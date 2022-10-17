Jaloni Cambridge named No. 1 girls basketball player in country and has top college offers

Jaloni Cambridge , the two-time Tennessean high school girls basketball player of the year, has a new honor.

Cambridge is now recognized as the No. 1 player in the country.

ESPN has ranked the Ensworth point guard the top player for the Class of 2024 heading into the 2022-2023 season. She is one of two Tennessee players ranked in the top 50 for 2024.

She has not released her top schools, but those that have offered include Baylor, Connecticut, Florida, Louisville, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Cambridge, a 5-foot-6 junior, averaged 17.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 3.1 assists and was the Division II-AA state tournament MVP after leading the Lady Tigers to the 2022 TSSAA state championship. At that time, she was the rated as the No. 2 player in the country.

Cambridge has two older sisters with basketball ties to the SEC. Oldest sister Jordyn Cambridge played at Vanderbilt while Kennedy Cambridge is a freshman at Kentucky. Both also starred at Ensworth. Brothers Desmond and Devan Cambridge are both playing at Arizona State.

Cambridge is the first Tennessee high school girls basketball player to be ranked No. 1. She burst onto the high school world as an eighth-grader at Ensworth when she started for the Lady Tigers and was ranked as the No. 1 for her class at that time.

Former Blackman and Connecticut point guard Crystal Dangerfield was ranked third overall in 2016.

Cambridge is joined on the ESPN list by 5-10 guard Imari Berry, who is ranked No. 32. Berry, a Class 4A Miss Basketball finalist in 2022 at Clarksville, averaged 24.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.9 steals and 3.5 assists.

