolumbuspower.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy