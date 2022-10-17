ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire Kliff Kingsbury? Media members, fans call for Arizona Cardinals to fire head coach

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

The Arizona Cardinals scored just three points on offense on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks , who entered the game with one of the worst defenses in the NFL.

NFL media members and fans of the Arizona Cardinals noticed.

They took to Twitter to sound off on Kliff Kingsbury's coaching performance in Arizona's 19-9 loss in Seattle .

Many even called for the Cardinals to fire Kingsbury, whose team is now 2-4 on the season.

The Arizona Republic's Bob McManaman gave Kingsbury an "F" grade for Week 6 in his Cardinals report card and wrote that "he's definitely on the hot seat."

Social media sounded off on Kliff Kingsbury's job status with the Arizona Cardinals:

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Fire Kliff Kingsbury? Media members, fans call for Arizona Cardinals to fire head coach

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

