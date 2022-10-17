Read full article on original website
At an Amazon warehouse in upstate New York, workers vote against unionizing
Amazon has avoided another unionization effort. Its workers in upstate New York voted decisively against forming the company's second unionized warehouse nationwide. A note that Amazon is among NPR's financial supporters. NPR's Alina Selyukh reports. ALINA SELYUKH, BYLINE: By a 2-1 margin, Amazon workers at a warehouse near Albany, N.Y.,...
DEBATE: Massachusetts Ballot Question 1, additional 4% tax on income over $1 million
Representatives from the "yes" and "no" sides on Ballot Question 1 meet for a debate live at 22News in Chicopee.
How to reduce the heating bill this winter
While temperatures head downward, anxiety over higher heating costs is going up. Massachusetts residents can expect to pay a lot more to keep their homes warm this year, but there are some simple steps you can take to offset some of these high costs.
WCVB
Casino taxes adding to flush Massachusetts state coffers
EVERETT, Mass. — Legal gambling produced more than $94 million in revenue for the state's casinos and slots parlor last month with more than $26.5 million of that due to the state, the Gaming Commission announced Monday. Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor together generated $94.35...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
