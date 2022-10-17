ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Maren Morris Says She Doesn’t ‘Feel Comfortable’ Attending CMA Awards After Brittany Aldean’s Transphobic Posts

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Maren Morris says that hasn’t decided if she will attend the CMA Awards. “I’m very honored that my record is nominated,” she said. “But I don’t know if I feel home there right now. So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game time decision and go. But as of right now, I don’t feel comfortable going.”
Page Six

Jason Aldean concertgoers boo Maren Morris’ name amid feud

Concertgoers erupted into boos after Jason Aldean mentioned Maren Morris’ name at his show in Nashville on Friday. Amid Morris’ feud with the country star’s wife, Brittany Aldean, Jason name-dropped the “Circles Around This Town” singer while performing at the Bridgestone Arena. “I thought, ‘Man, who could I call? I got some friends in town,’” Jason, 45, reportedly told the crowd, after revealing he had a special guest coming out to perform with him (via Twitter). “I could call Luke Bryan. I could call Kane Brown,” he added. “See if Kenny Chesney’s here and not at the beach.” With each name, the audience cheered, but they had...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Speaks Out About Insane Amount of Duet Requests She Gets

Carrie Underwood is in demand. Most recently, she had a smash with Jason Aldean on “If I Didn’t Love You.” That one hit the top of the charts and earned the duo some hardware. She also had a big collaboration with Keith Urban on “The Fighter.” She’s also rocked out with everyone from Aerosmith to Guns ‘N Roses. But she has to say “no” to a lot. In a new interview with Country Countdown USA, she’s revealing just how many requests she actually gets.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
shefinds

‘The Voice’ Fans Are Losing It Over The ‘Tension’ Caught On Camera Between Gwen Stefani And Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello‘s arrival as the newest coach on The Voice initially excited fans, but after a “tense” and “awkward” new clip of her on the show dropped, some are worried about her relationship with co-worker Gwen Stefani. This week, the four judges (including Blake Shelton and John Legend) watched competitors perform in the long-awaited blind auditions, and tried to convince hopefuls to join their teams.
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert’s Husband Reveals His Favorite Song She’s Written

Miranda Lambert is heading to Las Vegas to kick off her residency at the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood. She’s taking her husband along, who is always incredibly supportive of her career. Lambert was interviewed by Vulture. She was asked what his favorite song that she has written is and she didn’t have an answer. So she walked into the next room and he revealed his favorite.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Can’t Believe This ‘Unforgettable’ Luke Combs ‘Beaches of Cheyenne’ Cover

Garth Brooks was honored at the Nashville Songwriter Awards at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on September 20. And he said that he never felt like a songwriter until he heard Luke Combs cover a song that he wrote. It was the third single on Fresh Horses, and comparatively speaking, it’s a little deeper into Garth’s sprawling catalog. Check out Garth’s tweet below.
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Kelly Clarkson Says She Was Sloshed Recording “You’re Drunk, Go Home” With Kelsea Ballerini & Carly Pearce

Kelsea Ballerini just dropped her fourth career studio album titled, Subject To Change, and one of the immediate standout tracks is one called, “You’re Drunk, Go Home.” Featuring fellow country star Carly Pearce, and someone who I think needs to drop a a throwback ’90s country album, Kelly Clarkson, it’s a fun, pretty country, song about shutting down drunk creeps at the bar. And fun fact about recording the song… Kelly was liquored up in the booth. Kelsea confessed that she asked […] The post Kelly Clarkson Says She Was Sloshed Recording “You’re Drunk, Go Home” With Kelsea Ballerini & Carly Pearce first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Posts Sweet Message, Pics From Her ‘Denim and Rhinestones’ Tour

Showing his support for his country music superstar wife, Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher took to his Instagram to celebrate her Denim and Rhinestones tour. In the sweet social media post, Carrie Underwood’s husband declared that the recently launched tour is on fire. “Proud of you!” the former professional hockey player declared to Underwood. “The boys and I were in awe of the show!”
The List

The Young And The Restless' Rory Gibson Pops The Question To Longtime Girlfriend

For "The Young and the Restless" star Rory Gibson, life is imitating art in the best way possible — not always a common thing given the mind-boggling storylines sudsers are known for. As Noah Newman, he's been enjoying the honeymoon phase with his new girlfriend, Allie Nguyen (Kelsey Wang). After Noah experienced heartbreak with his one-time-love Tessa, fans were vying for a new relationship to bloom between him and Allie since her first appearance in March 2022, per Soaps.com. Though Noah hasn't always been lucky in love, his connection with Allie is solid and filled with chemistry.
HAWAII STATE
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lucas Adams Marries the Co-Star Who Stole His Heart

The Salem actor has a reason to celebrate — for a lifetime. Join us as we send Days of Our Lives’ Lucas Adam (Tripp) a big celebratory shoutout! The daytime star tied the knot to his fiancée, actress Shelby Wulfert, on Saturday, October 15. People reported the exclusive details from the couple’s intimate wedding at the Chateau Hiddenwood estate in Waxahachie, Texas.
WAXAHACHIE, TX
The Boot

‘The Voice': Teenage Country Singer Brayden Lape Wins Battle Round With Parker McCollum Hit [Watch]

The Voice returned on Tuesday night (Oct. 18) with a handful of all-new battle round performances that had viewers watching from the edge of their seats. During the latest edition of the popular reality TV competition series, Team Blake’s Benny Weag, 29, and Brayden Lape, 15, were challenged with competing on a cover of Parker McCollum’s “Pretty Heart.” The song appears on McCollum’s 2020 major label debut album, Gold Chain Cowboy, and it scored him his first No. 1 hit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy