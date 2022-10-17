ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

WNEM

Victims’ family reacts to arrest in Saginaw triple homicide

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - For months, Sandra Escareno and her family have painstakingly watched the man they believe killed their loved ones walk around their neighborhood. “He would come by, he would pass by, you know, because his mom lives down the street,” says Escareno. But they say his...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Jury seated in Flint Family Dollar murder trial

FLINT, MI — A jury has been selected in the trial of three people charged in connection with the May 2020 shooting death of a Flint Family Dollar security guard following an argument over a requirement that customers wear face masks inside the store. The jury of 12, with...
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan man charged with 1st degree murder of Swartz Creek man

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich – A Michigan man was charged with 1st degree murder after pleading guilty to killing, mutilating and cannibalizing a college student from Swartz Creek in 2019. Mark Latunski pleaded guilty in September to stabbing 25-year-old Kevin Bacon in his back, slitting his throat, hanging him by...
SWARTZ CREEK, MI
WNEM

Man charged with murder of pregnant woman, 2 others

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw man has been charged with the murder of a pregnant woman and two others. The deadly shooting happened in the 300 block of S. 11th Street in Saginaw on June 5. Laura Buendia, 24, of Bridgeport, was one of three people who were killed....
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw Man Charged in June 5th Triple Homocide

A Saginaw Man has been charged in connection with the deaths of three people in June, one of whom a pregnant woman. 49-year-old Juan Mireles appeared in court Monday for arraignment on three counts of open murder, four counts of felony firearm, and one count each of felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

36-year-old dies after weekend shooting in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 36-year-old man died after a shooting in Flint and police took a suspect into custody at the scene. Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Prospect Street. Investigators say a 36-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds...
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Investigation ongoing into Saginaw County man’s fatal shooting on Oct. 5

TAYMOUTH TWP, MI — Police are continuing to piece together the fatal shooting of a Saginaw County man, weeks after he was allegedly killed by his girlfriend. Nolan S. “Tud” Haymon, a 35-year-old father of two, was shot inside his home within the 6000 block of Rathbun Road in Taymouth Township the morning of Oct. 5. His 30-year-old girlfriend, who also lived at the house, called 911 to report the shooting around 10 a.m., police have said.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

1 in custody after Flint man, 36, fatally shot outside home

Detectives for the Flint Major Case Unit are investigating a homicide reported around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday on the city's west side. A 36-year-old Flint man was shot and killed outside a home in the 2600 block of Prospect St. in Flint, according to Michigan State Police in a Monday press release. He was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Three Rivers woman killed, Owosso man injured in fiery head-on collision on US-131

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 39-year-old woman from Three Rivers died Wednesday following a head-on collision on US-131. According to authorities, a southbound vehicle was struck head-on by a northbound pickup truck just before 1:30 p.m. Police said several witnesses claimed the pickup was passing multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone just before the collision.
THREE RIVERS, MI
nbc25news.com

Police investigating homicide in Flint, suspect arrested

FLINT, Mich. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday in Flint. Police said that a 36-year-old man from Flint was shot outside a residence at the 2600 block of Prospect St. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment and died. 35-year-old...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Cash reward offered for information on fugitive considered armed, dangerous

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offing up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a wanted fugitive who is considered armed and dangerous. Demario Dontrell Allen, 31, is wanted for escaping from lawful custody, and failure to appear on the following charges: two counts of assault with intent to murder, and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Saginaw, MI
