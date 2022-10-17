Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Florence County deputy fired following disorderly call, officials say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence County deputy was fired following a disorderly call, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office. On Tuesday around 4:15 p.m., deputies responded to a call of a disorderly subject at the Waste Management System Facility located on St. Beula Road in Florence.
WMBF
Florence County deputy fired after incident with disorderly suspect
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A sheriff’s deputy in the Pee Dee has been fired after an incident involving a disorderly person. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call at the Waste Management Facility on St. Beulah Road at around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. The...
wach.com
Sumter Police arrest 2 of 4 people connected with armed robbery incident
SUMTER, SC (WACH) — Two people in Sumter were arrested and charged Wednesday after police say they aided in an armed robbery on West Patricia Drive. The two 18-year-olds, Semieon Helton-Hill and Diamond Miller were arrested after officials suspect they were part of a group involved in an armed robbery.
WMBF
Scotland County deputies arrest woman in connection to 2020 toddler death
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman in connection to the death of a 2-year-old child in 2020. On Dec. 26, 2020, deputies responded to Scotland Memorial Hospital for an unresponsive child. Upon arrival, the 2-year-old toddler was pronounced dead. Monica Worth,...
WIS-TV
Sumter Coroner identifies victim shot by relative during argument
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner, Robbie Baker has released the name of the victim who died from a shooting incident that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 16. The incident occurred on Millwood Road around 9:24 p.m. Joseph Benavente, 33, of Millwood Road in Sumter was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.
abccolumbia.com
Fairfield County deputies searching for Ridgeway burglary suspects
FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)—Fairfield County deputies are investigating a burglary that occurred in Ridgeway. On Oct. 17, Tanna Oliver, 33, and Ameerah Oliver, 31, unlawfully entered a residence on Broom Mill Road and stole a handgun, jewelry, and other items. The suspects were each harged for 1st Degree Burglary...
wpde.com
1 killed after car hits train in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — One person was killed Tuesday morning after a car crashed into an Amtrak train on Railroad Street at East Main Street in the Rowland community of Robeson County, according to Lt. Steven Collins with the Rowland Police Department. Collins said they’re not able to...
WMBF
Deputies arrest suspect connected to shooting, SWAT situation in Lake City
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that led to a SWAT situation over the weekend in Lake City. Justin Burroughs is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Man arrested in connection with deadly Darlington County shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a man Tuesday night in Darlington County, authorities said. Charges are still pending against Antonio Johnson, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the man’s home in the 300 […]
WMBF
Man arrested, charged with murder after deadly Darlington County shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in the Pee Dee. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said Wednesday morning that the incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Evelyn Circle, just north of Hartsville. According to Hardee, the shooting has since been...
1-year-old hit, killed by car in Robeson County, North Carolina Highway Patrol says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 1-year-old child died after being hit by a car Tuesday evening in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened on Faith Road near the community of Pembroke, NCHP 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis said. The child was two months from turning 2-years-old. No additional details were immediately […]
WMBF
NCHP: 1-year-old hit, killed while crossing road in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A one-year-old child died after being hit by a car in Robeson County. Troopers were called around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to Faith Road near Faint Anna Road in the Pembroke area. Investigators said the one-year-old left a driveway and was trying to cross Faith...
richmondobserver
Brothers charged in Richmond County stabbing
ROCKINGHAM — Two brothers are facing charges following a stabbing altercation last week. On the night of Oct. 12, the deputies responded to a report of someone being stabbed on Tillman Road, west of Rockingham, according to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. When the...
wpde.com
Man in custody following Florence County shooting: Sheriff
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been taken into custody Monday evening following a shooting in the area of Oliver Road in Florence, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said the man fired at another man, but thankfully no one was hurt. NEW: New business...
WMBF
19-year-old charged with attempted murder after reported shooting in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 19-year-old is in custody after a shooting at a Timmsonville home Monday. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call reporting a shooting at 3361 Maddie Lane. According to the report, Jaqwon Anthony Baker, 19, of Timmsonville, and the victim had...
wach.com
Fairfield County woman catches thieves breaking into her home on camera
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Fairfield County resident says she’s now living in fear, after several people broke into her home, stealing thousands of dollars in valuables. All of it was caught on camera. “Middle of the day. Broad daylight. I’m literally out in the middle of...
wpde.com
Murdaugh was at home with wife, son less than 2 hours before murders reported: Prosecutors
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A court hearing has been called Thursday on recent motions filed by defense lawyers for Alex Murdaugh, the disbarred former attorney accused of murdering his own wife and son. On Wednesday, prosecutors filed a written response to those motions to compel. Motions to compel by...
WYFF4.com
Stolen loaded gun caught by metal detector at South Carolina school, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A loaded and stolen gun was found by a metal detector Tuesday at a South Carolina high school. The Richland County Sheriff's Office said the gun was found at Kennan High School. The 17-year-old student who had the gun has been charged with possession of a...
RCSO: Richmond County probationer found with more than 1,000 Xanax bars
ROCKINGHAM — What started as a possible domestic disturbance call Monday resulted in $5,000 worth of Xanax being taken off the streets. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the first deputy to respond to the call at home on Winsor Drive, southwest of Rockingham, noticed a car in the front yard with the doors open.
wach.com
'They're killing everybody': Residents who call hotel home react to deadly shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Some Richland County residents say they’re feeling as if they live in a forgotten community in the hotel they call home. It comes days after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Magnuson Hotel early Saturday morning. WACH FOX News still doesn’t know the name of the victim.
Comments / 3