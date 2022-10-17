ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Double shooting in Pottstown leaves teenagers dead: Police

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A deadly double shooting in Pottstown. Police responded to the scene before midnight at 4th and Johnson Streets.17-year-old Skyler Fox of Stowe and 18-year-old Brandon Baycote-Byer of Lower Pottsgrove were found shot to death. They were found laying next to Fox's car.CBS3 has learned that a parked car, with the engine still running, was found near the victims.A man who lives nearby says he was watching TV when he heard the gunshots."I heard pop, pop, pop, pop. So, about a good nine shots, maybe a little more," James Brinkley, a neighbor, said, "came out, seen the bodies down there."Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovic say they found 10 cartridge casings, one projectile and a 9 mm handgun with an obliterated serial number.Authorities say autopsies on both bodies will be performed this morning.There's no word on what led to the shooting.Police have not made any arrests in the case.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Pottstown Police Department at (610) 970-6570 or call Montgomery County Detectives at (610) 226-5553.
POTTSTOWN, PA
wdac.com

Lancaster Shooting Claims Child’s Life

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police are investigating the shooting death of a child. On October 18 around 7:05 p.m., officers responded to a residence on the 500 block of Woodward Street and located an infant lying on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound. Aid was given to the child, but tragically, the child died at the scene. Police have confirmed that a 3-year-old child inside of the residence fired the weapon that fatally wounded the victim. Anyone with information that would be helpful to the investigation is urged to call Lancaster Police at 717 735-3301.
LANCASTER, PA
Daily Voice

Chesco Cold Case Killer Sought By State Police

Vincente Lopez, now believed to be 79, is the top suspect in an unsolved Chester County murder from more than 40 years ago, Pennsylvania State Police said in a release. Investigators believe Lopez was riding through Marlborough Township in an orange Chevrolet Nova on July 31, 1987. The car, driven...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

UPDATE: All lanes open after Rt. 30 crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: The incident is now cleared, and all lanes are open. According to emergency dispatch, a two-vehicle crash is causing traffic delays in Lancaster County on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on Route 30 westbound in East Lampeter Township at around 3:26 p.m. between Exit...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man seriously injured in Tuesday central Pa. shooting

Hanover Borough police are trying to find the person responsible for shooting a 35-year-old man in the chest Tuesday night. The 35-year-old went to an alley behind the 100 block of North Street to meet someone before he was shot around 9:04 p.m., according to police. After the shooting, the...
HANOVER, PA
local21news.com

One injured after being stabbed multiple times in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing that injured one person on Tuesday morning in the city. According to authorities, it happened around 10:30 am on the 1200 block of Union Street. Police say one man was stabbed multiple times in the back. He...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Man stabbed in Lancaster County, police seeking witnesses

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was stabbed in the back multiple times in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Oct. 18. According to a police statement, Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to the 1200 block of Union Street in Lancaster at 10:33 a.m. on Oct. 18 for a reported stabbing. Police arrived at the scene and said they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times in his back.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading police advise pharmacies of recent robberies

READING, Pa. — Reading police are putting the city's pharmacies on notice about a pair of recent drug store robberies. The holdups happened within the past week at the Rite Aid at North Sixth and Greenwich streets and at Penn Pharmacy at Ninth and Penn streets, according to city police.
READING, PA
WGAL

Man assaults AT&T store employee, Camp Hill police say

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Camp Hill Police have released a photo of a man they say assaulted an AT&T store employee. Police said they were called to the store around 5 p.m. Tuesday. "A male customer was upset and became irate inside the store. The male customer assaulted an employee before leaving the area in an unknown vehicle," police said in a statement.
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27.com

Columbia Borough Police looking for suspects in vandalism

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Columbia Borough Police are searching for two men who vandalized a bridge and a dumpster. Early Saturday morning around 1 a.m., the two men who were in a dark-colored SUV drove into River Park in Columbia Borough. The men spray-painted a dumpster, as well as a Route 462 bridge pillar.
COLUMBIA, PA
WGAL

Police investigation in Hanover, York County

HANOVER, Pa. — Police in York County responded to an incident on Tuesday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 100 block of North Street in Hanover at around 9:15 p.m. News 8 has a crew headed to the scene, and we'll bring you more information as...
YORK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy