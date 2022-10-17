Read full article on original website
18-year-old stabbed in road rage incident, sheriff’s office says
FENTON, N.Y. (WBNG/Gray News) -- Police in New York say a stabbing of an 18-year-old was the result of a road rage incident. The Broome County Sheriff’s Office arrested 50-year-old Michael Seaman after a stabbing on Tuesday in Fenton. Deputies said they responded to a call regarding the stabbing...
Mom’s prank to scare toddler twins backfires when they befriend skeleton instead
WESTON, Conn. (Gray News) – A mom in Connecticut tried to scare her twin toddlers with a prop skeleton, but they made a new friend instead. A video posted on Instagram by mom Cami Boehme shows her twins Ivy and Jack encountering the skeleton dressed in black and gray rags.
“Shower of Hope” supporting Penelope House
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Bows N’ Blessings Luxury Creations is hosting a “Shower of Hope” to help local domestic violence victims. The event is Oct. 29 from noon to 4 p.m. at the McIntosh Volunteer Fire Department. There will be food vendors, candy bags for kids, and bounce houses.
Inmate strike inside Alabama prisons comes to end
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three weeks after strikes inside Alabama state prisons began, facilities have returned to normal. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, the strike, which led to work stoppages across state facilities, has ended. The work stoppages were a part of a protest at the Criminal Justice...
Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal regulators said Dollar General is facing another $1.68 million in fines after government safety inspectors found violations at four of the chain’s stores in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. During inspections in April 2022, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found dirty and disorderly...
Application fees waived at multiple colleges for 1 week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama students looking to earn a degree in higher education can now apply to multiple colleges without worrying about the application fees, but time is limited to just a week!. “During this event, local high schools will be hosting special college application celebrations with students submitting...
Amendment to clarify county spending on November ballot
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In 20 days, voters will be able to decide who they want to be in offices around the state. There will also be ten amendments on the ballot, and supporters say amendment seven will help with local economic development. Currently, municipalities can’t give a thing of...
Amendment on November ballot could impact election laws
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Election day is less than a month away and this year there will be more than just candidates on the ballot. There are 10 constitutional amendments that voters can choose to pass. Amendment four is an election law that was passed by lawmakers in 2021. The...
Alabama maintaining record low unemployment, Labor Department says
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Labor says our state continues to see record low unemployment. The most recent data showed 2.6% of the population is in need of work. The labor market is booming, and job opportunities are plenty in the state. The Alabama Department of Labor...
