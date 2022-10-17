ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

KJ's Cake Creations celebrates new location ribbon cutting

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — A business is re-opening in town, but the icing on the cake is that it's at a new location!. KJ's Cake Creations just celebrated its ribbon cutting at a new building in South Boston and the business is officially open again for customers. "We...
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
WSET

Spooktacular Saturday coming to Roanoke County's Explore Park

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County’s Explore Park will host a full day of expanded, spooky activities on Saturday, October 29 at Spooktacular Saturday. The day will feature many family activities including pumpkin carving, Treetop Quest, and environmental education. See the full event schedule below:. Pumpkin Carving...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

In case you missed it: Top 5 stories from October 16 through 21

(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from October 16 through 21. SEE IT: Surveillance video shows Lynchburg Quik-E store employee robbed at gunpoint. The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for two suspects in connection to an armed robbery at the Quik-E Food Store on Sunday night. On...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

One dead after crash in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 59-year-old man from Dry Fork is dead after a crash in Pittsylvania County on Friday, Virginia State Police said. Law enforcement said Troy Neal III was driving south on Route 626 around 7 p.m. when his vehicle ran off the roadway. The car...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

18-year-old dies after weekend motorcycle crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An 18-year-old has died from his injuries after a motorcycle crash on Saturday which resulted in him being airlifted to UVA in critical condition, the Lynchburg Police Department said. Gavin Alexander Miller of Lynchburg was driving a motorcycle on Graves Mill Road where the accident...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Rustburg Christmas Light Show to take final bow this year

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's the end of an era for a popular Christmas display in Rustburg. This is the final year of the Rustburg Christmas light show. Steve Frazier who runs the show said after more than a decade, he's decided it's time to back away. "As much...
RUSTBURG, VA
WSET

Bedford cafe celebrates one year of business

BEDFORD Va. (WSET) — It's the one year anniversary of business for Bridge Street Cafe in Bedford. They held a ribbon cutting on Saturday to celebrate. They said they wanted to thank everyone who came out to celebrate the one-year anniversary. " We are proud to have Bridge Street...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Cement truck overturns on Leesville Road

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A concrete truck appears to be overturned on Leesville Road in Lynchburg on Friday. The incident happened at about 1:51 p.m. today at the entrance of Ryan Drive and Leesville Road, near the Leesville Estates. Virginia State Police say the cement truck was turning into...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Four 'outstanding' Lynchburg students surprised with new bikes

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Good news was ahead for some students at Heritage Elementary School as they went to school Thursday. Lynchburg City Schools said students are recommended each quarter "for their achievement in academics, attendance, and citizenship." Jayden, Kaiden, Makenzie and Malaysia were the children chosen this quarter...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Teen reported missing out of Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing juvenile. Skylar M. Cabaniss of Faber, VA is described as, 5'6", 125lbs. The 16-year-old was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on 10/21/2022 at her home located in the Faber area of...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSET

Festival of Lights returns for 3rd year at Hermitage Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Hermitage Roanoke is inviting folks to warm up the car, gather the family, and explore thousands of twinkling lights and holiday magic at their third annual drive-thru Festival of Lights. From December 3 until the end of the year, the grounds at Hermitage Roanoke will...
ROANOKE, VA

