WRDW-TV
Richmond County crews battle house fire on Wheeless Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County crews battled a house fire Wednesday on Wheeless Road in Augusta. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 10:48 a.m. It is unknown whether there were reports of injuries at this time.
wgac.com
Richmond County Infant’s Death Suspicious
Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says his office is investigating the suspicious death of an infant last night. Six-month-old Samson Scott was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS after being found unresponsive at his home in the 1900 block of Watkins Street. Scott was pronounced at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday. An autopsy has been scheduled. No other information has been released yet.
wfxg.com
New information in drowning death of 2-year-old Justus Hyman
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sheriff Richard Roundtree has shared new details in the drowning death of Justus Hyman, a 2-year-old boy who allegedly fell into a pool Sunday and later died. Hyman's mother, Domonique Murray, 36 of Hephzibah, was arrested and charged in connection to the incident. In a statement...
Victim shot at least once in South Augusta near Old Savannah Road
A victim is in stable condition at an area hospital after a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon on the 2000 block of Dudley Drive near 15th Avenue and Old Savannah Road in South Augusta.
25-Year-Old Jeremiah Alexander Died In A Motorcycle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a motorcycle crash that claimed a life in Augusta. The crash happened on Sunday around 2:15 a.m. on Riverwatch Parkway. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Jeremiah Alexander.
WRDW-TV
6 arrested, 1 sought after Richmond County narcotics raid
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County narcotics officers arrested seven people and seized over 1,000 fentanyl pills, guns, and other drugs in a narcotics raid on Oct. 4. The subjects were charged with drug trafficking, possession with intent to distribute, theft, cruelty to children, and obstruction. According to the Richmond...
WRDW-TV
Deputies seek pair of suspects in Augusta armed robbery
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects for an armed robbery that happened on Oct. 6. B&J Motors called dispatchers after their employee had been robbed at gunpoint when two robbers. Dispatch responded to a call at 3080 Deans Bridge Road in reference...
WRDW-TV
Dredging project underway at Lake Warren in August
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There is a big project zone happening right off Riverwatch Parkway. The city of Augusta is dredging Warren Lake. All the overgrowth has made the area less accessible. We caught up with city engineering to see what the plan is about. “It’ll be a very good...
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Victim identified in Washington Road shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Washington Road late Monday night. According to dispatch, the call came in at 11:34 P.M in reference to shots fired near the 3000 block of Washington Road. Upon arrival, deputies located Reginald Johnson, 32 of...
WRDW-TV
Shootings claim 4 lives in 3 days across CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was shot dead late Monday on Washington Road, the latest victim in a string of deadly shootings that’s claimed four lives since Saturday on both sides of the Savannah River. It’s all part of an outbreak of deadly crimes that’s killed about 50...
VIDEO: North Augusta man arrested after crashing into parked vehicle
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A North Augusta man was arrested Tuesday morning after hitting a parked vehicle with a stolen truck in a residential neighborhood. A neighbor’s security cameras got it all on video. The video shows 32-year-old Nicholas Padgett slamming into the back of a truck on Rosemary Lane in North Augusta. He […]
WRDW-TV
One man injured in shooting at Dogwood Terrace
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded late Monday afternoon to a shooting incident on the 2000 block of Dudley Drive at Dogwood Terrace. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 5:32 p.m. Monday. Officials say one man was shot at least once and transported...
WRDW-TV
1 person killed in motorcycle crash on Riverwatch Parkway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Augusta. Dispatchers said the accident took place just before 2:15 a.m. Sunday. According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, the accident happened on Riverwatch Parkway, just west of the Augusta Canal, when the motorcycle rider lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the guardrail.
WRDW-TV
At 2 Augusta high schools, threats lead to lockdown, arrest
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County high schools have dealt with at least two threats this week, with one leading to the arrest of a 17-year-old. The latest incident happened Wednesday at T.W. Josey High School, where a threat message was sent via Airdrop in the cafeteria. The threat put the school on lockdown, but the campus was cleared and back to normal by 3:30 p.m.
WRDW-TV
Deputies target gang members as shootings flare again in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is blaming gangs for much of a recent uptick in deadly shootings. We checked in with the agency on Tuesday after three people were shot dead in three days in Augusta, the latest victims in a surge of deadly violence that’s claimed nearly 50 lives since spring on both sides of the Savannah River.
WRDW-TV
With 3 shootings, crime surge claims more lives in CSRA
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A rash of deadly crime continues in the CSRA, with a man found slain in Aiken County just a couple of says after two men were shot dead just across the Savannah River in Augusta. The latest report of a shooting came from Beech Island,...
wgac.com
Another Shooting in Richmond County Claims Another Life
An Augusta man was shot and killed in the 3000 block of Washington Road, not far from Starbucks, late last night. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says 32-year-old Reginald Eugene Johnson of Boy Scout Road was shot at least one time and was pronounced dead at the scene just before midnight.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County man accused of arson, cruelty to animals
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies arrested a man accused of setting fire to his home – the third similar case in the past couple of weeks in the CSRA. According to authorities, the victim stated she had left the residence in the block of 700 Done Roven Road on a previous date due to a prior altercation with the subject, Jason Madden, 41, her live-in boyfriend.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Blackville industry damaged by fire
A Blackville industry was damaged in a recent fire. On the morning of Sept. 30 around 6 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to Augusta Fiberglass in Blackville for a structure fire. Crews from Blackville, Hilda, Barnwell Rural, Snelling, and Williston fire departments responded to the fire at 86 Lake Cynthia Drive.
WRDW-TV
Deputy identified in deadly Augusta stun-gun incident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has released details about the deputy who used a stun gun on a man who died afterward. The deputy was identified Monday as Cpl. Tommy Gunn, who has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation into the death of Christopher Blount, 45, of Hephzibah.
