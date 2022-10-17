WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department responded to a car accident on Randall Parkway around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday. One car was flipped over with serious damage when officers arrived on the scene. According to a WPD spokesperson, one person died. It is not clear if there was anyone else in the car.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO