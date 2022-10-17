ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Jurassic World experience roars into Boston

If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with a dinosaur without the possibility of being eaten, you may want to get to Agganis Arena this spring. It’s no Isla Sorna, but fans of the franchise will be able to see some of their favorite reptiles and characters when the Jurassic World Live Tour comes to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Boston Mystery Movie Question Answered By New Liam Neeson Footage

When a local casting agency asked for men with tattoos for a feature film shooting in Boston, we of course wonder which one? We may have just found our answer. Earlier this month Boston Casting put out the call for men with tattoos without revealing the feature film project they'd be working on. Their Facebook post simply said "male actors with tattoos for feature film role," and we just had to know which film.
BOSTON, MA
Live 95.9

Here’s The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641, is it haunted?

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

What to know about GE's move out of its Boston headquarters

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. The Celtics picked up where they left off last night. (Unfortunately for me, so did the Lakers.) Here's where we're picking up on this crisp morning:
BOSTON, MA
cruiseradio.net

Celebrity Cruise Ship Completes First Season Sailing From Boston

As Celebrity Summit prepares to reposition to Miami for her fall and winter Caribbean season, Celebrity Cruises wrapped up a successful first season homeporting in Boston. The vessel operated four 10, 11, and 12-night cruises that sailed the northeast coastline, visiting ports in Maine and Canada. “Our first season homeporting in Boston was an absolutely thrilling success and one of Celebrity’s most sought-after itineraries,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Is Boston experiencing a boom of bookstores? Yes, it is.

“It doesn’t take a brilliant amount of perception to see that Boston needed more bookstores.”. There’s been good news recently for bibliophiles in Boston; a wave of independent bookstores are opening new storefronts around the city. Shop owners, managers, and industry leaders are cheering the development, which comes...
BOSTON, MA
chainstoreage.com

Eleven new tenants to be welcomed at Assembly Row outside Boston

Athleta, Coach, and Aerie have signed on to a band of new brands ready to take up residence at Federal Realty’s growing mixed-use village north of Boston. Assembly Row in Somerville, Mass.--a modern out-of-town downtown on the Mystic River with offices, luxury apartments, restaurants, entertainment, and 500,000 sq. ft of retail—plans to open those three brands and eight others in 2023. The full list:
SOMERVILLE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Remains of solider killed in Korean War to be returned, buried in Malden

The remains of a solider killed during the Korean War will be returned to Massachusetts on Tuesday before being buried in Malden, according to Boston Police. Joseph Puopolo, an East Boston native, was reported missing in action December 2, 1950 after his unit attempted to withdraw from Kunu-ri, North Korea, following the Battle of Ch’ongch’on. Four POWs that returned in 1953 reported that Puopolo died as a prisoner of war in February 1951. He was 19 years old when he died.
MALDEN, MA
CBS Boston

Dog tag found in Czech Republic traced back to Massachusetts

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVNEW BEDFORD - A family in the Czech Republic needs your help to reunite a lost dog tag with a veteran's family.Jaroslav Sevcik and his family were metal detecting in a forest in the western part of the country. That's when his mother's device began to ping. They found the dog tag a buried a few centimeters under the ground. It reads Walter Chadwick. "It's basically the city that was liberated by the American Army during World War II," Sevcik said. "I supposed there was a unit in the US Army in WWII where this guy let's...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

GE leaving headquarters in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood

BOSTON – General Electric confirmed to WBZ-TV that it is leaving its headquarters in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood as of next year.The company said it will work to locate smaller office space in Boston."This next step is part of our plan to create three independent businesses focused on health care, aviation and energy," the company said in a statement. GE said it has reimbursed the state for its investments in the property and did not accept any funds from the city.The Fort Point facility opened in 2019. 
BOSTON, MA
Radio Ink

Boston Host To Pay Fired Producer’s Salary

You don’t hear many inside baseball on-air conversations about management that don’t result in a firing. When you produce great ratings at the 5th highest revenue generating station in America, you get a little more leeway. Despite coming in as the 5th highest billing station in the country...
