ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Local News Briefs

By Zanesville Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 2 days ago

Overlook closing on Wednesday

ZANESVILLE − The City of Zanesville has announced that the Putnam Hill Park overlook and associated parking lot will be closed for detailed survey work from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 3:30 p.m. Friday, weather permitting.

Maysville BOE to meet

ZANESVILLE − The Maysville Local Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Maysville Administrative Center, 3715 Panther Drive.

Zanesville BOE slated to meet

ZANESVILLE − Zanesville City Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Zanesville Middle School, 1429 Blue Ave.

Locals earn scholarships at BWU

BEREA − Two local students recently received scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University.

Matthew Baldwin of Zanesville earned the E.S. & M.R. Griffiths and Peter & Eleanore Kleist scholarships. The graduate of Zanesville High School is majoring in music education.

Gabby Lemon of New Concord earned the Frank W. Hill III and Jacobsen-Reid Social Sciences scholarships. The graduate of John Glenn High School is majoring in sociology.

Doctor joins Genesis

ZANESVILLE − Dr. Joshua Moore has joined the Genesis Medical Group, specializing in general surgery with advanced training in minimally invasive/bariatric surgery.

He earned his doctor of osteopathic medicine degree at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, West Virginia. He completed a residency in general surgery at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. Moore also completed a fellowship in minimally invasive/bariatric surgery at the University of Toledo Medical Center in Toledo.

His office is in the Genesis Center of Surgical Excellence, 2916 Vangader Drive, and can be called at 740-453-0661.

Two promoted at bank

ZANESVILLE − Kaitlyn Stevenson and Rick Aichele have been promoted at The Community Bank

Stevenson started her banking career in 2012 and is now an assistant vice president and loan operations officers. She earned a master's degree from the University in Nebraska in 2017 and is nearing a master's degree in business administration.

Aichele started his career with The Community Bank in 1988 and is now a vice president and consumer lending officer. He has an associate's degree in business administration from Zane State College. He has served as a customer service representative, office manager, loan officer, safety and security officer and office administrator.

Trick or Treat times

∎ 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 throughout Thornville

∎ 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 throughout Hopewell

∎ 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 throughout Stockport, McConnelsville and New Straitsville

∎ 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30 throughout Crooksville

∎ 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30 throughout Zanesville and South Zanesville

∎ 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 throughout New Lexington and Frazesyburg

∎ 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 throughout New Concord and Norwich

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Local News Briefs

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Communities mourn Marietta plane crash victims

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Communities from central Ohio to Parkersburg, West Virginia are mourning the two lives lost in Tuesday’s plane crash in Marietta. Timothy Gifford, 49, of Orient, OH was a retired Columbus firefighter. Eric Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, WV was a musician. The people who knew them say they both had a love […]
MARIETTA, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Antique & Vintage Stores In Columbus

In a world where shopping can feel like a temporary solution, sometimes it’s nice to take a step back in time and go hunting for quality items. Whether you are working on an old restoration project or you simply enjoy reusing items for environmental benefits, antique and vintage shops can offer tons of variety.
COLUMBUS, OH
sportstravelmagazine.com

KemperSports to Manage Four Ohio Golf Courses

KemperSports has been selected to manage four Columbus, Ohio area public golf courses: The Golf Club of Dublin, New Albany Links, Bent Tree Golf Club and Royal American Links. The four facilities mark KemperSports’ expansion into Ohio and give the company a total of 18 golf and sports facilities management deals this year.
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Officials give update on Marietta, Ohio plane crash

UPDATE (10:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19): An official with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) provided an update on the investigation into a plane crash in Marietta, Ohio. NTSB Air Safety Manager Aaron McCarter said that a preliminary report of the crash will be available in about 10 days, and then a full factual […]
MARIETTA, OH
WOWK 13 News

Marietta, Ohio plane crash victims identified

UPDATE (2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two victims of a Marietta, Ohio plane crash. 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and 49-year-old Timothy Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were both killed in the crash. UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio […]
MARIETTA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New video sheds light on plane crash in Marietta, Ohio

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is scheduled to provide an update into its investigation of the crash at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s […]
MARIETTA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Plane crashes in Ohio

A plane crashed in Marietta Ohio around 7:00 AM. The crash happened in the area on State Route 7 between Interstate 77 and Browns Road. The airplane is a Beechcraft 90 airplane, according to the Marietta Times. The plane is expected to hold six-ten passengers but officials told the news outlet they don’t know how […]
MARIETTA, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Three arrested in Task Force roundup

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force conducted a warrant roundup in the county. Chief Investigator Jay Barrett, members of the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office Investigative Unit, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Deputies with the...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 9)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The football regular-season has reached Week 10, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second-to-last computer ratings on Tuesday. The final report will be released this Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Linden Avenue Closure

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Ohio Department of Transportation District 5 has scheduled numerous infrastructure upgrades this year and the projects keep on popping up. ODOT District 5 Public Information Officer Morgan Overbey announced a long overdue upgrade that will be happening right here in Zanesville. “Over the last couple weeks,...
ZANESVILLE, OH
horseandrider.com

Ohio Horse Confirmed to Have EEE

On Oct. 17, the Ohio State Department of Agriculture confirmed a horse at a private facility in Holmes County positive for Eastern equine encephalitis. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and disseminate verified equine disease reports. The EDCC is an independent nonprofit organization that is supported by industry donations in order to provide open access to infectious disease information.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus

There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
COLUMBUS, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Newark, OH

In the junctions of Licking River sits the historic city of Newark, the county seat of Licking County in Ohio. The indigenous people first settled in the area known as Hopewell Culture, who built the historic ancient complex Newark Earthworks. After the indigenous people's settlement, the European-American settlement was in...
NEWARK, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
OHIO STATE
WOUB

Former Athens quarterback Joe Burrow starts foundation targeting food insecurity and Mental Health

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Joe Burrow has quite the CV. In Athens, he led the Bulldogs to a state title game in 2014 while shattering numerous Ohio passing records. Then after a spell at Ohio State, he transferred to LSU, where one of college football’s greatest stories was born. Burrow completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards and 60 TDs in his senior season, en route to winning a Heisman trophy and a national title with the Tigers.
ATHENS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Luke Lachey Excited to Return to His Hometown As Father Prepares to Call His Son’s Game at Ohio State This Weekend

Growing up in Columbus, Luke Lachey went to just about every Ohio State home game from the time he was seven years old. Lachey’s father, Jim, was an All-American guard for the Buckeyes who is now the color commentator for Ohio State’s radio broadcasts. Raised in a house full of Buckeye fans, the younger Lachey has fond memories of throwing a football around before and after games at the Shoe on Saturday afternoons.
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Amazon opens second-ever in person shopping experience in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Amazon’s second-ever in-person shopping experience is now open in Easton Town Center. Amazon Style brings advanced technology to shopping their clothing selection in a physical setting, creating what they say is a personalized and convenient new way to shop. Inside the store, shoppers use the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy