Bexar County, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

TIMELINE: Officer shoots San Antonio teen Erik Cantu in McDonald's parking lot

SAN ANTONIO — The shooting of an unarmed 17-year-old in the middle of a McDonald's parking lot in San Antonio on Oct. 2 caused garnered national and global attention. The body cam video released by SAPD appeared to show Erik Cantu eating his burger when a first-year SAPD officer opens the drivers-side door and orders the teen out. The video then shows the car backing up and attempting to drive away, Cantu's burger still in hand.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
iheart.com

Bexar County Gambling Operations Busted In Pre-Dawn Raids

A pair of illegal gambling operations were busted in pre-dawn raids in Bexar County. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the raids uncovered casino operations in two houses on the west side - one near Guadalupe and Zarzamora and the other in the 1200 block of Bandera. "What we have...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Medical examiners identify young victim killed in hookah bar shooting

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the young man shot and killed Saturday morning outside a Northwest Side hookah bar. Investigators say Amari Marquis Clark Lovings, 20, died from a gunshot wound to the neck. SAPD officers responded to Jungle Hookah Lounge near Babcock...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Man and his stepfather convicted in 2020 murder sentenced to prison

SAN ANTONIO – A man and his stepfather who were convicted this week of murdering a 24-year-old man in December of 2020 were sentenced to prison on Tuesday. Lane Wootan received a sentence of 22 years in prison, and Williams Blankenship was sentenced to 10 years for the murder of Josh Fowler. Both men will be eligible for parole after serving half of their sentences.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
lakefrontollu.com

Could Riker’s Prison Reformation Reimagine Bexar County Jail?

Screenshot of Riker’s Island’s Prison Website October 2022. SAN ANTONIO- Prisons and jails are said to deter inmates from committing crime on the outside of the grey, dreary walls of their either temporary or long-term home depending on their sentences. However, living conditions are sometimes seen as less than up to par. The famous Riker’s Island in New York, which held many famous celebrities and criminals in the past, is shutting down their facilities in order to activate a new reformative plan that could cost up to $30 million. The plan is set to create safer, smaller, and fairer jails.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Several detained after gunfire at northwest-side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO — "Several" people were detained after gunshots rang out at an apartment complex on the northwest side, authorities said. No injuries were immediately reported. Bexar County deputies in the area of Evers and Wurzbach responded to the complex after they heard the shots, eventually detaining multiple people, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. It's unknown at this point how many, if any, will face charges.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Bexar County judicial system calls for self-review of family violence cases

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Judicial System is ready for accountability when it comes to its collective handling of family violence cases. That accountability has been demanded by the county and some judges, with direction from the Collaborative Commission on Domestic Violence. Last week, the Bexar County Commissioners...

