Nashville, TN

'You were wrong': Firefighter who criticized Metro Nashville Council earns legal victory

By Kirsten Fiscus, Nashville Tennessean
 2 days ago
The Nashville Fire Department is temporarily barred from applying two policies that restrict employees from criticizing or posting derogatory comments about any Metro Nashville government agency.

The ruling comes after Nashville firefighter Josh Lipscomb, also known as Josh Black, sued the department in April claiming punishment he received over a tweet was an unconstitutional restriction of free speech. Chancery Court Judge Patricia Head Moskal issued the ruling Friday.

"This ruling is an important first step in pushing back on government overreach," Lipscomb's attorney, Tricia Herzfeld, said. "Firefighters should not give up their free speech rights when they put on their uniform."

Lipscomb, who tweeted from his account under his comedian-stage name while he was off-duty, criticized the Metro Nashville Council for approving the city's license plate reader pilot program. In the tweet, he called members of the council "white supremacists."

Lipscomb did not identify himself as a fire department or city employee in the tweet.

A Nashville Fire Department panel concluded that Lipscomb violated department policy and recommended a 16-day suspension. Chief William Swann in March approved the recommendation.

Lipscomb filed suit less than a month later.

Chancery Court ruling

In August, he filed for a temporary injunction against the defamation and derogatory notices policies, two of the four policies challenged in the lawsuit.

In the motion for an injunction, he claims the policies are vague and overbroad and therefore unconstitutional. Moskal agreed the defamation policy is vague, and the derogatory notices policy "is overbroad and seems to prohibit protected speech."

"Neither policy is limited to speech in the course of the Fire Department employee's duties or directed at fellow Fire Department employees or supervisors that might harm the Fire Department's operations and services to the public," the judge wrote.

"At this preliminary stage of the proceedings, the Court finds Lipscomb has demonstrated a likelihood of success on the merits of his facial challenges to the Fire Department's 'defamation' and 'derogatory notices' policies."

Injunction: what's next

The injunction will remain in place while the lawsuit is still pending unless dismissed or a permanent injunction is granted or denied.

An attorney representing the Fire Department declined to comment.

Lipscomb took to Twitter over the weekend calling the ruling a "major victory."

"No way a black man and two women lawyers can win motions in a case against an entity as big as the fire department," he said. "You were wrong."

