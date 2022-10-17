Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WGAL
Man shot in Hanover Borough, York County
A man was shot Tuesday night in Hanover, York County. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in an alley near the 100 block of North Street. Police said the victim, identified only as a 35-year-old man, was hit in the chest and taken to York Hospital with a serious injury.
WGAL
Police investigate shooting that left one hurt in Lancaster County
EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. — According to emergency dispatch, police responded to a shooting in Lancaster County on Wednesday evening. Police arrived at the Turkey Hill on Main Street in East Petersburg around 4:43 p.m. where they found a wounded man, a car struck with bullets and an infant in the back seat.
Toddler fatally shot infant in Lancaster: Police
An infant died Tuesday after a reported shooting in Lancaster, according to police.
abc27.com
Columbia Borough Police looking for suspects in vandalism
COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Columbia Borough Police are searching for two men who vandalized a bridge and a dumpster. Early Saturday morning around 1 a.m., the two men who were in a dark-colored SUV drove into River Park in Columbia Borough. The men spray-painted a dumpster, as well as a Route 462 bridge pillar.
local21news.com
Police are looking for another individual connected to late September shooting
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Harrisburg Police are looking for Kenneth Cabrera. Cabrera is wanted for his connection in a shooting that took place in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street. RELATED | Three arrested for late September shooting at warehouse party in Harrisburg. Currently, Cabrera is facing charges...
wdac.com
Burglary Investigation At Manheim Sunoco
MANHEIM – Police in Manheim are investigating a burglary that occurred October 16 at 1:05 a.m. at the Sunoco at 216 N. Main Street. Officers were dispatched to an alarm in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered forced entry to the business and that the suspects broke a window out on the front door. Upon review of security video, it was determined two suspects illegally entered the business stealing vape pens and other items. Police released surveillance photos of the suspects which can be seen below. Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Manheim Borough Police at 717-665-2481.
Three-year-old child fired fatal shot at infant in Lancaster home
LANCASTER, Pa. — Update, 5:05 p.m.: The Lancaster Bureau of Police has confirmed that a three-year-old child inside the home fired the gun which fatally wounded the infant. The investigation remains open and active. Previously: Police are investigating after an infant died after being shot in the face in...
Man seriously injured in Tuesday central Pa. shooting
Hanover Borough police are trying to find the person responsible for shooting a 35-year-old man in the chest Tuesday night. The 35-year-old went to an alley behind the 100 block of North Street to meet someone before he was shot around 9:04 p.m., according to police. After the shooting, the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man punished for selling meth in Berks, Schuylkill counties
SCRANTON, Pa. — A Reading man will spend more than eight years behind bars for selling methamphetamine in Berks and Schuylkill counties. A federal judge in Scranton sentenced William F. Showers to 100 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of meth.
WGAL
Police investigation in Hanover, York County
HANOVER, Pa. — Police in York County responded to an incident on Tuesday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 100 block of North Street in Hanover at around 9:15 p.m. News 8 has a crew headed to the scene, and we'll bring you more information as...
Irate Man Attacks AT&T Employee In Central PA: Police
An irate man attacked an employee at a central Pennsylvania AT&T on Tuesday, Oct. 18, police say. Camp Hill police were called to the "active assault" in the AT&T store located at 100 South 32nd Street around 5 p.m., according to a release by the department later that night. The...
WGAL
Man killed in bulldozer accident in West Cocalico Township
WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a bulldozer accident Monday afternoon in Lancaster County. The accident happened around 2 p.m. at a worksite on the 600 block of Mount Airy Road in West Cocalico Township. "Police learned that two men were cutting trees in a...
wdac.com
Lancaster Police Investigate Stabbing
LANCASTER – Lancaster Police are investigating a stabbing. Officers responded yesterday at 10:33 a.m. to the 1200 block of Union Street and found a man with multiple stab wounds. The victim was rushed to a local hospital and is in stable condition. Police say the attack was not a random act of violence and there does not appear to be any increased safety risk for the community. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Ginder at 717-735-3345.
Convicted Child Rapist Slapped With New Charges In Lebanon
A 21-year-old man already serving a prison sentence for raping two children in Schuykill County has been charged in a separate case in Lebanon County on Wednesday, Oct. 19, authorities say and court records confirm. Preston Henry Lareau, previously of Tamaqua, currently resides in a State Correctional Institution in Benner...
Shots Fired Near Central Pennsylvania Elementary School
A central Pennsylvania elementary school was briefly placed into a lockdown after shots were fired near the school on Monday, Oct. 17, authorities say. Foose School in Harrisburg was placed into lockdown after the gunshots were heard near the school around 9:10 a.m., the school district says. The students and...
wdac.com
Arrest In Threats To Coatesville High School
COATESVILLE – The Chester County District Attorney’s Office and Caln Township Police have arrested a 17-year-old from Valley Township in connection to a recent threat of violence to Coatesville Area High School that occurred on October 17. The juvenile is a senior and was charged with two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of threats to use weapons of mass destruction, and criminal use of a communication facility, all felonies. It was the 14th notification of a threat or a tip of potential violence at the school during a three-week period, causing lockdowns, evacuations, and cancellation of school and student activities. The investigation into the other threats is still ongoing. Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said, “Threats of violence against schools – especially in this day and age – will never be tolerated. My office is determined to ensure the safety of students when they go to school every day.”
Back Stabbing Leaves Man Seriously Injured, Stabber Remains At-Large In Central PA: Police
A literal back-stabber is on the loose in central Pennsylvania after seriously injuring a man on Tuesday, Oct. 18, authorities say. The stabbing happened in the 1200 block of Union Street in Lancaster around 10:33 a.m., City police say. Upon arrival, officers located found the wounded man "suffering from multiple...
Bulldozer crushes 81-year-old man to death in central Pa.
An 81-year-old tree worker was pronounced dead after a bulldozer ran him over Monday in Lancaster County, authorities said. Walter Shirk, of Ephrata, was working in a wooded area of a West Cocalico Township farm when he was killed around 3:15 p.m., according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
Bulldozer Rolls Down Hill Crushing Man To Death In Ephrata: Police
Imagine you're trimming trees and you suddenly hear the sounds of metal machinery rolling down a hill, and you're at the bottom. That's what happened to one man in Ephrata on Monday, Oct. 17 at approximately 2 p.m., authorities say. The Ephrata police had been called to a report of...
Teen Disappeared Off Central Pennsylvania Front Porch Days Ago: Police
A 14-year-old boy went missing on Saturday, Oct. 15, Lancaster City Bureau of police announced on Monday afternoon. Savion Patterson was last seen on the front porch of his residence on the 400 block of New Holland Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m., the police detailing the release. "Savion's family is...
