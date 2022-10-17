ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American person featured on U.S. currency

Anna May Wong was the first Chinese American film star in Hollywood, and now she will be the first Asian American person to be featured on U.S. currency as part of a program to celebrate distinguished American women. To reflect on Anna May Wong's legacy, I spoke with sociologist Nancy Wang Yuen, who studies race and racism in Hollywood. And I started by asking her to tell us about the roles that Wong was given in early 20th century Hollywood.
Taiwan faces a global feud. Its defense may be its powerful semiconductor industry

Semiconductor chips are in just about everything from cars and laptops to satellites and even nuclear weapons. The little things literally power the world we live in. And they're almost all made in one place, Taiwan. In a special collaboration between NPR's Throughline and Planet Money, hosts Ramtin Arablouei and Kenny Malone tell us the story of how Taiwan became the world's semiconductor superhub, and also about the man who helped lead the way.
Changing locations online to buy games for cheap actually helped one indie developer

These days, it's easy to download video games from an online store directly onto your PC or console. That has the obvious benefit of getting your game immediately without having to leave your house. But it also opens up some technical loopholes like price tourism. That's when players change their location online in order to buy games in countries with weaker economies. For example, instead of paying $25 for a certain video game in the U.S., a player could pretend to be in Argentina and pay just $2 for that same game. John Walker wrote about this for the video game website Kotaku, and he joins us. Hi, John.
Athlete Elnaz Rekabi, who competed without a hijab, returns to Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iranian competitive climber Elnaz Rekabi received a hero's welcome on her return to Tehran early Wednesday, after competing in South Korea without wearing a mandatory headscarf required of female athletes from the Islamic Republic. Rekabi's decision not to wear the hijab while competing Sunday...
