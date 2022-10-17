ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Woman arrested on drug charges after multiple community complaints

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman on drug charges. Officers conducted a search warrant on Monday at the 100 block of Lewis Street in Bladenboro after receiving multiple community complaints. Deputies located methamphetamine and packaging material during the search. 36-year-old...
BLADENBORO, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Vehicle vs. moped crash on Covil Ave. leaves one dead

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Wednesday evening. A police spokeswoman says it happened near Covil Avenue and involved a vehicle and a moped. Police have confirmed that one person is dead following the incident, and their identity has not yet been...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

WPD asking for public’s help in locating missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Sedwin Steven Orellana-Romero, 20, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey pants and red/black/grey tennis shoes. He is 5′9 and weighs approximately 140 pounds with black hair and brown...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

One dead in single car accident in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department responded to a car accident on Randall Parkway around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday. One car was flipped over with serious damage when officers arrived on the scene. According to a WPD spokesperson, one person died. It is not clear if there was anyone else in the car.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington ‘Greek Fest Drive-Thru’ returns

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Greek Festival will host a “drive-thru” event October 21-23 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at 608 S College Road. Per the announcement, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Missing Carteret County woman found safe

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have located a missing woman. Carteret County Sheriff’s Office sent an alert out Tuesday morning that Shayla Clevenger had been found in Jacksonville. Clevenger,26, had been missing since Saturday. She was last seen at the Wendy’s on U.S....
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

One injured in Chadbourn shooting

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The search is on for a suspect or suspects in a Chadbourn shooting. According to Chadbourn Police Chief Ken Elliot, the shooting happened around 4:25pm Thursday in the 500 block of S. Wilkes St. The shooting victim was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital by private vehicle, and then airlifted to Novant NHRMC.
CHADBOURN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Southport Fire Department conducts live fire drills

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Members of the Southport Fire Department came together Tuesday night to practice their skills. Sunny Point Fire hosted the Department for live burn scenarios at their burn building. 20 Southport firefighters turned out for the training, which utilized T361 and E373 to run three different...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pet Pals: 3-Year-Old Shepherd Mix Looking For a Forever Home

New Hanover County (WWAY) — 3-year-old female shepherd mix is looking for a forever home. New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Staff say she is a little shy and in need of a patient home. She is also very active and might be the best hiking companion you could ask for.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Front St., Walnut St. intersection to close for improvement

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that the intersection of Front St. and Walnut St. will close on Oct. 17 to allow for improvement work. Per the announcement, the closure is part of the Front Street Improvement Project. Presently, the block of Front St. between Grace and Walnut streets is currently closed for this project. Front St. between Chestnut and Grace streets, as well as the intersection of Front and Grace streets, is now open to vehicles and pedestrians.
WILMINGTON, NC

