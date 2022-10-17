Read full article on original website
'Altogether, more than 2,100 years of service in one room:' RPD held 'Retiree Luncheon'
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department had its "Retiree Luncheon" on Saturday. Retired officers and citizens came together at the Roanoke Police Academy for good food and even better company, according to the Department. The department said that altogether they had more than 2,100 years of service...
Three Amherst firefighters won a competition at the Amherst County Fair
AMHERST Va. (WSET) — The Amherst Fire Department participated in a competition at the Amherst County Fair. They participated in the Firefighter competition. They named the winners below along with what department they are from. 1st Place - Justin Ware and Josh Cangiolosi - Amherst Fire Department. 2nd Place...
Botetourt Co. Fire & EMS Special Operations team conducted training on James River
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Botetourt Fire & EMS Special Operations team conducted a training on James River at Craig Creek. This water rescue team is an important resource and it is made up of both volunteer and career personnel who train monthly to elevate their skills and preparedness, the department said.
1 seriously injured, dog dies after fire on Lee Ave. NE in Roanoke: Officials
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke crews responded to a fire that left one seriously injured and a dog dead on late Friday morning. According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, the blaze was in the 100 block of Lee Avenue NE. They said the fire is extinguished, as of noon. Crews said...
KJ's Cake Creations celebrates new location ribbon cutting
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — A business is re-opening in town, but the icing on the cake is that it's at a new location!. KJ's Cake Creations just celebrated its ribbon cutting at a new building in South Boston and the business is officially open again for customers. "We...
42-year-old man found dead after reported drowning at Smith Mountain Lake: Deputies
UNION HALL, Va. (WSET) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office communications center received a call for possible drowning on Saturday. This incident happened at the 200 block of Winding Way Road in Union Hall. The caller reported that an intoxicated individual had fallen off a boat into the water...
Fire department honors 12-year-old girl who saved family's lives from house fire
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — Waking up to fire may not be anyone's preferred wakeup call, but for Aalaysia Canada it meant she could alert her family and save their lives from a house fire. Now the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department is honoring her for those actions. On Monday, Aalaysia...
'Devastating to me:' Dance director reacts to armed carjacking outside studio in Vinton
VINTON, Va. (WSET) — Police are searching for two suspects in an armed carjacking outside of a dance studio in Vinton last night. It was just a normal day of dance classes at Studio 45 in Vinton until, shortly before nine, the phone rang. Ryan Bartley, director and head...
Step Right Up for Fun at the Kazim Shrine Circus
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Kazim Shrine Circus starts October 28 at the Salem Civic Center in Roanoke! You don't want to miss all the fun! Emily got to "clown around" with the folks putting on the event!
'Devoted and loving mother:' NC man charged after Forest woman found unresponsive dies
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A North Carolina man has been charged with murder after a Forest woman found unresponsive in Bedford County died, the Sheriff's Office said. On Friday, October 7, the Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Madison View Drive, located in the Forest area, for a 28-year-old female who was unresponsive.
Spooktacular Saturday coming to Roanoke County's Explore Park
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County’s Explore Park will host a full day of expanded, spooky activities on Saturday, October 29 at Spooktacular Saturday. The day will feature many family activities including pumpkin carving, Treetop Quest, and environmental education. See the full event schedule below:. Pumpkin Carving...
In case you missed it: Top 5 stories from October 16 through 21
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from October 16 through 21. SEE IT: Surveillance video shows Lynchburg Quik-E store employee robbed at gunpoint. The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for two suspects in connection to an armed robbery at the Quik-E Food Store on Sunday night. On...
One dead after crash in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 59-year-old man from Dry Fork is dead after a crash in Pittsylvania County on Friday, Virginia State Police said. Law enforcement said Troy Neal III was driving south on Route 626 around 7 p.m. when his vehicle ran off the roadway. The car...
18-year-old dies after weekend motorcycle crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An 18-year-old has died from his injuries after a motorcycle crash on Saturday which resulted in him being airlifted to UVA in critical condition, the Lynchburg Police Department said. Gavin Alexander Miller of Lynchburg was driving a motorcycle on Graves Mill Road where the accident...
Rustburg Christmas Light Show to take final bow this year
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's the end of an era for a popular Christmas display in Rustburg. This is the final year of the Rustburg Christmas light show. Steve Frazier who runs the show said after more than a decade, he's decided it's time to back away. "As much...
Bedford cafe celebrates one year of business
BEDFORD Va. (WSET) — It's the one year anniversary of business for Bridge Street Cafe in Bedford. They held a ribbon cutting on Saturday to celebrate. They said they wanted to thank everyone who came out to celebrate the one-year anniversary. " We are proud to have Bridge Street...
Cement truck overturns on Leesville Road
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A concrete truck appears to be overturned on Leesville Road in Lynchburg on Friday. The incident happened at about 1:51 p.m. today at the entrance of Ryan Drive and Leesville Road, near the Leesville Estates. Virginia State Police say the cement truck was turning into...
Four 'outstanding' Lynchburg students surprised with new bikes
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Good news was ahead for some students at Heritage Elementary School as they went to school Thursday. Lynchburg City Schools said students are recommended each quarter "for their achievement in academics, attendance, and citizenship." Jayden, Kaiden, Makenzie and Malaysia were the children chosen this quarter...
Teen reported missing out of Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing juvenile. Skylar M. Cabaniss of Faber, VA is described as, 5'6", 125lbs. The 16-year-old was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on 10/21/2022 at her home located in the Faber area of...
Festival of Lights returns for 3rd year at Hermitage Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Hermitage Roanoke is inviting folks to warm up the car, gather the family, and explore thousands of twinkling lights and holiday magic at their third annual drive-thru Festival of Lights. From December 3 until the end of the year, the grounds at Hermitage Roanoke will...
