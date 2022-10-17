ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Comments / 1

Related
k99.com

This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Joshua Puls

Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
northfortynews

Northern Colorado Drug Trafficking Organization Dismantled

The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) has been conducting a long-term narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Northern Colorado region believed to be distributing cocaine. As the investigation progressed, detectives also learned that the presence of firearms was a common theme with this organization. On...
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Manslaughter verdict in Boulder fentanyl death case

A Boulder County jury Friday convicted a Longmont man of manslaughter, distribution of a controlled substance and various other charges related to the March 2020 death of a Lafayette woman. Prosecutors outlined their case against Sammy Lee Valdez in a week-long jury trial. They said that Valetta Kroeger was found unresponsive by her boyfriend after taking what the couple thought was one oxycodone pill apiece. After an extensive investigation by...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
northfortynews

Man Arrested for Felony Menacing

Additional allegations have been added for Zerk Marshlin Bears (06/10/1976). The current allegations. • Menacing – Intimidation – Family – Weapon CRS 18-3-206(1)(a) (Felony 5) (two counts) • Domestic Violence CRS 18-6-801 (Enhancement) (two counts) • Attempted Murder in the 1st Degree – Deliberation with Intent –...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

2 killed, 1 injured in overnight crash

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Two people were killed and one seriously injured after a car crashed into a traffic light box and pole Thursday night. At about 10:06 p.m., officers from Englewood Police (EPD) were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash near South Broadway and East Centennial Avenue, according to EPD.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield police report, Oct. 19, 2022

The Broomfield Police Department reports police activity through a community crime map. The following reports include information gathered from the crime map and obtained by the Leader from the department. A suspect stole a vehicle Sunday from a home in the 2800 block of Midway Boulevard. Three suspects stole a...
BROOMFIELD, CO
9NEWS

6 suspects arrested in 'large-scale criminal operation'

AURORA, Colo — Authorities announced that a group of friends and family members in a "large-scale criminal operation" were indicted. The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office said the group participated in a series of events that involved identity theft, forgery operation resulting in multiple fraudulent purchases of luxury vehicles, aggravated motor vehicle theft, and aggravated robberies and burglaries.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Car theft, fraud, robbery crime ring busted in Aurora

A major crime ring has been busted around Aurora that centers around robberies, auto thefts, fraud and attempted murders. The Aurora police chief and the 18th Judicial District Attorney said they've worked with the FBI to break up a crime ring that stole identities and cars as well as being linked to at least seven armed robberies of convenience stores. "It's not just property crime, it's not just stolen identities, these things are brought together by criminal enterprises to do much worse," said 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner. Six people have been indicted in the organized crime ring bust....
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Drug bust nets 1,000 fentanyl pills, 3 pounds of meth in Weld County

The Weld County Drug Task Force broke up a drug trafficking organization that had connections to Mexico. The drug ring was suspected of transporting large quantities of methamphetamine and counterfeit M-30 pills suspected of containing fentanyl into New Mexico before arriving in Greeley. A Weld County Sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on Aug. 18 on a vehicle near Highway 66 and Highway 85 in Platteville. A Greeley police K9 officer assisted in the traffic stop and deployed his partner, K9 Odin, who alerted to the odor of narcotics detected on the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered: ...
WELD COUNTY, CO
KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy