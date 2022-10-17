GARFIELD, N.J. - A rescue dog that got lost shortly after arriving at Newark Liberty Airport has been found. Sukie, a Labrador retriever mix, is safe with her foster caretaker Magie Lugo in Garfield, New Jersey. "She's doing all right, she's just a little skinny," Lugo said. "A little skin and bones right now but that's nothing we can't fix."

