KSAT 12
Open Court: The trial of Juan David Ortiz, ex-Border Patrol agent accused of murdering 4 women
The trial of Juan David Ortiz is a Webb County capital murder case that was moved to Bexar County after a change of venue was granted by a judge. Ortiz is accused of the murders of four women found dead just north of Laredo. He is also facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint.
Man pleads guilty to 2019 San Marcos murder, receives life sentence
A Kyle man was sentenced to life in prison Oct. 4 in connection to a 2019 San Marcos murder, Hays County records showed.
Trial date set for Andre McDonald, who is accused of killing his wife
SAN ANTONIO — Andre McDonald, who is accused of killing his wife Andreen McDonald, will be going to trial on Jan. 17, authorities confirmed on Monday. Andreen McDonald's last contact with family and friends, per the investigation, was at the end of February 2019. Deputies arrested McDonald for tampering...
TIMELINE: Officer shoots San Antonio teen Erik Cantu in McDonald's parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — The shooting of an unarmed 17-year-old in the middle of a McDonald's parking lot in San Antonio on Oct. 2 caused garnered national and global attention. The body cam video released by SAPD appeared to show Erik Cantu eating his burger when a first-year SAPD officer opens the drivers-side door and orders the teen out. The video then shows the car backing up and attempting to drive away, Cantu's burger still in hand.
KSAT 12
Retired SAPD detective beats felony assault charge after victim disappears
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County prosecutors have dismissed a felony assault charge against a retired San Antonio police detective after the victim in the case disappeared amid his own criminal issues. Cellphone footage captured by the victim in September 2020 showed ex-detective John Schiller pointing a handgun at the...
KSAT 12
Man causes rollover after intentionally crashing into vehicle carrying girlfriend on I-35, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is accused of intentionally crashing his truck into another vehicle carrying his girlfriend on IH-35 after finding out the driver was her ex-boyfriend, according to San Antonio police. Jeffry Vanmatter, 39, was arrested Wednesday and charged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,...
iheart.com
Bexar County Gambling Operations Busted In Pre-Dawn Raids
A pair of illegal gambling operations were busted in pre-dawn raids in Bexar County. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the raids uncovered casino operations in two houses on the west side - one near Guadalupe and Zarzamora and the other in the 1200 block of Bandera. "What we have...
20 people detained in two gambling busts in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — At least 20 people were detained and multiple gambling machines and stolen cars were seized during an operation bust at two places in San Antonio, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies executed a search warrant in the 2000 block of Guadalupe St., not...
KSAT 12
Mother shot by daughter’s ex-boyfriend unaware of suspect’s criminal history
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after shooting his ex-girlfriend’s mother and tying up a teenager following a break-up, San Antonio police said. Officers said the man was upset that his ex-girlfriend went into hiding after she broke up with him and asked him to move out.
foxsanantonio.com
Medical examiners identify young victim killed in hookah bar shooting
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the young man shot and killed Saturday morning outside a Northwest Side hookah bar. Investigators say Amari Marquis Clark Lovings, 20, died from a gunshot wound to the neck. SAPD officers responded to Jungle Hookah Lounge near Babcock...
KSAT 12
Man and his stepfather convicted in 2020 murder sentenced to prison
SAN ANTONIO – A man and his stepfather who were convicted this week of murdering a 24-year-old man in December of 2020 were sentenced to prison on Tuesday. Lane Wootan received a sentence of 22 years in prison, and Williams Blankenship was sentenced to 10 years for the murder of Josh Fowler. Both men will be eligible for parole after serving half of their sentences.
KSAT 12
Family of Erik Cantu hires civil rights attorney Ben Crump
SAN ANTONIO – The family of the teen who was shot by a San Antonio police officer has hired high-profile civil rights attorney Ben Crump. Erik Cantu, 17, was shot by James Brennand in a McDonald’s parking lot on Oct. 2. He is currently on life support at...
lakefrontollu.com
Could Riker’s Prison Reformation Reimagine Bexar County Jail?
Screenshot of Riker’s Island’s Prison Website October 2022. SAN ANTONIO- Prisons and jails are said to deter inmates from committing crime on the outside of the grey, dreary walls of their either temporary or long-term home depending on their sentences. However, living conditions are sometimes seen as less than up to par. The famous Riker’s Island in New York, which held many famous celebrities and criminals in the past, is shutting down their facilities in order to activate a new reformative plan that could cost up to $30 million. The plan is set to create safer, smaller, and fairer jails.
Several detained after gunfire at northwest-side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO — "Several" people were detained after gunshots rang out at an apartment complex on the northwest side, authorities said. No injuries were immediately reported. Bexar County deputies in the area of Evers and Wurzbach responded to the complex after they heard the shots, eventually detaining multiple people, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. It's unknown at this point how many, if any, will face charges.
KSAT 12
Man assaulted woman with bat after starting fight at convenience store, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with a bat after starting a fight at a San Antonio convenience store, according to jail records. Ruben Ramirez, 35, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records show. An arrest warrant affidavit...
KSAT 12
‘I’m mad. I don’t understand. Why?’: Mother of shooting victim frustrated by lack of information
SAN ANTONIO – The mother of a local man who was shot only steps away from his front door says she is praying for his healing and clues about the person who shot him. Tevin Wilson, 27, was heading to his apartment early on the morning of October 7 when someone aimed and shot at him.
KSAT 12
Bexar County judicial system calls for self-review of family violence cases
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Judicial System is ready for accountability when it comes to its collective handling of family violence cases. That accountability has been demanded by the county and some judges, with direction from the Collaborative Commission on Domestic Violence. Last week, the Bexar County Commissioners...
KSAT 12
Recognize this man? Crime Stoppers seeks suspect wanted in multiple burglaries
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man wanted for multiple burglaries. Field Beltran Jr. is wanted on two warrants of Burglary Habitation-force out of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. The 51-year-old man is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall,...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after shooting into group of bikers, seriously injuring 2 outside bar, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested for shooting into a group of bikers outside a Northeast Side bar, seriously injuring two of them, according to court documents. Bexar County Jail records show Keith Lamane Henley, 45, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
‘My heart is broken’ | Family of 18-year-old killed at car club meetup demand answers
SAN ANTONIO — Days later, San Antonio Police are still looking into the deadly attack that happened at a car club meetup. The family of the 18-year-old shot and killed told KENS 5 they’re distraught. The shooting happened Sunday on the southwest side. A man who ran to...
