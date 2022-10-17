Read full article on original website
WNEM
Victims’ family reacts to arrest in Saginaw triple homicide
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - For months, Sandra Escareno and her family have painstakingly watched the man they believe killed their loved ones walk around their neighborhood. “He would come by, he would pass by, you know, because his mom lives down the street,” says Escareno. But they say his...
Jury seated in Flint Family Dollar murder trial
FLINT, MI — A jury has been selected in the trial of three people charged in connection with the May 2020 shooting death of a Flint Family Dollar security guard following an argument over a requirement that customers wear face masks inside the store. The jury of 12, with...
Michigan cannibal killer found guilty of first-degree murder
In Sept., Latunski pleaded guilty to open murder and one count of mutilating a body.
Morning Sun
Driver who left injured kids behind in traffic crash to finally face charges
The driver who left three injured children behind following a traffic crash in Gratiot County seven months ago will finally face charges. Last month Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Shephard issued a warrant for Steven McLean Pullman, 37, of St. Louis, that included four felony charges. Accompanied by his attorney he...
Accused Saginaw gang member gets probation for pulling gun on teen who wore wrong color
SAGINAW, MI — An accused Saginaw gang member has received a probationary sentence for pointing a gun at a teen who wore the wrong colors. However, as he was a parolee when he committed his latest offense, he still has some prison time in his future. Saginaw County Circuit...
Ex-con who used parole card to pry open Bay County homes’ doors pleads to home invasion
BAY CITY, MI — Last fall, an ex-con with a history of burglarizing homes allegedly used his old Michigan Department of Corrections parole card to pry open the doors of several northern Bay County homes. In two instances, a sleeping woman awoke to find the intruder in her home.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan man charged with 1st degree murder of Swartz Creek man
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich – A Michigan man was charged with 1st degree murder after pleading guilty to killing, mutilating and cannibalizing a college student from Swartz Creek in 2019. Mark Latunski pleaded guilty in September to stabbing 25-year-old Kevin Bacon in his back, slitting his throat, hanging him by...
WNEM
Man charged with murder of pregnant woman, 2 others
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw man has been charged with the murder of a pregnant woman and two others. The deadly shooting happened in the 300 block of S. 11th Street in Saginaw on June 5. Laura Buendia, 24, of Bridgeport, was one of three people who were killed....
Judge finds cannibal killer Mark Latunski guilty of first-degree murder
CORUNNA, MI — A Shiawassee County judge has found Mark David Latunski, the man who previously admitted to killing and dismembering 25-year-old Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek, guilty of first-degree murder. The ruling, issued by Circuit Court Judge Matthew J. Stewart Wednesday, Oct. 19, came following a day and...
wsgw.com
Saginaw Man Charged in June 5th Triple Homocide
A Saginaw Man has been charged in connection with the deaths of three people in June, one of whom a pregnant woman. 49-year-old Juan Mireles appeared in court Monday for arraignment on three counts of open murder, four counts of felony firearm, and one count each of felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent.
nbc25news.com
WANTED: Police looking for Genesee County man considered armed and dangerous
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Police are looking for a man in the Genesee County area wanted on several felonies. Demario Dontrell Allen is wanted on the following charges:. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for info leading to an arrest. Call 1-800-422-JAIL (5245) to leave...
abc12.com
36-year-old dies after weekend shooting in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 36-year-old man died after a shooting in Flint and police took a suspect into custody at the scene. Michigan State Police say the shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Prospect Street. Investigators say a 36-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds...
Investigation ongoing into Saginaw County man’s fatal shooting on Oct. 5
TAYMOUTH TWP, MI — Police are continuing to piece together the fatal shooting of a Saginaw County man, weeks after he was allegedly killed by his girlfriend. Nolan S. “Tud” Haymon, a 35-year-old father of two, was shot inside his home within the 6000 block of Rathbun Road in Taymouth Township the morning of Oct. 5. His 30-year-old girlfriend, who also lived at the house, called 911 to report the shooting around 10 a.m., police have said.
recordpatriot.com
1 in custody after Flint man, 36, fatally shot outside home
Detectives for the Flint Major Case Unit are investigating a homicide reported around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday on the city's west side. A 36-year-old Flint man was shot and killed outside a home in the 2600 block of Prospect St. in Flint, according to Michigan State Police in a Monday press release. He was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries.
WILX-TV
Three Rivers woman killed, Owosso man injured in fiery head-on collision on US-131
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 39-year-old woman from Three Rivers died Wednesday following a head-on collision on US-131. According to authorities, a southbound vehicle was struck head-on by a northbound pickup truck just before 1:30 p.m. Police said several witnesses claimed the pickup was passing multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone just before the collision.
nbc25news.com
Police investigating homicide in Flint, suspect arrested
FLINT, Mich. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday in Flint. Police said that a 36-year-old man from Flint was shot outside a residence at the 2600 block of Prospect St. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment and died. 35-year-old...
WNEM
Cash reward offered for information on fugitive considered armed, dangerous
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offing up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a wanted fugitive who is considered armed and dangerous. Demario Dontrell Allen, 31, is wanted for escaping from lawful custody, and failure to appear on the following charges: two counts of assault with intent to murder, and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Man confessed to shooting ex-girlfriend during fight, then burning body, police say
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and burning her body confessed to the slaying during a police interview after her body was found, Det. Craig Raisanen testified while swearing to an arrest warrant before a judge on Thursday, Oct. 6. Junius Dawan Caver, 29,...
Juvenile lifer Dominic Burdis to receive term-of-years sentence in brutal 1994 murder of Bay City woman
BAY CITY, MI — Now 11 years older than the Bay City mother he beat and stabbed to death when he was a teenager, a juvenile lifer is to receive a new sentence that will see him eligible for parole. Such a new sentence will replace his current stint that required him to effectively die in prison.
Lansing police explain 10-day wait for shooting video
Though releasing the video is not traditional, Sosebee believed it needed to be done.
