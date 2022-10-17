Read full article on original website
CNBC
Biden administration awards $2.8 billion in grants for electric vehicle battery manufacturing
The grants are being allocated through the Department of Energy with funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to companies in 12 states. The funding will go toward the creation of battery-grade materials including lithium, graphite and nickel. In all, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the CHIPS and Science Act and the...
Manchin says OPEC+ decision to cut oil production shows US must emphasize 'energy independence and security'
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said the U.S. needs to refocus on domestic energy security in the wake of the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production on Wednesday.
Washington Examiner
Democrats face a green energy fiasco
Trust in the federal government is low for many reasons: Incompetence, allegations of insider trading, destruction of scarce capital, and blatant overpromising and underdelivering all help to explain why voters are disillusioned. Still, the big promises of the Inflation Reduction Act are just one more example of the Democratic Party's...
Biden to announce nearly $3 billion for US battery production in electric vehicle push
President Biden on Wednesday will outline nearly $3 billion in investments to boost domestic battery manufacturing, which officials said will help meet the need for critical supplies as the country ramps up electric vehicle (EV) production. Biden and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will announce the $2.8 billion worth of grants...
ccjdigital.com
Prepare for the electricity demand tsunami
The chicken and egg analogy to describe grid preparedness versus zero-emission truck availability has grown irrelevant. It is an overly simplistic characterization of a very complex interaction of forces. Customers create demand by ordering commercial zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs). The security provided by those orders creates real demand for infrastructure to...
Electric vehicle battery plant in Kentucky lands nearly $500 million federal investment
A Kentucky manufacturing company has landed a multimillion-dollar investment from the federal government to go toward production of battery materials and new batteries for electric vehicles. The U.S. Department of Energy will award two grants totaling nearly $500 million to Ascend Elements, a sustainable battery material production plant in Hopkinsville,...
Biden administration announces $2.8 billion in grants for EV battery projects in 12 states
The White House said Wednesday that President Biden is awarding $2.8 billion in Energy Department grants from his bipartisan infrastructure law to 20 manufacturing and processing companies in 12 states.
Can the Grid Survive the Coming Onslaught of Electric Vehicles?
Early last month during an historic heatwave, Southern California teetered on the brink of grid collapse and the threat of blackouts loomed for several days. The crisis was averted thanks to a variety of factors, but pleas from grid operators and Governor Newsom for Californians to conserve energy were integral to the effort—officials provided citizens with a laundry list of strategies to conserve power, including turning off air conditioning and unplugging unused appliances. But the suggestion to refrain from charging electric vehicles instantly drew an outsized amount of political attention. Not least since the heatwave came just days after the California Air Resources Board announced its intent to phase out fossil fuel car sales entirely by 2035. Naturally, critics of electric vehicles used the incident as a way to paint the transition as a wasteful pipedream.
New York is the latest state to ban sales of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035
New York is the latest state to push for a ban on the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. New York joins Massachusetts and Washington state in following the plans of California, which on August 25 passed the nation's first measure banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035.
Cities ban natural gas appliances to curb emissions
In order to fight climate change, some local governments are mandating that new homes and businesses run their appliances on electricity rather than gas. But the switch to electric isn't cheap, leaving people wondering what to do. Ben Tracy takes a look.
informedinfrastructure.com
Biden-Harris Administration Announces $600 Million from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Replace Aging Railcars Across the Nation
WASHINGTON –The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced today it will provide $600 million this year from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to replace aging railcars, improving reliability, safety, and accessibility on the nation’s rail transit systems. Eligible transit agencies and states can apply through the Notice of Funding Opportunity for the FY 2022 and FY 2023 Rail Vehicle Replacement Program for funds to replace vehicles on subway systems, commuter rail and light rail systems.
U.S. offers $35 million in funding for tidal and river energy
The White House unveiled millions in new funding to support novel hydroelectric power technology Tuesday.
Biden blames Russia, Saudi Arabia for rising gas prices, takes credit for recent dip
President Biden, speaking at a Volvo manufacturing plant in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Friday, blamed OPEC+ for the country's inability to lower historically high gas prices nationwide.
How could recent federal laws signed by Biden aid New Mexico in shift from fossil fuels?
Millions of federal dollars could be used to shift New Mexico away from traditional forms of energy like fossil fuels, environmentalists argued, using provisions in two signature pieces of legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden. The Inflation Reduction Act enacted this year and last year’s Infrastructure Investment and...
Biden looks to increase oil supplies ahead of midterm voting
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Joe Biden — a president who wants to move past fossil fuels — is rushing to increase oil supplies ahead of next month's midterm elections. Administration officials have teased that additional oil can be released from the U.S. strategic reserve as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by nations in OPEC+. The prospective loss of 2 million barrels a day — 2% of global supply — has had the White House saying that Saudi Arabia sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin and pledging that there will be consequences for supply cuts that could prop up energy prices.
The massive 2021 infrastructure act aimed to fight climate change. Is it living up to Biden's pledge?
The U.S. might be closer to electric school buses and a better charging network for electric cars, but experts see cracks in more ambitious plans.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Ontario confirms 1.5 GW-plus tender for battery storage
The government of Ontario has said that its plan to commission at least 1.5 GW of grid-scale storage is part of its efforts to attract electric vehicle and battery manufacturing jobs and to establish a supply chain for the critical materials needed for the energy transition. The Canadian province confirmed...
TechCrunch
DOE awards $2.8B to battery companies to boost domestic production
This is the first phase of $7 billion in total from President Biden’s Infrastructure Law that aims to strengthen domestic battery supply chains and reduce reliance on China for battery supply and production as more vehicles become electrified. The companies getting funds will work to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components and demonstrate new ways of acquiring critical materials, including battery recycling, domestically or within free trade agreement countries, the DOE said.
Federal Support to Clean up Transit Systems Flows beyond City Limits
The move to clean up emissions on public transit vehicles isn’t just an urban phenomenon. Some rural transit agencies across the country are also taking advantage of federal infrastructure dollars to replace their aging buses with new electric ones. Funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act will provide billions of...
gcaptain.com
Global Freight and Manufacturing Has Started to Fall -Kemp
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) – Global freight volumes have begun to fall as overall consumer and business spending slows and the composition rotates from merchandise back to services after the pandemic. Slower growth in freight and manufacturing will ease pressure on supply chains and commodity markets, taking some heat...
