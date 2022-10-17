ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Democrats face a green energy fiasco

Trust in the federal government is low for many reasons: Incompetence, allegations of insider trading, destruction of scarce capital, and blatant overpromising and underdelivering all help to explain why voters are disillusioned. Still, the big promises of the Inflation Reduction Act are just one more example of the Democratic Party's...
ILLINOIS STATE
ccjdigital.com

Prepare for the electricity demand tsunami

The chicken and egg analogy to describe grid preparedness versus zero-emission truck availability has grown irrelevant. It is an overly simplistic characterization of a very complex interaction of forces. Customers create demand by ordering commercial zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs). The security provided by those orders creates real demand for infrastructure to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Courier Journal

Electric vehicle battery plant in Kentucky lands nearly $500 million federal investment

A Kentucky manufacturing company has landed a multimillion-dollar investment from the federal government to go toward production of battery materials and new batteries for electric vehicles. The U.S. Department of Energy will award two grants totaling nearly $500 million to Ascend Elements, a sustainable battery material production plant in Hopkinsville,...
KENTUCKY STATE
dot.LA

Can the Grid Survive the Coming Onslaught of Electric Vehicles?

Early last month during an historic heatwave, Southern California teetered on the brink of grid collapse and the threat of blackouts loomed for several days. The crisis was averted thanks to a variety of factors, but pleas from grid operators and Governor Newsom for Californians to conserve energy were integral to the effort—officials provided citizens with a laundry list of strategies to conserve power, including turning off air conditioning and unplugging unused appliances. But the suggestion to refrain from charging electric vehicles instantly drew an outsized amount of political attention. Not least since the heatwave came just days after the California Air Resources Board announced its intent to phase out fossil fuel car sales entirely by 2035. Naturally, critics of electric vehicles used the incident as a way to paint the transition as a wasteful pipedream.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Cities ban natural gas appliances to curb emissions

In order to fight climate change, some local governments are mandating that new homes and businesses run their appliances on electricity rather than gas. But the switch to electric isn't cheap, leaving people wondering what to do. Ben Tracy takes a look.
informedinfrastructure.com

Biden-Harris Administration Announces $600 Million from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Replace Aging Railcars Across the Nation

WASHINGTON –The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced today it will provide $600 million this year from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to replace aging railcars, improving reliability, safety, and accessibility on the nation’s rail transit systems. Eligible transit agencies and states can apply through the Notice of Funding Opportunity for the FY 2022 and FY 2023 Rail Vehicle Replacement Program for funds to replace vehicles on subway systems, commuter rail and light rail systems.
WASHINGTON STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Biden looks to increase oil supplies ahead of midterm voting

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Joe Biden — a president who wants to move past fossil fuels — is rushing to increase oil supplies ahead of next month's midterm elections. Administration officials have teased that additional oil can be released from the U.S. strategic reserve as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by nations in OPEC+. The prospective loss of 2 million barrels a day — 2% of global supply — has had the White House saying that Saudi Arabia sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin and pledging that there will be consequences for supply cuts that could prop up energy prices.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Ontario confirms 1.5 GW-plus tender for battery storage

The government of Ontario has said that its plan to commission at least 1.5 GW of grid-scale storage is part of its efforts to attract electric vehicle and battery manufacturing jobs and to establish a supply chain for the critical materials needed for the energy transition. The Canadian province confirmed...
TechCrunch

DOE awards $2.8B to battery companies to boost domestic production

This is the first phase of $7 billion in total from President Biden’s Infrastructure Law that aims to strengthen domestic battery supply chains and reduce reliance on China for battery supply and production as more vehicles become electrified. The companies getting funds will work to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components and demonstrate new ways of acquiring critical materials, including battery recycling, domestically or within free trade agreement countries, the DOE said.
WASHINGTON STATE
gcaptain.com

Global Freight and Manufacturing Has Started to Fall -Kemp

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) – Global freight volumes have begun to fall as overall consumer and business spending slows and the composition rotates from merchandise back to services after the pandemic. Slower growth in freight and manufacturing will ease pressure on supply chains and commodity markets, taking some heat...
CALIFORNIA STATE

