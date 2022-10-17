Read full article on original website
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Joshua Puls
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
Northern Colorado Drug Trafficking Organization Dismantled
The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) has been conducting a long-term narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Northern Colorado region believed to be distributing cocaine. As the investigation progressed, detectives also learned that the presence of firearms was a common theme with this organization. On...
Cold case: Have you seen Nicole Silvers?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Weld County Sheriff's Office are working to find a woman who went missing from Longmont in 2014.
Manslaughter verdict in Boulder fentanyl death case
A Boulder County jury Friday convicted a Longmont man of manslaughter, distribution of a controlled substance and various other charges related to the March 2020 death of a Lafayette woman. Prosecutors outlined their case against Sammy Lee Valdez in a week-long jury trial. They said that Valetta Kroeger was found unresponsive by her boyfriend after taking what the couple thought was one oxycodone pill apiece. After an extensive investigation by...
Man Arrested for Felony Menacing
Additional allegations have been added for Zerk Marshlin Bears (06/10/1976). The current allegations. • Menacing – Intimidation – Family – Weapon CRS 18-3-206(1)(a) (Felony 5) (two counts) • Domestic Violence CRS 18-6-801 (Enhancement) (two counts) • Attempted Murder in the 1st Degree – Deliberation with Intent –...
Drug Task Force Makes Huge Meth, Possible Fentanyl Bust in Weld County
The Weld County Drug Task Force (WCDTF) recently seized over 34 pounds of methamphetamine and around 65,000 suspected fentanyl pills from a local drug trafficking organization. According to a press release shared by the Greeley Police Department (GPD), investigators believe the organization was transporting drugs from Mexico to Greeley through...
2 killed, 1 injured in overnight crash
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Two people were killed and one seriously injured after a car crashed into a traffic light box and pole Thursday night. At about 10:06 p.m., officers from Englewood Police (EPD) were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash near South Broadway and East Centennial Avenue, according to EPD.
Thieves on the run after smash-and-grab at Littleton gas station
Police are investigating an alleged burglary at a gas station where thieves attempted to steal an ATM.
Suspect SUV in deadly house party shooting found abandoned in Aurora
A blue Chevrolet Tahoe that police were searching for in connection to a deadly shooting at an Adams County house party has been found abandoned in Aurora, according to the Aurora Police Department.
No charges for resident who shot 2 teens in his yard
The Northglenn Police Department and the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office have come to the conclusion that no arrests or charges will be filed in the deadly shooting of two teenage boys who attempted to get into a Northglenn backyard.
Broomfield police report, Oct. 19, 2022
The Broomfield Police Department reports police activity through a community crime map. The following reports include information gathered from the crime map and obtained by the Leader from the department. A suspect stole a vehicle Sunday from a home in the 2800 block of Midway Boulevard. Three suspects stole a...
6 suspects arrested in 'large-scale criminal operation'
AURORA, Colo — Authorities announced that a group of friends and family members in a "large-scale criminal operation" were indicted. The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office said the group participated in a series of events that involved identity theft, forgery operation resulting in multiple fraudulent purchases of luxury vehicles, aggravated motor vehicle theft, and aggravated robberies and burglaries.
Human remains found behind Thornton High School
Police say there is no threat to the public.
Brighton murder suspect arrested in Trinidad
A suspect accused of murdering a woman in Brighton was found and arrested in Trinidad on Wednesday afternoon.
Scam Targeting Older Adults Rears Its Ugly Head Again In Colorado
There is a scam happening in Colorado right now you need to be aware of. Scams are going on all the time across the state. The crudballs that go after vulnerable and gullible people never sleep. They are always working on new ways to get some free money. This particular...
2 killed, 1 injured in single-car crash in Englewood
Two people were killed and another seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash closed South Broadway in Englewood.
6 arrested in large-scale identity theft, forgery operation
A grand jury indicted six people for their alleged roles in running a large-scale criminal enterprise that involved multiple crimes.
Car theft, fraud, robbery crime ring busted in Aurora
A major crime ring has been busted around Aurora that centers around robberies, auto thefts, fraud and attempted murders. The Aurora police chief and the 18th Judicial District Attorney said they've worked with the FBI to break up a crime ring that stole identities and cars as well as being linked to at least seven armed robberies of convenience stores. "It's not just property crime, it's not just stolen identities, these things are brought together by criminal enterprises to do much worse," said 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner. Six people have been indicted in the organized crime ring bust....
Denver Sheriff faces internal investigation after officer drank at party, crashed his car
DENVER — Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins is the subject of an internal investigation in the wake of a one-car crash involving one of the department’s officers, 9Wants to Know has learned. That officer, Sgt. Jerry Sherrod, admitted to police he drank whiskey at a birthday party for Diggins...
Drug bust nets 1,000 fentanyl pills, 3 pounds of meth in Weld County
The Weld County Drug Task Force broke up a drug trafficking organization that had connections to Mexico. The drug ring was suspected of transporting large quantities of methamphetamine and counterfeit M-30 pills suspected of containing fentanyl into New Mexico before arriving in Greeley. A Weld County Sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on Aug. 18 on a vehicle near Highway 66 and Highway 85 in Platteville. A Greeley police K9 officer assisted in the traffic stop and deployed his partner, K9 Odin, who alerted to the odor of narcotics detected on the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered: ...
