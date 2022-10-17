Read full article on original website
What’s going on this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weather is cooling down and Savannah is quickly transforming into a spooky place to spend the weekend. Here’s a list of some things happening this weekend in the area that you might want to go to. Savannah Tattoo Arts Festival When: Friday, October 21 to Sunday, October 23 Where: Savannah […]
Savannah Tribune
“Fenom” Doc About Rapper Camoflauge’s Daughter Flau’Jae Screens at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival
“Fenom”, a documentary about Savannah native Flau’Jae Johnson is getting its Georgia premiere at the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival with a screening on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. at the SCAD Museum of Art. “Some people know me as a basketball player and some people know...
WJCL
Donation starting for Mark Cuban Suit Up Experience
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Young men in Savannah can receive a free suit and valuable resources to help set them up for success later this month. It is a part of the Mark Cuban Suit Up Experience happening in Savannah. The same Mark Cuban from the ABC show "Shark Tank."
'She is from a little town called Dublin': Keith Urban plays alongside Central Georgia native
DUBLIN, Ga. — A Central Georgia native had the chance to take the stage with country superstar Keith Urban last Thursday in Savannah. Destiny Rhodes, from Dublin, didn't simply meet her guitar hero, Keith Urban, but she got the chance to hang out, play guitar and talk music with the Grammy-winning artist.
Georgia ghost tour named one of the top 10 in the U.S. for 2022
SAVANNAH — USA Today has ranked America’s best ghost tours in 2022, and a Georgia company made it on the list. The newspaper asked readers to vote on the best tours to get a chilling dose of history in some of American’s oldest cities. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
blufftonsun.com
Concours celebrates 20th year with grandest weekend yet
This is a special year for one of the Lowcountry’s most celebrated events. The Hilton Head Island Concours d’Elegance and Motoring Festival is celebrating its 20th celebration of the grandeur and magnificence of the automobile Nov. 3-6. This is the second year back after the COVID pandemic canceled...
WJCL
Little Shop of Horrors playing now on Hilton Head Island. Here's how you can see the show
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Spooky season is here, and if you’re looking for some festive fun, the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina has you covered. Little Shop of Horrors is playing at the theatre now through Oct. 30. The horror-comedy-rock musical is a one-of-a-kind production you can...
eatitandlikeit.com
Hilton Head Island Italian Heritage Festival returns Saturday
We caught up with Paul Ciamano, Festival Chairman, with the Italian Heritage Festival this week. He was enjoying a long drive. At least we assumed he was. “I’m driving to Morgantown, West Virginia to pick up 420 pepperoni rolls”. That’s dedication. Saturday, Paul and his team will host...
Tattoo arts festival coming to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A tattoo arts festival is making its way to the Savannah Convention Center for the weekend of Oct. 21. It will feature special guests like Kyle and Candy Dunbar from Ink Master as well as other Ink Master stars. Troy Timpel is the owner of Villian Arts and the organizer of […]
wtoc.com
Hinesville Food Truck Festival returning
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The streets of downtown Hinesville will be full of food trucks for the bi-annual Food Truck Festival Saturday. Organizers say they’re looking forward to a great turnout this year, it’s quickly become a staple of the community, and Saturday’s event is going to be bigger than ever.
Unless You're A Ghostly Inhabitant, Don't Plan to Visit Savannah's Historic Colonial Park Cemetery at Night
When it comes to Savannah burial spots, Bonaventure Cemetery is by far the most famous and most visited. The 1995 Pulitzer Prize nominated book, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, makes Bonaventure a central story location and almost a character on its own. As a result, thousands of visitors each year flock to the cemetery in search of book references, ghost stories, history and the "bird girl" statue from the book's cover.
wtoc.com
Small town airport seeing big time stars ahead of CJ CUP
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Before golf’s biggest names could get a look at the course at Congaree Golf Club ahead of the CJ CUP, they had to find their way to Jasper County and the small town of Ridgeland, S.C. To do that, eight players chose the local...
WJCL
Savannah Book Festival announces Jack Carr to give opening address
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Monday headlines. The Savannah Book Festival announces Jack Carr, No. 1 New York Times bestselling author and former Navy SEAL, as the Opening Address Headliner Author. The Savannah Book Festival will be held February 16-19, 2023. Carr will present the opening address on Thursday,...
eatitandlikeit.com
Menus Announced for Fried Chicken and Bubbles Event
If you haven’t heard, we are about a week away from our first ever fried chicken and bubbles event in Bluffton. It will be held on Thursday, October 27th at the Culinary Institute of the South at 6:30pm. Guests will enjoy four different styles of fried chicken from two...
wtoc.com
Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival sees big turnout over the weekend
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival came to an end yesterday with thousands in attendance. Richmond Hill businesses close to the festival grounds say that increase in foot traffic this weekend lead to an increase in sales. The manager of a nearby Mexican restaurant says that...
WJCL
Toys R Us set to open 16 locations in Georgia, including Savannah. Here's where
SAVANNAH, Ga. — ABOVE VIDEO: Your Tuesday Headlines. Toys R Us said it is opening 16 locations in the state of Georgia. One of those will be located at the Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. The chain filed for bankruptcy five years ago and is now launching new-in-store locations expected...
wtoc.com
RBC Heritage elevated into next tier of PGA events
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The RBC Heritage has been elevated to the next tier of PGA events. A few things come with this elevated status. Mainly it means you’re going to see more top players on Hilton Head each year, as top 20 players are required to be at these elevated events if available.
connectsavannah.com
PROPERTY MATTERS: Savannah Mall buyer, Ghost Pirates launching youth league, A new Jazz club?
The Savannah Mall’s new owner has emerged, following the auction of a majority of the building over the summer. And fans of such e-cigarette flavors as Heisenberg Menthol, Whatamelon and Chill Out could be in luck, considering the buyer’s affiliation with a vaping accessories distributor. Meanwhile, there is good news for hockey and jazz enthusiasts, while a recent zoning decision probably bummed out the local agency charged with attracting employers to the area.
wtoc.com
How to make a grilled cheese sandwich
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cooler weather and comfort food just seem to go together. And what could be better than soup and grilled cheese. WTOC went to District Smokehouse at Plant Riverside District to see how they make their delicious grilled cheese sandwich. Take a look.
wtoc.com
Thousands gathering at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A busy day 2 at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival with thousands gathering in Richmond Hill. Singer Deana Carter and headliner John Michael Montgomery drew thousands on day 2 of the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival. “I got to see my future husband John Michael Montgomery,” Attendee...
