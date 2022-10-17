COATESVILLE – The Chester County District Attorney’s Office and Caln Township Police have arrested a 17-year-old from Valley Township in connection to a recent threat of violence to Coatesville Area High School that occurred on October 17. The juvenile is a senior and was charged with two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of threats to use weapons of mass destruction, and criminal use of a communication facility, all felonies. It was the 14th notification of a threat or a tip of potential violence at the school during a three-week period, causing lockdowns, evacuations, and cancellation of school and student activities. The investigation into the other threats is still ongoing. Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said, “Threats of violence against schools – especially in this day and age – will never be tolerated. My office is determined to ensure the safety of students when they go to school every day.”

