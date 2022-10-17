ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

18-year-old stabbed in road rage incident, sheriff’s office says

FENTON, N.Y. (WBNG/Gray News) -- Police in New York say a stabbing of an 18-year-old was the result of a road rage incident. The Broome County Sheriff’s Office arrested 50-year-old Michael Seaman after a stabbing on Tuesday in Fenton. Deputies said they responded to a call regarding the stabbing...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
“Shower of Hope” supporting Penelope House

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Bows N’ Blessings Luxury Creations is hosting a “Shower of Hope” to help local domestic violence victims. The event is Oct. 29 from noon to 4 p.m. at the McIntosh Volunteer Fire Department. There will be food vendors, candy bags for kids, and bounce houses.
MCINTOSH, AL
Inmate strike inside Alabama prisons comes to end

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three weeks after strikes inside Alabama state prisons began, facilities have returned to normal. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, the strike, which led to work stoppages across state facilities, has ended. The work stoppages were a part of a protest at the Criminal Justice...
ALABAMA STATE
Dollar General faces new penalties for store safety issues

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal regulators said Dollar General is facing another $1.68 million in fines after government safety inspectors found violations at four of the chain’s stores in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. During inspections in April 2022, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found dirty and disorderly...
GROVE HILL, AL
Application fees waived at multiple colleges for 1 week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama students looking to earn a degree in higher education can now apply to multiple colleges without worrying about the application fees, but time is limited to just a week!. “During this event, local high schools will be hosting special college application celebrations with students submitting...
ALABAMA STATE
Amendment to clarify county spending on November ballot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In 20 days, voters will be able to decide who they want to be in offices around the state. There will also be ten amendments on the ballot, and supporters say amendment seven will help with local economic development. Currently, municipalities can’t give a thing of...
ALABAMA STATE
Amendment on November ballot could impact election laws

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Election day is less than a month away and this year there will be more than just candidates on the ballot. There are 10 constitutional amendments that voters can choose to pass. Amendment four is an election law that was passed by lawmakers in 2021. The...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama maintaining record low unemployment, Labor Department says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Labor says our state continues to see record low unemployment. The most recent data showed 2.6% of the population is in need of work. The labor market is booming, and job opportunities are plenty in the state. The Alabama Department of Labor...
ALABAMA STATE

