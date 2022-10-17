Ascension St. Vincent’s celebrates groundbreaking of Trussville freestanding ER and hopes to expand to communities in need

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, Alabama
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in Birmingham
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking Sting
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of 'Spoke Locations'
4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
State-wide sign program promotes local outdoor recreation
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Alabama Scenic River Trail met on the banks of the Cahaba River in Trussville with state lawmakers and local stakeholders Monday to highlight the importance of a state-wide sign system that is making it easier for boaters to access Alabama waterways. Senator Shay Shelnutt, Representative Danny Garrett, […]
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County proposing $50 million North Birmingham amphitheater
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Jefferson County Commission presented a plan Tuesday to build a $50 million amphitheater two blocks north of Protective Stadium in downtown Birmingham. The funding for the 9,000 seat venue would come from the Jefferson County, City of Birmingham, BJCC, Live Nation and the Convention and...
wvtm13.com
Pelham caught off guard by Birmingham amphitheater plan
PELHAM, Ala. — The city of Pelham claims it was caught off guard by plans for Live Nation to abandon Oak Mountain Amphitheater to help open a new venue in Birmingham. Tuesday, Jefferson County leaders pitched a plan to build a $50 million concert venue just north of Protective Stadium in Birmingham.
comebacktown.com
Vestavia geezer stunned by Birmingham’s leap into 21st Century
Today’s guest columnist is Malcolm Carmichael. My friend, Mike Buchanan, and I, both mature residents of suburbs south of the city, read the hype and wondered: what’s riding the Xpress really like?. Is it different from the existing bus service we’ve tried with limited success?. What will...
Vestavia Hills firefighter loses McCalla home to fire
MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — The McCalla Area Fire District responded to the home of a fellow firefighter from Vestavia Hills early Wednesday morning. Now, Vestavia Hills Firefighter Jonathan Vickery and his family are picking up the pieces after the fire took everything from them but the clothes on their backs. “It really started to impact us […]
Vestavia Hills, Homewood, Hoover and Mountain Brook leaders host domestic violence awareness forum
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It’s a time for advocates and those who care about victims and survivors of domestic violence to increase awareness around the issue in communities. That’s why Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry helped to host a domestic violence awareness forum Tuesday night. The event focused […]
Greater Irondale Chamber of Commerce hosts ‘Jazz on the Patio’
From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — A great time was had at the Greater Irondale Chamber’s women’s event, “Jazz on the Patio.” The event was held on Tuesday, October 18, at Civitas (2031 Cahaba Road in Mountain Brook). Valley Bank was the event’s presenting sponsor. Bronze sponsors were Vivian Mora State Farm and Image […]
Bham Now
9 new openings + businesses coming soon, including Lane Park’s newest store
Whew, it seems like every day something new and exciting is coming to The Magic City. From cute boutiques to scrumptious bites and a photographer’s paradise, we know of nine businesses that just opened or are coming soon in Birmingham. 1. Flow | Uptown. Looking to rep The Magic...
Proposed $50 million amphitheater at Carraway tests regional cooperation for economic development
The next significant test of the historic regional public/private economic cooperation that produced Protective Stadium, renovated Legacy Arena, lured the United State Football League, and funded (and bailed out) the World Games is a proposed $50 million 9,500-seat amphitheater. The amphitheater would anchor The Star at Uptown, the $300-million mixed-use...
wbrc.com
Vigil for missing Anniston man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the search continues for Deangelo Allen, 31, in Anniston, his family is holding a vigil for him on October 20 at 6 p.m. at Zinn Park. He was last seen on September 21 in the 1000 block of Old Coldwater Road. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued an alert for Allen on October 14th. ALEA says he may have a condition that may impair his judgment.
Birmingham rolls out new, uniform trash system
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is rolling out its new uniform garbage cart system. The new system will help with efficiency and keep neighborhoods cleaner. City leaders said they are really excited about the new uniform garbage cart system. About 20,000 trash bins are now being rolled out across Birmingham. The city […]
wvtm13.com
I-20 exit closure Thursday in Birmingham for road lighting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Transportation says it needs to temporarily close an exit on I-20 East on Thursday for roadway lighting activities. They plan to close Exit 130-B to U.S. Highway 11, or 1st Avenue North on October 20, starting at 9 a.m. They expect the exit will reopen by 11 a.m. the same day.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works Board to release audit report
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may soon be able to see the results of an audit into billing problems facing thousands of customers of the Birmingham Water Works Board. The BWWB’s General Manager told the board Wednesday that former BWWB GM Mac Underwood submitted a final report Tuesday night, and the board will hear more about it at their next meeting next Wednesday.
City of Irondale employees present mayor, council with surprise proclamation
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor IRONDALE – Mayor James D. Stewart frequently opens Irondale City Council meetings with proclamations recognizing businesses and individuals from the community for their contributions to the city of Irondale. In a turn of events, there were no proclamations read by the mayor during the Tuesday, Oct. 18, meeting, but the […]
5-year-old found unresponsive in Embassy Suites pool in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 5-year-old boy was found unresponsive at the bottom of the Embassy Suites pool in Birmingham on Saturday, October 15, at approximately 7 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Jamir Ali Shabazz-Hawkins, 5, of Birmingham, was found unresponsive at the bottom of a hotel pool at […]
Clanton Advertiser
Plentiful plates full at 2022 Taste of Chilton County
Hundreds of hungry Chilton County residents filed into Senior Connection on Oct. 17 for the 2022 Taste of Chilton County. Tables full of Chilton County area food staples lined the building offering their best dishes hoping to earn the most votes, and be crowned the best overall, sweet or savory establishment.
Shelby Reporter
Carrying on his name: Mother of Pelham actor starts nonprofit for Veterans in his name
PELHAM – Driving through Birmingham on a brisk night, something catches the eye of Houston Tumlin as he pulls off to the side of the road and gets out of his car with a coat in hand. He then leans down to hand a coat to a homeless man...
wbrc.com
Early morning house fire in Bessemer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a fire broke out in Bessemer early Wednesday morning. A home and a vehicle were involved in the fire. It happened on 7th Ave. N Just before 4 a.m. Family members at the scene told say no one was home at...
‘It’s ridiculous’: Birmingham resident frustrated by overgrown ‘wilderness’ next door
CBS42 is “Your Voice, Your Station,” where viewers call in with concerns about what’s going on in their neighborhoods, and the CBS42 news team works to find answers. BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Yvonne Ball called in feeling frustrated about an overgrown property next to her home. She said the unmaintained lot was covered in weeds, […]
wbrc.com
Pastor pursuing peace after Birmingham businessman’s killing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Days after two men were arrested for allegedly killing a man well-loved in the Birmingham community, we’re hearing from his pastor about what he thinks it’ll take to keep this from happening to your loved one. 20-year-old Joshua Jermaine Burns and 18-year-old Jayveon Khiry...
