Zac Brown Band playing Summerfest, 1st headliner to be announced

By Jackson Danbeck
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nCxRQ_0icGZgcQ00

The Zac Brown Band is the first headliner to be announced at Summerfest, organizers said Monday.

They will headline American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest on Friday, June 23, 2023.

Next year's Summerfest will take place Thursdays-Saturdays of June 22-24, June 29-July 1, and July 6-8.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. on their website.

The Zac Brown Band is a Southern rock group led by frontman,  Zac Brown.

