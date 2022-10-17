Ascension St. Vincent’s celebrates groundbreaking of Trussville freestanding ER and hopes to expand to communities in need

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the search continues for Deangelo Allen, 31, in Anniston, his family is holding a vigil for him on October 20 at 6 p.m. at Zinn Park. He was last seen on September 21 in the 1000 block of Old Coldwater Road. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued an alert for Allen on October 14th. ALEA says he may have a condition that may impair his judgment.

