ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KEYC

Sibley County officials continue Weitzenkamp homicide investigation

The cold is going to stick around for a couple more days, but by late week we will bounce back nicely as high temps climb back into the upper 60s to low 70s. Kelsey and Lisa met with Tiffany Ward from North Mankato’s Indulge Tanning & Salon to explore some new tips and tricks for hair fashion for the Fall Season!
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Oklahoma woman sentenced for bringing meth into southern Minnesota

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – An Oklahoma woman has been sentenced for bringing methamphetamine from Texas to southern Minnesota. Randi Lynn Laumbach, 41 of Lawton, OK, was ordered Wednesday to spend four years on supervised probation and pay a $500 fine. Laumbach will be allowed to serve her probation in her home state.
LAWTON, OK
KIMT

Police looking for missing Owatonna girl

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a crime alert about a girl missing out of southern Minnesota. The alert says the Owatonna Police Department has been looking for Alexa Moreno-Lopez, 15, since September. Investigators say they believe Moreno-Lopez may be living with an adult male relative, Carlos Castillo-Torrez, in the Wilmar area.
OWATONNA, MN
KEYC

Adams St. to close for gas installation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of Adams Street in Mankato is set to close for several days beginning next Monday. The city of Mankato says the part of the road between Highway 22 and Haefner Drive near Hilltop HyVee will close to install a gas main. Construction will start...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato Area Public Schools kicks off ‘Conversations & Coffee’

Made in Minnesota: Hazelkin and Co. offers variety of locally-owned products. Lisa and Kelsey took some time out to highlight local Mankato store, Hazelkin and Co. on Riverfront Drive. Updated: 3 hours ago. Lisa and Kelsey took some time to chat with Katie Messner of Mankato’s Scheels about what kind...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MDH detects elevated levels of manganese in drinking water in Janesville

Investigations identified water quality violations and three aquifer breaches related to the pipeline’s construction. U.S. Vice President Harris will be in St. Paul and Minneapolis, Minnesota, to take part in a moderated conversation on protecting reproductive rights. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 10-18-2022. Updated: 10 hours ago. KEYC...
JANESVILLE, MN
KEYC

Winter boots: how to step into the season

Made in Minnesota: Hazelkin and Co. offers variety of locally-owned products. Lisa and Kelsey took some time out to highlight local Mankato store, Hazelkin and Co. on Riverfront Drive. Updated: 5 hours ago. Lisa and Kelsey spoke about the long process of adoption with Sara Johnson, a child foster care...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Prep Athlete: West's Bart McAninch

Made in Minnesota: Hazelkin and Co. offers variety of locally-owned products. Lisa and Kelsey took some time out to highlight local Mankato store, Hazelkin and Co. on Riverfront Drive. Winter boots: how to step into the season. Updated: 11 hours ago. Lisa and Kelsey took some time to chat with...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

The getaway: Where are Southern Minnesotans traveling to?

The cold is going to stick around for a couple more days, but by late week we will bounce back nicely as high temps climb back into the upper 60s to low 70s. Kelsey and Lisa met with Tiffany Ward from North Mankato’s Indulge Tanning & Salon to explore some new tips and tricks for hair fashion for the Fall Season!
NORTH MANKATO, MN
Fun 104.3

Missing Minnesota Woman Found Safe (Update)

Update 10/19 10:30 a.m. Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Lakeville police say 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence has been found safe. Previous version: Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing woman. The family of 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence says they last heard from...
LAKEVILLE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Mankato woman pulled gun on couple, say charges

A Mankato woman is accused of pulling a loaded gun on a couple and threatening to shoot them. Ashley Renee Nelson, 29, was charged Monday in Blue Earth County Court with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence. According to a criminal complaint, Blue...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Counties declared ‘disaster area’ due to drought conditions

Made in Minnesota: Hazelkin and Co. offers variety of locally-owned products. Lisa and Kelsey took some time out to highlight local Mankato store, Hazelkin and Co. on Riverfront Drive. Updated: 2 hours ago. Lisa and Kelsey took some time to chat with Katie Messner of Mankato’s Scheels about what kind...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Tips for picking paint colors for the home

The cold is going to stick around for a couple more days, but by late week we will bounce back nicely as high temps climb back into the upper 60s to low 70s. Kelsey and Lisa met with Tiffany Ward from North Mankato’s Indulge Tanning & Salon to explore some new tips and tricks for hair fashion for the Fall Season!
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Salvation Army’s 2022 Bundle Me Warm program opens today

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army is starting their Bundle Me Warm program today. The program provides families in need with donated cold weather clothing to keep warm during the winter season. Today and into tomorrow between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. people can go to the Youth...
MANKATO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Investigation into Winthrop man’s homicide continues

The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says they are still actively investigating the homicide of a 79-year-old Winthrop man. Dennis Weitzenkamp was discovered at a farm site just north of Winthrop with “unknown trauma.” He was declared deceased at the scene when emergency responders arrived. The Minnesota Bureau...
WINTHROP, MN
KEYC

Enbridge Energy to pay $11 million following investigation

William Broussard, a Board member for ECHO Food Shelf, met up Kelsey and Lisa to talk more about this virtuous game. For National Menopause Day, Lisa and Kelsey take a closer look at the symptoms--both physical and mental--and are joined by Brittany Duncan from Mankato Clinic. Garrett Steinberg: Mankato’s own...
MANKATO, MN
Cottonwood County Citizen Online

Local woman caught in Amazon scam

A Windom woman lost about $4,250 to a con artist, in a scam involving an emailer posing as a representative of Amazon. The woman was told her account had been hacked and in order to retrieve the account she needed to go to the store and buy gift cards, get numbers off the cards. She then provided those numbers to the scam artist.
WINDOM, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy