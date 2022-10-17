ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

WMBF

Murdaugh defense demands evidence be handed over in new motion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Attorneys representing former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh have filed a new motion seeking evidence from prosecutors before he goes on trial for murder in January. Murdaugh is accused of the June 7, 2021, killings of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul...
WMBF

Florence 1 Schools graduation rate among the best in S.C.

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence 1 Schools graduation rate has ranked top three in all South Carolina school districts. The school districts achieved a 94.3% graduation rating for 2022 with 1001 graduates; a leap from the 83.66% the district received just three years ago, placing them 44th in the state.
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Middle Tennessee doctor violates federal HIPAA law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When we all go to the doctor, we trust that our personal information is kept safe, and under the federal law known as HIPAA, it’s supposed to be. You can only imagine the shock a Middle Tennessee woman had when she found out her father’s personal information was shared on social media.
TENNESSEE STATE
WMBF

S.C. Department of Transportation announces it is debt-free

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced the department is debt-free as of Monday. SCDOT officials announced the final payment on the agency’s outstanding highway bonds. By paying off all outstanding debt, including State Infrastructure Bank loans, the agency is saving money on future interest...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WMBF

HBO Max announces original, docuseries ‘Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - HBO Max announced its release of an original documentary series that will be focused on accused killer Alex Murdaugh and his family. The three-part series, ‘Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty,’ will dig into the family’s legacy in South Carolina and its influence over the legal system in the South Carolina Lowcountry unravel amid accusations of fraud, deception, and murder.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

