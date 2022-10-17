Read full article on original website
Related
WMBF
Murdaugh defense demands evidence be handed over in new motion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Attorneys representing former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh have filed a new motion seeking evidence from prosecutors before he goes on trial for murder in January. Murdaugh is accused of the June 7, 2021, killings of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul...
WMBF
October hurricanes are uncommon in S.C. but ones that do come are memorable
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Historically, October brings a busy hurricane season, and some of the most memorable storms. The peak of hurricane season is behind the South Carolina coast in October, but hurricanes have a destructive history during the month. Since 1851, there have been several hurricanes that have...
WMBF
SC Firefighter Cancer Health Care Benefit Plan gives out nearly $1 million in first year
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tracy Williams got started in the fire service at a young age. “They asked me if I wanted to be a part of the junior program. Well, I said yeah just something new, getting ready to get out of high school I’ll just try it. From that day on, I’ve been hooked,” he explained.
WMBF
Genesis Care helps men and women in the Grand Strand in their battle with Cancer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cancer and affect anyone we know and it can be a hard time during and after treatments. Genesis Care help their patients though that process while going through one of the hardest times of their lives. Our Halley Murrow Spoke with one survivor who says...
WMBF
Florence 1 Schools graduation rate among the best in S.C.
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence 1 Schools graduation rate has ranked top three in all South Carolina school districts. The school districts achieved a 94.3% graduation rating for 2022 with 1001 graduates; a leap from the 83.66% the district received just three years ago, placing them 44th in the state.
WMBF
S.C. School Report Cards showing improvement, despite pandemic-related disruptions
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - The South Carolina Department of Education and SC Education Oversight Committee have released the 2022 School Report Cards. The School Report Cards, which are based on South Carolina’s education accountability system, are required for all elementary, middle, and high schools. They receive overall ratings based on a 100-point scale.
WMBF
Middle Tennessee doctor violates federal HIPAA law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When we all go to the doctor, we trust that our personal information is kept safe, and under the federal law known as HIPAA, it’s supposed to be. You can only imagine the shock a Middle Tennessee woman had when she found out her father’s personal information was shared on social media.
WMBF
S.C. Department of Transportation announces it is debt-free
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced the department is debt-free as of Monday. SCDOT officials announced the final payment on the agency’s outstanding highway bonds. By paying off all outstanding debt, including State Infrastructure Bank loans, the agency is saving money on future interest...
WMBF
Several Grand Strand, Pee Dee standouts named to Touchstone Energy Bowl roster
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several local high school athletes will take part in one of South Carolina’s premier postseason showcases. The rosters for the 2022 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl were announced Wednesday. The following players were local selections from the WMBF News viewing area for the South team:
WMBF
Joe Cunningham kicks off college tour with visit to Coastal Carolina University
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - As the countdown gets closer to the midterm election, candidates are making their way throughout the Grand Strand. Democratic nominee for Governor, Joe Cunningham, is on a college tour and made a stop at Coastal Carolina University on Wednesday. Vocalizing rights for women, raising the wage...
WMBF
HBO Max announces original, docuseries ‘Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - HBO Max announced its release of an original documentary series that will be focused on accused killer Alex Murdaugh and his family. The three-part series, ‘Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty,’ will dig into the family’s legacy in South Carolina and its influence over the legal system in the South Carolina Lowcountry unravel amid accusations of fraud, deception, and murder.
Comments / 0