WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman arrested on drug charges after multiple community complaints
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman on drug charges. Officers conducted a search warrant on Monday at the 100 block of Lewis Street in Bladenboro after receiving multiple community complaints. Deputies located methamphetamine and packaging material during the search. 36-year-old...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County couple warning others after falling victim to porch pirate
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A warning from a New Hanover County couple, telling others to beware of porch pirates. Their packages were stolen from their front door, and it was all caught on their doorbell camera. WWAY spoke with Lizzie Davis and Cody Bridges, who say they...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office force entry into home to help injured resident
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recently came to the aid of a resident in Tabor City. Just after 11:00 am on Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office responded to calls for service at a home on Swamp Fox Highway East. A female had fallen...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sheriff’s Office continuing to search for Bladen County man missing since 2021
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s been over a year and a half since Brandon McDonald was reported missing by his father on March 25, 2021, but the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their search. Officers say they are actively investigating the case and any leads...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Whiteville man sentenced to over 6 years in prison for felon firearm possession
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A Whiteville man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison (78 months) and 5 years of federal supervised probation for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. 46-year-old Lamorris Cornelius Chestnut was arrested on February 22nd and sentenced on October 5th. Chestnut...
WECT
UPDATE: One fatality confirmed after accident involving motorcycle on Covil Ave.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police have confirmed one person has been killed in an accident involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck. The fatal crash happened on Covil Ave. The scene has been cleared. The cause of the accident is under investigation. Police have not released the name of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Vehicle vs. moped crash on Covil Ave. leaves one dead
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Wednesday evening. A police spokeswoman says it happened near Covil Avenue and involved a vehicle and a moped. Police have confirmed that one person is dead following the incident, and their identity has not yet been...
WECT
WPD asking for public’s help in locating missing man
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Sedwin Steven Orellana-Romero, 20, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey pants and red/black/grey tennis shoes. He is 5′9 and weighs approximately 140 pounds with black hair and brown...
WECT
One dead in single car accident in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department responded to a car accident on Randall Parkway around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday. One car was flipped over with serious damage when officers arrived on the scene. According to a WPD spokesperson, one person died. It is not clear if there was anyone else in the car.
WECT
Wilmington ‘Greek Fest Drive-Thru’ returns
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Greek Festival will host a “drive-thru” event October 21-23 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at 608 S College Road. Per the announcement, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wrightsville Beach event offering flu shots, medication disposal, document shredding
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — An event offering a wide variety of services is being held next Monday in Wrightsville Beach. The event is taking place at the Wrightsville Beach Municipal Complex from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm. Anyone looking to dispose of old of unused medication can drop...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department installs new kitchen floor, ramp for community member
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department responded to the needs of someone not facing a fire on Tuesday. A handful of firefighters and fire chiefs, including Fire Chief Mason and Assistant Chief Robinson, spent Tuesday with Warm NC for a day of service. Participants built a ramp...
WITN
Missing Carteret County woman found safe
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have located a missing woman. Carteret County Sheriff’s Office sent an alert out Tuesday morning that Shayla Clevenger had been found in Jacksonville. Clevenger,26, had been missing since Saturday. She was last seen at the Wendy’s on U.S....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
One injured in Chadbourn shooting
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The search is on for a suspect or suspects in a Chadbourn shooting. According to Chadbourn Police Chief Ken Elliot, the shooting happened around 4:25pm Thursday in the 500 block of S. Wilkes St. The shooting victim was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital by private vehicle, and then airlifted to Novant NHRMC.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Investigation underway for cause of fire that damaged family-owned restaurant in Calabash
CALABASH, NC (WWAY) —An investigation underway into the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a family-owned pizza restaurant in Calabash. Crews responded to the fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Road around 5:30am on Sunday. The restaurant has been in the business since 1981. Owner George Stathos...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport Fire Department conducts live fire drills
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Members of the Southport Fire Department came together Tuesday night to practice their skills. Sunny Point Fire hosted the Department for live burn scenarios at their burn building. 20 Southport firefighters turned out for the training, which utilized T361 and E373 to run three different...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 3-Year-Old Shepherd Mix Looking For a Forever Home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — 3-year-old female shepherd mix is looking for a forever home. New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Staff say she is a little shy and in need of a patient home. She is also very active and might be the best hiking companion you could ask for.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC NAACP requests Justice Department take further action against Columbus County sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The NC NAACP wants the U.S. Department of Justice to take more action for further action against Columbus County sheriff, Jody Greene, who is suspended for allegedly making racially-charged comments. Over the weekend, attorneys for the NAACP submitted an official letter to the DOJ,...
WECT
Front St., Walnut St. intersection to close for improvement
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that the intersection of Front St. and Walnut St. will close on Oct. 17 to allow for improvement work. Per the announcement, the closure is part of the Front Street Improvement Project. Presently, the block of Front St. between Grace and Walnut streets is currently closed for this project. Front St. between Chestnut and Grace streets, as well as the intersection of Front and Grace streets, is now open to vehicles and pedestrians.
