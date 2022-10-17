ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington County, SC

wpde.com

Florence County deputy fired following disorderly call, officials say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence County deputy was fired following a disorderly call, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office. On Tuesday around 4:15 p.m., deputies responded to a call of a disorderly subject at the Waste Management System Facility located on St. Beula Road in Florence.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Sumter Police arrest 2 of 4 people connected with armed robbery incident

SUMTER, SC (WACH) — Two people in Sumter were arrested and charged Wednesday after police say they aided in an armed robbery on West Patricia Drive. The two 18-year-olds, Semieon Helton-Hill and Diamond Miller were arrested after officials suspect they were part of a group involved in an armed robbery.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter Coroner identifies victim shot by relative during argument

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner, Robbie Baker has released the name of the victim who died from a shooting incident that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 16. The incident occurred on Millwood Road around 9:24 p.m. Joseph Benavente, 33, of Millwood Road in Sumter was pronounced dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fairfield County deputies searching for Ridgeway burglary suspects

FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)—Fairfield County deputies are investigating a burglary that occurred in Ridgeway. On Oct. 17, Tanna Oliver, 33, and Ameerah Oliver, 31, unlawfully entered a residence on Broom Mill Road and stole a handgun, jewelry, and other items. The suspects were each harged for 1st Degree Burglary...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 killed after car hits train in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — One person was killed Tuesday morning after a car crashed into an Amtrak train on Railroad Street at East Main Street in the Rowland community of Robeson County, according to Lt. Steven Collins with the Rowland Police Department. Collins said they’re not able to...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
richmondobserver

Brothers charged in Richmond County stabbing

ROCKINGHAM — Two brothers are facing charges following a stabbing altercation last week. On the night of Oct. 12, the deputies responded to a report of someone being stabbed on Tillman Road, west of Rockingham, according to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. When the...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
wpde.com

Man in custody following Florence County shooting: Sheriff

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been taken into custody Monday evening following a shooting in the area of Oliver Road in Florence, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said the man fired at another man, but thankfully no one was hurt. NEW: New business...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

