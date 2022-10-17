ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thezebra.org

Community Invited To Simpson Park Dog Park Information Session

ALEXANDRIA, VA – The City of Alexandria Departments of Project Implementation and Recreation, Parks and Cultural Activities are currently renovating the existing Eugene Simpson Stadium Park dog park. The city invites the community to participate in a pre-construction information session with the City and construction contractor, Francis Lee Contracting,...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
thezebra.org

Apply Now: Open Seats on City of Alexandria Boards and Commissions

ALEXANDRIA, VA – Get more involved in the community and have a voice in improving the City of Alexandria by serving on a board, commission or committee. Some examples of those with open seats include the Alexandria Transportation Commission, the Citizen Corps Council, the Commission for the Arts, and the Environmental Policy Commission. There are opportunities for high school students, citizens, subject matter experts and small business owners with terms ranging from two to three years.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
thezebra.org

HELP WANTED: ACPS Hiring School Bus Drivers

ALEXANDRIA, VA – Looking for work? Alexandria City Public Schools has openings for full-time bus drivers. The position pays $22.18 to $27.30 per hour, depending on driving experience and licensing. Paid training is offered to hires who do not possess a CDL license. According to the ACPS website’s job...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
thezebra.org

Celebree Day School Accepting Open Enrollments at their Welcome Center

ALEXANDRIA, VA — A brand new early childhood education center, Celebree School, is currently having open enrollment for children ranging from six weeks to five years old at their Welcome Center at 2450 Mill Road in Alexandria. The school is also planning their groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, October 20th at 11am for the start of construction for the school, which is slated to open later this winter.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy