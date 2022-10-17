ALEXANDRIA, VA – Get more involved in the community and have a voice in improving the City of Alexandria by serving on a board, commission or committee. Some examples of those with open seats include the Alexandria Transportation Commission, the Citizen Corps Council, the Commission for the Arts, and the Environmental Policy Commission. There are opportunities for high school students, citizens, subject matter experts and small business owners with terms ranging from two to three years.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO