WGAL
Police investigate shooting that left one hurt in Lancaster County
EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. — According to emergency dispatch, police responded to a shooting in Lancaster County on Wednesday evening. Police arrived at the Turkey Hill on Main Street in East Petersburg around 4:43 p.m. where they found a wounded man, a car struck with bullets and an infant in the back seat.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Double shooting in Pottstown leaves teenagers dead: Police
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A deadly double shooting in Pottstown. Police responded to the scene before midnight at 4th and Johnson Streets.17-year-old Skyler Fox of Stowe and 18-year-old Brandon Baycote-Byer of Lower Pottsgrove were found shot to death. They were found laying next to Fox's car.CBS3 has learned that a parked car, with the engine still running, was found near the victims.A man who lives nearby says he was watching TV when he heard the gunshots."I heard pop, pop, pop, pop. So, about a good nine shots, maybe a little more," James Brinkley, a neighbor, said, "came out, seen the bodies down there."Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovic say they found 10 cartridge casings, one projectile and a 9 mm handgun with an obliterated serial number.Authorities say autopsies on both bodies will be performed this morning.There's no word on what led to the shooting.Police have not made any arrests in the case.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Pottstown Police Department at (610) 970-6570 or call Montgomery County Detectives at (610) 226-5553.
wdac.com
LANCASTER – Lancaster Police are investigating the shooting death of a child. On October 18 around 7:05 p.m., officers responded to a residence on the 500 block of Woodward Street and located an infant lying on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound. Aid was given to the child, but tragically, the child died at the scene. Police have confirmed that a 3-year-old child inside of the residence fired the weapon that fatally wounded the victim. Anyone with information that would be helpful to the investigation is urged to call Lancaster Police at 717 735-3301.
Chesco Cold Case Killer Sought By State Police
Vincente Lopez, now believed to be 79, is the top suspect in an unsolved Chester County murder from more than 40 years ago, Pennsylvania State Police said in a release. Investigators believe Lopez was riding through Marlborough Township in an orange Chevrolet Nova on July 31, 1987. The car, driven...
WGAL
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: The incident is now cleared, and all lanes are open. According to emergency dispatch, a two-vehicle crash is causing traffic delays in Lancaster County on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on Route 30 westbound in East Lampeter Township at around 3:26 p.m. between Exit...
Man seriously injured in Tuesday central Pa. shooting
Hanover Borough police are trying to find the person responsible for shooting a 35-year-old man in the chest Tuesday night. The 35-year-old went to an alley behind the 100 block of North Street to meet someone before he was shot around 9:04 p.m., according to police. After the shooting, the...
local21news.com
abc27.com
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was stabbed in the back multiple times in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Oct. 18. According to a police statement, Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to the 1200 block of Union Street in Lancaster at 10:33 a.m. on Oct. 18 for a reported stabbing. Police arrived at the scene and said they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times in his back.
Update: This crash cleared at 6:30 p.m. and the westbound lanes reopened. A multi-vehicle crash closed all westbound lanes of Route 30 in Lancaster County on Wednesday afternoon. According to PennDOT, the crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. between the exits for PA 23 West and PA 23 East, in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading police advise pharmacies of recent robberies
READING, Pa. — Reading police are putting the city's pharmacies on notice about a pair of recent drug store robberies. The holdups happened within the past week at the Rite Aid at North Sixth and Greenwich streets and at Penn Pharmacy at Ninth and Penn streets, according to city police.
WGAL
Man assaults AT&T store employee, Camp Hill police say
CAMP HILL, Pa. — Camp Hill Police have released a photo of a man they say assaulted an AT&T store employee. Police said they were called to the store around 5 p.m. Tuesday. "A male customer was upset and became irate inside the store. The male customer assaulted an employee before leaving the area in an unknown vehicle," police said in a statement.
abc27.com
Columbia Borough Police looking for suspects in vandalism
COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Columbia Borough Police are searching for two men who vandalized a bridge and a dumpster. Early Saturday morning around 1 a.m., the two men who were in a dark-colored SUV drove into River Park in Columbia Borough. The men spray-painted a dumpster, as well as a Route 462 bridge pillar.
Lancaster man charged in 1975 cold case killing pleads not guilty
A Lancaster County man charged with the 1975 killing of 19-year-old Lindy Sue Biechler pleaded not guilty. David Sinopoli, of the 300 block of Faulkner Drive, was charged with criminal homicide in Biechler's murder on July 18. According to the Lancaster County Office of the District Attorney, Sinopoli waived his...
Bulldozer crushes 81-year-old man to death in central Pa.
An 81-year-old tree worker was pronounced dead after a bulldozer ran him over Monday in Lancaster County, authorities said. Walter Shirk, of Ephrata, was working in a wooded area of a West Cocalico Township farm when he was killed around 3:15 p.m., according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
WGAL
Man killed in bulldozer accident in West Cocalico Township
WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a bulldozer accident Monday afternoon in Lancaster County. The accident happened around 2 p.m. at a worksite on the 600 block of Mount Airy Road in West Cocalico Township. "Police learned that two men were cutting trees in a...
Jury convicts central Pa. man of providing drugs that caused fatal overdose
A jury took 40 minutes to convict a Lancaster County man of drug delivery resulting in death last week, in connection with the fatal overdose of a woman in 2020. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 31-year-old Jeremy J. Morant was on trial for the overdose of a woman who died at a motel on Feb. 2, 2020.
WGAL
HANOVER, Pa. — Police in York County responded to an incident on Tuesday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 100 block of North Street in Hanover at around 9:15 p.m. News 8 has a crew headed to the scene, and we'll bring you more information as...
