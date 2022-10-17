Read full article on original website
Sibley County officials continue Weitzenkamp homicide investigation
The cold is going to stick around for a couple more days, but by late week we will bounce back nicely as high temps climb back into the upper 60s to low 70s.
Oklahoma woman sentenced for bringing meth into southern Minnesota
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – An Oklahoma woman has been sentenced for bringing methamphetamine from Texas to southern Minnesota. Randi Lynn Laumbach, 41 of Lawton, OK, was ordered Wednesday to spend four years on supervised probation and pay a $500 fine. Laumbach will be allowed to serve her probation in her home state.
Police looking for missing Owatonna girl
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a crime alert about a girl missing out of southern Minnesota. The alert says the Owatonna Police Department has been looking for Alexa Moreno-Lopez, 15, since September. Investigators say they believe Moreno-Lopez may be living with an adult male relative, Carlos Castillo-Torrez, in the Wilmar area.
Adams St. to close for gas installation
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of Adams Street in Mankato is set to close for several days beginning next Monday. The city of Mankato says the part of the road between Highway 22 and Haefner Drive near Hilltop HyVee will close to install a gas main. Construction will start...
Mankato Area Public Schools kicks off ‘Conversations & Coffee’
Made in Minnesota: Hazelkin and Co. offers variety of locally-owned products. Lisa and Kelsey took some time out to highlight local Mankato store, Hazelkin and Co. on Riverfront Drive.
MDH detects elevated levels of manganese in drinking water in Janesville
Investigations identified water quality violations and three aquifer breaches related to the pipeline's construction. U.S. Vice President Harris will be in St. Paul and Minneapolis, Minnesota, to take part in a moderated conversation on protecting reproductive rights.
Winter boots: how to step into the season
Made in Minnesota: Hazelkin and Co. offers variety of locally-owned products. Lisa and Kelsey took some time out to highlight local Mankato store, Hazelkin and Co. on Riverfront Drive.
Made in Minnesota: Hazelkin and Co. offers variety of locally-owned products
Lisa and Kelsey took some time to chat with Katie Messner of Mankato's Scheels about what kind of fancy footwear is trending for Winter. Lisa and Kelsey spoke about the long process of adoption with Sara Johnson, a child foster care and daycare licensor for Blue Earth County.
Prep Athlete: West's Bart McAninch
Made in Minnesota: Hazelkin and Co. offers variety of locally-owned products. Lisa and Kelsey took some time out to highlight local Mankato store, Hazelkin and Co. on Riverfront Drive. Winter boots: how to step into the season.
The getaway: Where are Southern Minnesotans traveling to?
The cold is going to stick around for a couple more days, but by late week we will bounce back nicely as high temps climb back into the upper 60s to low 70s.
Missing Minnesota Woman Found Safe (Update)
Update 10/19 10:30 a.m. Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Lakeville police say 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence has been found safe. Previous version: Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing woman. The family of 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence says they last heard from...
Mankato woman pulled gun on couple, say charges
A Mankato woman is accused of pulling a loaded gun on a couple and threatening to shoot them. Ashley Renee Nelson, 29, was charged Monday in Blue Earth County Court with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence. According to a criminal complaint, Blue...
Counties declared ‘disaster area’ due to drought conditions
Made in Minnesota: Hazelkin and Co. offers variety of locally-owned products. Lisa and Kelsey took some time out to highlight local Mankato store, Hazelkin and Co. on Riverfront Drive.
City of North Mankato to hold ‘Brewing Ideas’ public engagement session
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato will host its final session of “Brewing Ideas,” this week. It’s the second of two public engagement events this fall. “Brewing Ideas” aims to gain outsider input on opportunities for the town. “It’s important to make...
Tips for picking paint colors for the home
The cold is going to stick around for a couple more days, but by late week we will bounce back nicely as high temps climb back into the upper 60s to low 70s.
Salvation Army’s 2022 Bundle Me Warm program opens today
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army is starting their Bundle Me Warm program today. The program provides families in need with donated cold weather clothing to keep warm during the winter season. Today and into tomorrow between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. people can go to the Youth...
Investigation into Winthrop man’s homicide continues
The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says they are still actively investigating the homicide of a 79-year-old Winthrop man. Dennis Weitzenkamp was discovered at a farm site just north of Winthrop with “unknown trauma.” He was declared deceased at the scene when emergency responders arrived. The Minnesota Bureau...
Authorities ask parents to address road safety during National Teen Driver Safety Week
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities are asking parents to talk to their teen drivers about the rules of the road. It’s all a part of National Teen Driver Safety Week. These rules address some of the biggest dangers teens face on the road. they include distracted driving which most often involves cellphone use and texting while driving.
Enbridge Energy to pay $11 million following investigation
William Broussard, a Board member for ECHO Food Shelf, met up Kelsey and Lisa to talk more about this virtuous game. For National Menopause Day, Lisa and Kelsey take a closer look at the symptoms--both physical and mental--and are joined by Brittany Duncan from Mankato Clinic.
Local woman caught in Amazon scam
A Windom woman lost about $4,250 to a con artist, in a scam involving an emailer posing as a representative of Amazon. The woman was told her account had been hacked and in order to retrieve the account she needed to go to the store and buy gift cards, get numbers off the cards. She then provided those numbers to the scam artist.
