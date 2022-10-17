Local News Briefs

Overlook closing on Wednesday

ZANESVILLE − The City of Zanesville has announced that the Putnam Hill Park overlook and associated parking lot will be closed for detailed survey work from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 3:30 p.m. Friday, weather permitting.

Maysville BOE to meet

ZANESVILLE − The Maysville Local Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Maysville Administrative Center, 3715 Panther Drive.

Zanesville BOE slated to meet

ZANESVILLE − Zanesville City Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Zanesville Middle School, 1429 Blue Ave.

Locals earn scholarships at BWU

BEREA − Two local students recently received scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University.

Matthew Baldwin of Zanesville earned the E.S. & M.R. Griffiths and Peter & Eleanore Kleist scholarships. The graduate of Zanesville High School is majoring in music education.

Gabby Lemon of New Concord earned the Frank W. Hill III and Jacobsen-Reid Social Sciences scholarships. The graduate of John Glenn High School is majoring in sociology.

Doctor joins Genesis

ZANESVILLE − Dr. Joshua Moore has joined the Genesis Medical Group, specializing in general surgery with advanced training in minimally invasive/bariatric surgery.

He earned his doctor of osteopathic medicine degree at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, West Virginia. He completed a residency in general surgery at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. Moore also completed a fellowship in minimally invasive/bariatric surgery at the University of Toledo Medical Center in Toledo.

His office is in the Genesis Center of Surgical Excellence, 2916 Vangader Drive, and can be called at 740-453-0661.

Two promoted at bank

ZANESVILLE − Kaitlyn Stevenson and Rick Aichele have been promoted at The Community Bank

Stevenson started her banking career in 2012 and is now an assistant vice president and loan operations officers. She earned a master's degree from the University in Nebraska in 2017 and is nearing a master's degree in business administration.

Aichele started his career with The Community Bank in 1988 and is now a vice president and consumer lending officer. He has an associate's degree in business administration from Zane State College. He has served as a customer service representative, office manager, loan officer, safety and security officer and office administrator.

Trick or Treat times

∎ 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 throughout Thornville

∎ 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 throughout Hopewell

∎ 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 throughout Stockport, McConnelsville and New Straitsville

∎ 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30 throughout Crooksville

∎ 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30 throughout Zanesville and South Zanesville

∎ 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 throughout New Lexington and Frazesyburg

∎ 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 throughout New Concord and Norwich

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Local News Briefs