I suffer from a uniquely irritating affliction which constantly ruins movie nights. Whenever somebody on screen does something even slightly embarrassing, my stomach feels like it’s trying to evacuate my body and all my muscles tense up like I’ve been electrocuted. I just can’t handle the secondhand embarrassment (also known as vicarious embarrassment). I refuse to go to open-mic comedy in case the poor soul on stage forgets their set and I end up chewing my fingers off. If I'm watching a film on my own, I can skip past the painful moments but if I’m watching with friends or in the cinema, that’s just not possible.

3 DAYS AGO