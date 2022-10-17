A major crime ring has been busted around Aurora that centers around robberies, auto thefts, fraud and attempted murders. The Aurora police chief and the 18th Judicial District Attorney said they've worked with the FBI to break up a crime ring that stole identities and cars as well as being linked to at least seven armed robberies of convenience stores. "It's not just property crime, it's not just stolen identities, these things are brought together by criminal enterprises to do much worse," said 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner. Six people have been indicted in the organized crime ring bust....

