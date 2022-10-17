ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Two people killed in separate crashes in Volusia County

By Patricio G. Balona, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nw00C_0icGZFyv00

Two people died in separate crashes in Volusia County, authorities said.

On Wednesday, a Deltona motorcyclist was killed in Orange City in a crash in the 2400 block of Enterprise Road at 10:52 p.m., police said.

The motorcyclist, Desmond S. Cadet, 21, was traveling north on Enterprise Road when a Dodge sport utility vehicle turned into his path, said Orange City police Lt. Jason Sampsell.

The SUV made a left turn into the parking lot of an eatery at 2495 Enterprise Road.

More recent fatalites:

Biketoberfest:30th anniversary of Daytona Biketoberfest draws bikers out to enjoy immaculate weather

Cadet crashed into the SUV and was thrown from the motorcycle. He died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the SUV was not injured, Sampsell said.

The Orange City crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Sgt. Brian Kibbe or Officer Joshua Hoffman at 386-775-9999.

And on Oct. 7, Charles William McLarnan, of Ormond Beach, was injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Granada Boulevard and U.S. 1 at 12:48 p.m., Ormond Beach police said.

McLarnan was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach where he died on Oct. 9, said Ormond Beach police Officer Shane Jarrell on Thursday.

McLarnan was eastbound on Granada Boulevard and turned left to go north on U.S. 1 and was struck by a vehicle that was traveling west on Granada Blvd., Jarrell said.

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Deputies: 17-year-old carjacked at gunpoint by suspect at 7-Eleven in Volusia County

DEBARY, Fla. - A 17-year-old was the victim of an armed carjacking in Volusia County Monday night, according to the sheriff's office. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said a suspect wearing a hoodie and a surgical mask approached the teen with a gun, demanding for the teen's car, while the teen was at the 7-Eleven located at 96 N. Charles R. Beall Boulevard in DeBary.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Man crashes into bushes near city hall

6:51 p.m. — 200 block of North Nova Road, Ormond Beach. Larceny. Police responded to a local pizza shop after the owner reported the theft of two bottles of soda. According to an incident report, the owner said that a juvenile boy wearing a black hoodie and black face mask walked into the shop and over to the coolers, where he grabbed two bottles of soda. When asked whether he was going to pay for them or not, the boy said, "I'm just going to take them," and left the store.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
click orlando

Longwood police search for missing woman last seen visiting mother at living facility

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Police are searching for a missing woman that was last seen leaving a Longwood living facility Tuesday night after visiting her mother. Kathleen Jones, of Altamonte Springs, left Cascade Heights, a living facility located at 160 Islander Court, Tuesday around 9 p.m. to take a walk, “leaving all of her personal belongings behind,” police said in a Facebook post.
LONGWOOD, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man killed, woman injured in Ocala shooting, suspect at large

OCALA, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman was injured after being shot in Ocala Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Just before 5:20 p.m., police received a call about two victims, identified only as a Black man and a Hispanic woman, who entered a hospital with gunshot wounds. The woman had a single gunshot wound to her hand and the man had multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
OCALA, FL
volusiasheriff.org

Special Event Zone To Take Effect For Unpermitted 'Trucktoberfest' Event

SPECIAL EVENT ZONE TO TAKE EFFECT FOR UNPERMITTED 'TRUCKTOBERFEST' EVENT. As provided by Florida law, Sheriff Chitwood is designating a SPECIAL EVENT ZONE for this weekend’s potential unpermitted Trucktoberfest event in the Daytona Beach and Daytona Beach Shores areas. The designation takes effect Friday through Sunday. Effective in 2022,...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

‘Strange grunting noises’ lead to arrest of suspected shoplifters at Home Depot

“Strange grunting noises” led to the arrest of a pair of suspected shoplifters at Home Depot in Lady Lake. A officer had been called to the store Friday afternoon to investigate a shoplifting complaint when 50-year-old Richard Devon Grant of Ocklawaha was found “leaning over holding onto the store shelving with one hand, rocking back and forth, and making strange grunting noises,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer asked Grant if he was OK, and Grant responded that he was “tired and had a long week.” Grant was found to be in possession of a Milwaukee brand flood light tucked in his shorts. The light was valued at $69.97. A pack of cigarettes was found in his sock. Two grams of methamphetamine were discovered concealed in the cigarette pack.
LADY LAKE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Person of interest in Oklahoma deaths makes court appearance in Florida

A Volusia County, Florida judge ordered Joe Kennedy to be held without bond, citing public safety and the investigation in Oklahoma. Kennedy is considered a person of interest in the deaths of four missing men in Oklahoma. He has not been named a suspect or charged with a crime. He was arrested in Florida on unrelated charges after being found in a reportedly stolen truck.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy