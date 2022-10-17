ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlemont, MA

WWLP

How to reduce the heating bill this winter

While temperatures head downward, anxiety over higher heating costs is going up. Massachusetts residents can expect to pay a lot more to keep their homes warm this year, but there are some simple steps you can take to offset some of these high costs.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WCVB

Casino taxes adding to flush Massachusetts state coffers

EVERETT, Mass. — Legal gambling produced more than $94 million in revenue for the state's casinos and slots parlor last month with more than $26.5 million of that due to the state, the Gaming Commission announced Monday. Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor together generated $94.35...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
