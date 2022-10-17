Read full article on original website
Harry Potter's Tom Felton on Rehab and Mental Health: 'The Alcohol Wasn't the Problem. It Was the Symptom'
The Harry Potter alum opened up about his alcohol use and getting help with his mental health in his recent memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard Tom Felton is opening up about his substance abuse and mental health struggles in his recent memoir Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard. After growing up in the spotlight, the Harry Potter alum, 35, admitted in the book — released on Oct. 18 — that throughout his mid-to-late 20s,...
My best friend accused me of upstaging her at her wedding – I refused to apologize, it wasn’t my fault
A WOMAN has confessed that she wore white to her best friend’s wedding but refused to apologize when the bride got upset. The woman shared her disastrous story on the Reddit forum Am I The A*shole under the name @InfamousBake1859. InfamousBake explained that she and her husband had been...
See Chase Chrisley Pop the Question to Girlfriend Emmy in Growing Up Chrisley Preview
Watch: Chase Chrisley Pops the Question to GF Emmy (Sort of) Chase Chrisley is ready to take the next step in his relationship with Emmy Medders. In E! News' sneak peek at Growing Up Chrisley's Oct. 19 episode, the reality star takes his girlfriend out for a date night in Nashville to ask an important question...only it's not the one you might think.
Ulta Beauty is defending transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney after critics said they'd boycott the retailer for featuring her on a podcast
Ulta Beauty's latest podcast episode features influencer Dylan Mulvaney and host David Lopez discussing femininity and beauty.
MotorAuthority
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias brings a 1969 Chevy Chevelle SS to Jay Leno's Garage
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias—a.k.a. Fluffy—went to a Las Vegas Barrett-Jackson auction hoping to sell cars, but ended up buying this 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS396 and sending it straight to Jay Leno's Garage without even driving it. As he explains in the episode, Iglesias sold two cars at the auction...
'Abusive Customer' James Corden Called Out And Banned By NYC Restaurant Owner
Restaurateur Keith McNally described the comedian as "extremely nasty" to restaurant managers and wait staff, who he said were left "shaken."
Tia Mowry's Ex Cory Hardrict Shares He “Loves His Wife” Amid Divorce
Watch: Tia Mowry Files For DIVORCE From Husband Cory Hardrict. There's nothing but love between Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowy as they navigate their divorce. On a recent Instagram Live reshared by The Shade Room on Oct. 18, the actor updated followers on how he and his family have been managing in the weeks since the Sister, Sister star announced the couple's split.
intheknow.com
Bride is shamed by family for wearing ‘tacky’ secondhand wedding dress: ‘Screw those people’
A bride is being shamed by her loved ones for wearing a secondhand dress. She posted in “Wedding Shaming” in hopes that others would listen to her “rant.” She bought her dream dress for $300. It was worn once and exactly what she wanted. When people saw it, they loved the dress.
Tristan Thompson Shares Sweet Message From His and Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Gets Emotional Over True's First Day of School. This is truly one sweet gesture. Tristan Thompson gave his 4-year-old daughter True—who he shares with ex Khloe Kardashian—a cute shoutout on Oct. 19, when he posted a photo of the homemade gift he had received from the tiny tot. As seen on Instagram Stories, the image showed a hand-painted picture frame adorned with the phrases "True 2022," "I love you daddy," and "dad."
Autoblog
Buick V8-powered 1956 VW Beetle is a Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist
Hot Wheels has selected a 1956 Volkswagen Beetle as a finalist in the 2022 Legends Tour. While this is the second Beetle chosen for the semifinal round, it's a one-of-a-kind, heavily-modified car that's nicknamed "Berlin Buick" and powered by a mid-mounted V8 engine. Owner Rob Freeman drove from Syracuse, New...
Refinery29
Secondhand Cringe Makes Me Want To Die Inside
I suffer from a uniquely irritating affliction which constantly ruins movie nights. Whenever somebody on screen does something even slightly embarrassing, my stomach feels like it’s trying to evacuate my body and all my muscles tense up like I’ve been electrocuted. I just can’t handle the secondhand embarrassment (also known as vicarious embarrassment). I refuse to go to open-mic comedy in case the poor soul on stage forgets their set and I end up chewing my fingers off. If I'm watching a film on my own, I can skip past the painful moments but if I’m watching with friends or in the cinema, that’s just not possible.
Shock as Sonography Student Reveals 'Surprise' Baby During Lab Class
Several users on TikTok were amused by the latest viral video, stating "That baby is GROWN there's no way nobody knew."
Husband Foolishly Tries to School Wife for Leaving Something Out of Place and Regrets It Instantly
We think he made the right decision in the end!
Olivia Wilde Says She Feels "Motivated to Keep Fighting Through the Hellfire" After Facing Misogyny
Watch: Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Deny New Allegations By Former Nanny. Olivia Wilde was born to withstand the heat. This year, the Don't Worry Darling director served as one of ELLE's Women in Hollywood nominees. During the Oct. 17 celebration in Los Angeles honoring the group of women—which also included Anne Hathaway, Issa Rae and Sydney Sweeney, among others—Olivia opened up about the reason she's determined to forge ahead in her career, despite the outside noise surrounding it.
Fury As Wedding Couple Charge Guests $112 Each: 'Wow'
"If you can't afford to feed your guests then don't have any," said one reply on the viral Mumsnet post.
Tiffany Valiante On ‘Unsolved Mysteries’: Everything We Know About “The Mystery at Mile Marker 45”
“New Jersey Transit put it out there that my daughter committed suicide. There’s absolutely no way. No way at all. I wanna know what happened to my daughter.” Those chilling words are from Dianne Valiante, the mother of the subject of the first episode of Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3, Tiffany Valiante. In July of 2015, Tiffany, an 18-year-old who planned to attend New York’s Mercy College on a volleyball scholarship, was hit by a train on a remote stretch of tracks in Mays Landing, New Jersey. Authorities were quick to rule her death a suicide, but Tiffany’s family vehemently disagrees, believing...
Broadway Actor Thought Fan Was Recording Play. She Was Way Wrong.
The "Hadestown" audience member gave her tearful side of things and received an apology from the theater.
Groom Dragged for Reaction to Brother Rejecting Wedding Invite: 'Bullying'
Commenters were shocked to learn why the man's brother refuses to attend.
Olivia Wilde Seemingly Responds to That Salad Buzz By Dropping Recipe
Watch: Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Deny New Allegations By Former Nanny. Olivia Wilde is serving up her infamous salad dressing recipe. Just days after a former nanny shared allegations about Olivia's relationship with ex Jason Sudeikis leading up to their 2020 split—one of which one reportedly included the Don't Worry Darling director making her "special salad dressing" for now-boyfriend Harry Styles—Olivia has seemingly responded to the chatter.
