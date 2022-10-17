Woman who inspired Mama Coco in Disney’s ‘Coco’ dies at 109

María Salud Ramírez Caballero, the woman who inspired the character of Mama Coco in Disney/Pixar’s “Coco” has died.

Roberto Monroy, the Secretary of Tourism for the Mexican state of Michoacan made the announcement via Twitter.

“I deeply regret the death of Doña María Salud Ramírez Caballero, ‘Mamá Coco,’ a tireless woman and example of life, who was the inspiration for this beloved character who went around the world,” tweeted Monroy.

“Caballero died in her native Purépecha town, Santa Fe de la Laguna,” tweeted reporter Azucena Uresti.

Cabellero was known as Mama Coco as her likeness was used in the 2017 film about Mexico’s Day of the Dead traditions.

Actress Ana Ofelia Murguia voiced the character in the film.

Disney never officially acknowledged the woman as the source material behind its character, but TMZ reports her family claims a team from Pixar visited their area, photographed Caballero extensively, and lived with them for a while.

Caballero leaves behind three children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

