Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Gorton’s makes $250,000 Gift To Gloucester's Sawyer Free 2025 pushGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
Boston lab creates new version of COVIDAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
New Beers & Spooky Scares at This Local Marshfield Brewery!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Boston University’s Ronald Corley addresses the rumor’s around BU research.The Modern TimesBoston, MA
Massachusetts is home to one of the most beautiful streets in the world
BOSTON — A street in Massachusetts has landed on a list of the most spectacular roads in the world that have been deemed worth traveling to see, according to a new report. Architectural Digest recently ranked the 53 most stunning streets around the globe, and Massachusetts happens to be home to one of them.
Video shows person riding bike through Boston tunnel as cars speed by
BOSTON — A motorist captured video of a person riding a bike through a tunnel in Boston during the afternoon commute on Monday. Video shared with Boston 25 News showed the person pedaling what appeared to be a Bluebike in the Callahan Tunnel around 2 p.m. It’s not clear...
Jurassic World experience roars into Boston
If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with a dinosaur without the possibility of being eaten, you may want to get to Agganis Arena this spring. It’s no Isla Sorna, but fans of the franchise will be able to see some of their favorite reptiles and characters when the Jurassic World Live Tour comes to Boston.
Boston Mystery Movie Question Answered By New Liam Neeson Footage
When a local casting agency asked for men with tattoos for a feature film shooting in Boston, we of course wonder which one? We may have just found our answer. Earlier this month Boston Casting put out the call for men with tattoos without revealing the feature film project they'd be working on. Their Facebook post simply said "male actors with tattoos for feature film role," and we just had to know which film.
Here’s The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641, is it haunted?
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
It Wasn’t ’78, But This Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Snowiest Day Ever
Every time heavy snowfall was in the forecast growing up, I heard about "The Blizzard of '78", and how bad it was. Rightfully so, I suppose. It was a LONG storm that dumped and dumped snow on Massachusetts in February of that year. It wasn't the most snow Boston has seen, however.
WBUR
What to know about GE's move out of its Boston headquarters
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. The Celtics picked up where they left off last night. (Unfortunately for me, so did the Lakers.) Here's where we're picking up on this crisp morning:
cruiseradio.net
Celebrity Cruise Ship Completes First Season Sailing From Boston
As Celebrity Summit prepares to reposition to Miami for her fall and winter Caribbean season, Celebrity Cruises wrapped up a successful first season homeporting in Boston. The vessel operated four 10, 11, and 12-night cruises that sailed the northeast coastline, visiting ports in Maine and Canada. “Our first season homeporting in Boston was an absolutely thrilling success and one of Celebrity’s most sought-after itineraries,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo.
Colonial Inn in Concord named the creepiest haunted hotel in Mass., Thrillist says
The Colonial Inn may seem like a welcoming hotel from the outside, but those staying there may be interested to learn that some of the guests inside may not be alive. Website Thrillist has compiled a list of the “creepiest, most mysterious haunted hotels in every state.” The Concord located inn was named the most haunted in Massachusetts.
Mass. has one of the best gay bars in America, according to Esquire
The publication says the bar is "queer magic and a joy to behold." Provincetown is home to art galleries, restaurants, beaches, and one of the best gay bars in the nation, according to Esquire. Esquire recently released a list of the 32 best gay bars in America, and The Boatslip...
State to address declining conditions in highway tunnels beneath Boston
BOSTON — The constellation of highway tunnels beneath Boston, some of which are more than half a century old, are in line for more than $15 million in repairs to plug leaks and patch up worn-down surfaces. State transportation officials on Wednesday approved a $15.3 million contract with SPS...
Is Boston experiencing a boom of bookstores? Yes, it is.
“It doesn’t take a brilliant amount of perception to see that Boston needed more bookstores.”. There’s been good news recently for bibliophiles in Boston; a wave of independent bookstores are opening new storefronts around the city. Shop owners, managers, and industry leaders are cheering the development, which comes...
chainstoreage.com
Eleven new tenants to be welcomed at Assembly Row outside Boston
Athleta, Coach, and Aerie have signed on to a band of new brands ready to take up residence at Federal Realty’s growing mixed-use village north of Boston. Assembly Row in Somerville, Mass.--a modern out-of-town downtown on the Mystic River with offices, luxury apartments, restaurants, entertainment, and 500,000 sq. ft of retail—plans to open those three brands and eight others in 2023. The full list:
Remains of solider killed in Korean War to be returned, buried in Malden
The remains of a solider killed during the Korean War will be returned to Massachusetts on Tuesday before being buried in Malden, according to Boston Police. Joseph Puopolo, an East Boston native, was reported missing in action December 2, 1950 after his unit attempted to withdraw from Kunu-ri, North Korea, following the Battle of Ch’ongch’on. Four POWs that returned in 1953 reported that Puopolo died as a prisoner of war in February 1951. He was 19 years old when he died.
Dog tag found in Czech Republic traced back to Massachusetts
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVNEW BEDFORD - A family in the Czech Republic needs your help to reunite a lost dog tag with a veteran's family.Jaroslav Sevcik and his family were metal detecting in a forest in the western part of the country. That's when his mother's device began to ping. They found the dog tag a buried a few centimeters under the ground. It reads Walter Chadwick. "It's basically the city that was liberated by the American Army during World War II," Sevcik said. "I supposed there was a unit in the US Army in WWII where this guy let's...
GE leaving headquarters in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood
BOSTON – General Electric confirmed to WBZ-TV that it is leaving its headquarters in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood as of next year.The company said it will work to locate smaller office space in Boston."This next step is part of our plan to create three independent businesses focused on health care, aviation and energy," the company said in a statement. GE said it has reimbursed the state for its investments in the property and did not accept any funds from the city.The Fort Point facility opened in 2019.
North Shore woman to buy new house after winning big prize on scratch ticket
LYNNFIELD, Mass. — A North Shore woman says she plans to buy a new house after recently winning a life-changing prize on a scratch ticket. Emily Bartlett, of Lynnfield, chose the cash option on her “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game prize and received a one-time payment of $2,600,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.
Radio Ink
Boston Host To Pay Fired Producer’s Salary
You don’t hear many inside baseball on-air conversations about management that don’t result in a firing. When you produce great ratings at the 5th highest revenue generating station in America, you get a little more leeway. Despite coming in as the 5th highest billing station in the country...
Fire breaks out at popular ice cream parlor on Cape Cod
SANDWICH, Mass. — A fire broke out at a popular ice cream parlor on Cape Cod late Sunday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze on Freezer Road in Sandwich found flames shooting from Shipwreck Ice Cream. Officials say the fire started burning on the outside of...
whdh.com
The widow of the BU professor who died falling through stairs at JFK station last year speaks out
BOSTON (WHDH) - “We have been gutted. Gutted from — our core is gone,” said Sarah Sacuto-Jones, widow of BU Professor David Jones. She remembers the moment she learned her husband was gone. “They told us there had been an accident. And that David was dead,” said...
